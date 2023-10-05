Week 5 Thursday Injury Report: Eight players limited

The Panthers had eight players listed as limited participants in Thursday's practice, including linebacker ﻿Frankie Luvu﻿ (hip) and cornerback ﻿Donte Jackson﻿ (shoulder).

Also limited were linebacker ﻿Claudin Cherelus﻿ (ankle), tight end ﻿Giovanni Ricci﻿ (shoulder), running back ﻿Miles Sanders﻿ (groin), defensive lineman ﻿DeShawn Williams﻿ Williams (elbow) — as well as guard ﻿Austin Corbett﻿ (knee) and tight end ﻿Stephen Sullivan﻿ (hip), who haven't been activated to the roster yet but have returned to practice this week.