Week 4 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Vikings

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers (0-3, 0-2 NFC South) are back at home this weekend aiming for their first win of the season.
Carolina plays the Minnesota Vikings (0-3, 0-0 NFC North) at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.
Scroll below for more information on the Week 4 matchup, series history, and stats comparison.
Game Reset
- Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers
- Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, N.C.
- Sunday, Oct. 1 | 1 p.m. ET | FOX | More info on how to watch here.
- Panthers Roster | Panthers Depth Chart
- Vikings Roster | Vikings Depth Chart
History: Panthers vs. Vikings
- Carolina and Minnesota have played 16 times. The Vikings lead the series 10-6. | Series history
- The Panthers lost their last matchup with the Vikings, 34-28, at Bank of America Stadium in 2021.
- The series is tied, 3-3, when played at Carolina in the regular season.
Statistical Comparison
|Category
|Carolina
|Minnesota Vikings
|Offense
|Total Yards Per Game
|299.3 (21st)
|406.0 (3rd)
|Rushing Yards Per Game
|99.3 (18th)
|66.3 (31st)
|Rushing Yards Per Attempt
|4.6 (7th)
|4.0 (19th)
|Passing Net Yards Per Game
|200.0 (22nd)
|339.7 (2nd)
|Sacks Allowed
|9 (21st)
|8 (t-17th)
|Third Down Efficiency
|40.4 (14th)
|42.1 (12th)
|Points Per Game
|18.0 (24th)
|23.0 (t-15th)
|Defense
|Total Yards Allowed Per Game
|329.0 (13th)
|382.3 (27th)
|Rushing Yards Per Game
|136.7 (t-27th)
|120.7 (19th)
|Rushing Yards Per Attempt
|4.5 (22nd)
|3.8 (12th)
|Passing Net Yards Per Game
|192.3 (9th)
|261.7 (t-25th)
|Sacks
|10 (t-7th)
|6 (t-21st)
|Takeaways
|2 (t-22nd)
|2 (t-22nd)
|Third Down Efficiency
|30.8 (t-5th)
|40.5 (19th)
|Points Allowed Per Game
|27.0 (25th)
|27.3 (26th)
Statistical milestones to watch in 2023
- Outside linebacker Brian Burns (40.5) needs 1.5 sacks to pass Kevin Greene (41.5) for fifth all-time in Panther history.
- Burns (48) needs two tackles for loss to pass Mario Addison (49) for sixth all-time in Panther history.
- Outside linebacker Justin Houston (112.0) needs 1.5 sacks to pass Sean Jones (113.0) for 25th all-time in league history.
- Houston (132) needs one tackle for loss to pass Michael Bennett (132) for eighth all-time in league history.
- Cornerback Donte Jackson (14) needs four interceptions to pass Mike Minter (17) for fourth all-time in Panther history.
- Wide receiver Adam Thielen (554) needs 46 receptions to become the fifth undrafted player in the common draft era with at least 600 career receptions.
- Defensive end Derrick Brown (162) needs nine total tackles to pass Brentson Buckner (170) for ninth all-time in Panther history for defensive linemen.
- Kicker Eddy Piñeiro (39) needs 16 field goals to pass Joey Slye (54) for third all-time in Panther history.
- Punter Johnny Hekker (335) needs eight punts downed inside the 20-yard line to pass Brad Maynard (342) for eighth all-time in league history.
Matchup notes
- Carolina returns home in Week 4 to take on the Minnesota Vikings in Bank of America Stadium. The matchup with Minnesota marks the first of four games against NFC North opponents this season for Carolina.
- This will be the 17th matchup between the Panthers and the Vikings, with Minnesota leading the series 10-6. The series in Carolina is even at 3-3.
- The last game played between Carolina and Minnesota was Oct. 17, 2021, at Bank of America Stadium, resulting in a 34-28 Vikings win.
- The Vikings enter the first week of October with an 0-3 record after falling to the Los Angeles Chargers, 28-24, at home in Week 3.
- Carolina returns home with an 0-3 record after falling to the Seahawks in Seattle, 37-27.
The Panthers are 6-9 all-time against the Vikings, with a 3-2 record at home and 3-7 record on the road.