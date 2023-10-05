Presented by

Week 5 Thursday Injury Report: Eight players limited

Oct 05, 2023 at 03:03 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — Other than the big injuries, of which there are plenty, the Panthers at least have solid attendance on the practice field.

Thursday, safety ﻿Xavier Woods﻿ (hamstring) was the only player held out of practice.

Otherwise, everyone on the 53-man roster was there and available in some capacity.

The Panthers had eight players listed as limited participants in Thursday's practice, including linebacker ﻿Frankie Luvu﻿ (hip) and cornerback ﻿Donte Jackson﻿ (shoulder).

Also limited were linebacker ﻿Claudin Cherelus﻿ (ankle), tight end ﻿Giovanni Ricci﻿ (shoulder), running back ﻿Miles Sanders﻿ (groin), defensive lineman ﻿DeShawn Williams﻿ Williams (elbow) — as well as guard ﻿Austin Corbett﻿ (knee) and tight end ﻿Stephen Sullivan﻿ (hip), who haven't been activated to the roster yet but have returned to practice this week.

Veteran outside linebacker ﻿Justin Houston﻿ was taken off the injury report Thursday since he had a rest day Wednesday and is not injured.

news

Week 5 Wednesday Injury Report: Donte Jackson limited

The starting cornerback did some work Wednesday. The team's already without starter Jaycee Horn, who is on IR with a hamstring injury.
news

Week 4 Friday Injury Report: Bryce Young cleared

Safety Xavier Woods has been ruled out, and three players are listed as questionable, but their starting quarterback is back after missing last week with an ankle injury.
news

Week 4 Thursday Injury Report: Frankie Luvu returns to practice

Other than a rest day for veteran wideout Adam Thielen, safety Xavier Woods was the only player who did not participate in Thursday's practice. 
news

Week 4 Wednesday Injury Report: Frankie Luvu held out, Bryce Young full

The quarterback was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, but four other players were held out, including a pair of defensive starters.
news

Week 3 Friday Injury Report: Bryce Young ruled out

The rookie quarterback will not play against the Seahawks, meaning Andy Dalton will start at quarterback for the Panthers this week.
news

Week 3 Thursday Injury Report: Bryce Young did not practice

Young was held out again on Thursday, and he's not expected to play this week against the Seahawks.
news

Week 3 Wednesday Injury Report: Bryce Young held out, Brian Burns limited

The starting quarterback didn't participate in the walk-through after suffering an ankle injury against the Saints, while Burns was limited with an ankle issue.
news

Week 2 Saturday Injury Report: DJ Chark questionable

Chark was a full participant in Saturday's practice, so the chances of him playing against the Saints Monday seem good.
news

Week 2 Friday Injury Report: An estimation

The Panthers held a walk-through Friday, so the injury report reflects what might have happened in an actual practice heading into Monday's game against the Saints.
news

Week 2 Thursday Injury Report: Short report

The Panthers only had three names on the report at all, and only one (Jaycee Horn) missing practice on Thursday as they prepare for the Saints.
news

Week 1 Friday Injury Report: Receiver watch

There was good news for some Panthers receivers following Friday's practice. 
