Presented by

Week 3 Wednesday Injury Report: Donte Jackson limited

Sep 21, 2022 at 02:29 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
donte-jackson-week-3-wed

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers injury report this week is a short one, but it remains worth watching the rest of the week.

There are only two names on it at all Wednesday, but it includes a pair of team captains.

Running back Christian McCaffrey was getting his now-normal Wednesday off for non-injury-related reasons.

They're just resting him after he put in his first 100-yard rushing game since 2019 last week against the Giants.

Cornerback Donte Jackson (hamstring) was listed as limited in Wednesday's practice. He said earlier this week his hope was to play against the Saints this week after he was unable to finish the Giants game.

Otherwise, there was no one else listed on the report, a good sign for a Wednesday during Week 3.

Click here to view the full injury report.

Related Content

news

Week 2 Friday Injury Report: Shi Smith questionable

The wide receiver and return man was added to the report with a groin issue Friday, leaving them looking for options on special teams.

news

Week 2 Thursday Injury Report: Marquis Haynes returns to field

The veteran defensive end was limited Thursday after missing Wednesday's practice.

news

Week 2 Wednesday Injury Report: Taylor Moton limited

Running back Christian McCaffrey had the day off for non-injury reasons, giving him a day off ahead of the game in New York.

news

Week 1 Friday Injury Report: Brandon Smith questionable for Browns game

Smith was listed as limited with a thigh injury on Friday.

news

Week 1 Thursday Injury Report: Eddy Piñeiro a full participant

Christian McCaffrey was added to the report after missing a few reps late in practice when he was kicked in the shin.

news

Week 1 Wednesday Injury Report: Giovanni Ricci limited

The injury report is a short one for the Panthers entering the opener, with only one player not participating fully.

Advertising