Week 3 Wednesday Injury Report: Bryce Young held out, Brian Burns limited

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers had a walk-through on Wednesday to account for a short week, and they had some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's game with Seattle.

The practice report was estimated based on projected participation, but starting quarterback Bryce Young did not participate because of an ankle injury.

Young finished Monday's game and actually had his best possession of the night in the fourth quarter when he drove the Panthers for a touchdown and a two-point conversion.

The Panthers have veteran backup Andy Dalton in reserve and added quarterback Jake Luton to the practice squad Wednesday.

The Panthers also listed four players as limited on Wednesday, including outside linebackers Brian Burns (ankle) and Justin Houston (calf), along with running back Miles Sanders (pectoral), and linebacker Chandler Wooten (knee).

Outside linebacker Amaré Barno (thigh) was listed as a full participant.