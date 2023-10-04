Week 5 Game Preview: Panthers at Lions

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers (0-4, 0-2 NFC South) are on the road in Week 5.
Carolina plays the Detroit Lions (3-1, 1-0 NFC North) at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ford Field.
Scroll below for more information on the matchup, series history, and stats comparison.
Game Reset
- Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions
- Ford Field | Detroit, Mich.
- Sunday, Oct. 8 | 1 p.m. ET | FOX | More info on how to watch here.
- Panthers Roster | Panthers Depth Chart
- Lions Roster | Lions Depth Chart
History: Panthers vs. Lions
- Carolina and Detroit have played 11 times. The Panthers lead the series 8-3. | Series history
- The Panthers won their last matchup with the Lions, 37-23, at Bank of America Stadium in 2022.
- The series is tied, 2-2, when played at Detroit in the regular season.
Statistical Comparison
|Category
|Carolina
|Detroit Lions
|Offense
|Total Yards Per Game
|282.5 (25th)
|386.3 (3rd)
|Rushing Yards Per Game
|95.3 (22nd)
|136.5 (10th)
|Rushing Yards Per Attempt
|4.0 (21st)
|4.0 (19th)
|Passing Net Yards Per Game
|187.3 (23rd)
|249.8 (8th)
|Sacks Allowed
|14 (25th)
|5 (t-3rd)
|Third Down Efficiency
|39.3 (13th)
|38.6 (17th)
|Points Per Game
|15.0 (26th)
|24.8 (7th)
|Defense
|Total Yards Allowed Per Game
|313.0 (14th)
|280.5 (4th)
|Rushing Yards Per Game
|136.3 (27th)
|60.8 (1st)
|Rushing Yards Per Attempt
|4.7 (29th)
|3.0 (2nd)
|Passing Net Yards Per Game
|176.8 (6th)
|219.8 (18th)
|Sacks
|12 (t-11th)
|13 (t-7th)
|Takeaways
|4 (t-20th)
|4 (t-20th)
|Third Down Efficiency
|27.7 (3rd)
|34.0 (11th)
|Points Allowed Per Game
|25.5 (t-25th)
|20.8 (13th)
Statistical milestones to watch in 2023
- Outside linebacker Brian Burns (41.0) needs one sack to pass Kevin Greene (41.5) for fifth all-time in Panther history.
- Burns (48) needs two tackles for loss to pass Mario Addison (49) for sixth all-time in Panther history.
- Outside linebacker Justin Houston (112.0) needs 1.5 sacks to pass Sean Jones (113.0) for 25th all-time in league history.
- Houston (131) needs two tackles for loss to pass Michael Bennett (132) for eighth all-time in league history.
- Wide receiver Adam Thielen (561) needs 39 receptions to become the fifth undrafted player in the common draft era with at least 600 career receptions.
- Defensive end Derrick Brown (165) needs six total tackles to pass Brentson Buckner (170) for ninth all-time in Panther history for defensive linemen.
- Punter Johnny Hekker (337) needs six punts downed inside the 20-yard line to pass Brad Maynard (342) for eighth all-time in league history.
- Tackle Taylor Moton has played in 102 consecutive games and counting as a Carolina Panther. His streak ranks fourth in franchise history.
Matchup notes
- Carolina hits the road in Week 5, traveling to take on the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions. This will mark the Panthers' second of four matchups against NFC North opponents. Carolina has a 20-23 mark against the NFC North in its team history.
- This will mark the 12th matchup between the Panthers and Lions with Carolina leading the series 8-3. The series in Detroit is even at 2-2.
- The last game between Carolina and Detroit was Dec. 24, 2022, at Bank of America Stadium, and resulted in a 37-23 Panthers win. Carolina set franchise records with 570 yards of total offense and 320 yards rushing.
- The Lions enter the week looking for their third consecutive victory after defeating the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football, 34-20.
- Carolina enters the week with an 0-4 record after falling to the Minnesota Vikings, 21-13, in Week 4.
