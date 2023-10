Week 5 Thursday Injury Report: Eight players limited

The Panthers had eight players listed as limited participants in Thursday's practice, including linebacker Frankie Luvu (hip) and cornerback Donte Jackson (shoulder).

Also limited were linebacker Claudin Cherelus (ankle), tight end Giovanni Ricci (shoulder), running back Miles Sanders (groin), defensive lineman DeShawn Williams Williams (elbow) — as well as guard Austin Corbett (knee) and tight end Stephen Sullivan (hip), who haven't been activated to the roster yet but have returned to practice this week.