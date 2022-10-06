Week 5 Thursday Injury Report: Frankie Luvu held out

CHARLOTTE — Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu's playing more snaps than ever, so he's going to need a little maintenance along the way.

Luvu was wearing a red jersey when he came out to the practice field and was held out of Thursday's session because of a shoulder injury.

Luvu has already played 277 snaps of defense this year — 93 percent of the team's total defensive snaps. That's more defensive snaps than he's played in all but one of his previous four NFL seasons and the most since he played 442 for the Jets his rookie year (2018). He played 249 defensive snaps, and 303 special teams snaps last season.

He also happens to be more productive than ever.

He's been in on a pair of defensive touchdowns this season, forcing a fumble that Marquis Haynes Sr. scored on against the Saints and then returning an interception for a score last week against the Cardinals. He's also the team's leading tackler on the season and has five tackles for a loss (tied for sixth in the league).

The Panthers were also without four other players during Thursday's practice.

They're still hopeful Woods can play this week, a particular need since they just put fellow starting safety Jeremy Chinn on IR earlier this week.

Running back Christian McCaffrey was removed from the injury report Thursday after he was given Wednesday off to rest. He practiced fully Thursday, and has no injury designation.