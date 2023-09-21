Week 3 Thursday Injury Report: Bryce Young did not practice

CHARLOTTE — Rookie quarterback Bryce Young did not practice Thursday, and isn't expected to play this week against the Seahawks.

Thursday was the first actual practice he's missed with his recent ankle injury. He was on the field during the portion of practice open to the media and stood with the rest of the offensive players.

In his absence, Andy Dalton took the work with the starters. They signed Jake Luton to the practice squad Wednesday so they'd have another quarterback in practice.

The Panthers had three players listed as limited participants, including outside linebackers Brian Burns (ankle) and Justin Houston (calf), along with running back Miles Sanders (pectoral).