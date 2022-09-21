Week 3 Wednesday Injury Report: Donte Jackson limited

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers injury report this week is a short one, but it remains worth watching the rest of the week.

There are only two names on it at all Wednesday, but it includes a pair of team captains.

Running back Christian McCaffrey was getting his now-normal Wednesday off for non-injury-related reasons.

They're just resting him after he put in his first 100-yard rushing game since 2019 last week against the Giants.

Cornerback Donte Jackson (hamstring) was listed as limited in Wednesday's practice. He said earlier this week his hope was to play against the Saints this week after he was unable to finish the Giants game.