Week 5 Thursday Injury Report: Eight players limited

CHARLOTTE — Other than the big injuries, of which there are plenty, the Panthers at least have solid attendance on the practice field.
Thursday, safety Xavier Woods (hamstring) was the only player held out of practice.
Otherwise, everyone on the 53-man roster was there and available in some capacity.
The Panthers had eight players listed as limited participants in Thursday's practice, including linebacker Frankie Luvu (hip) and cornerback Donte Jackson (shoulder).
Also limited were linebacker Claudin Cherelus (ankle), tight end Giovanni Ricci (shoulder), running back Miles Sanders (groin), defensive lineman DeShawn Williams Williams (elbow) — as well as guard Austin Corbett (knee) and tight end Stephen Sullivan (hip), who haven't been activated to the roster yet but have returned to practice this week.
Veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston was taken off the injury report Thursday since he had a rest day Wednesday and is not injured.
