Week 5 Wednesday Injury Report: Four held out

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers held four players out of practice Wednesday, including running back Christian McCaffrey back to his normal rest day.
McCaffrey was out last Wednesday with a thigh issue, but was listed as getting a rest day this week.
The Panthers were without safety Xavier Woods, however. He was out with a hamstring, and was not in uniform on the practice field.
He was held out of practice with a hamstring. With Jeremy Chinn going on IR Wednesday, his health is paramount this week.
They were also without Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring) and Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (thigh) Wednesday.
Linebackers Shaq Thompson (knee) and Frankie Luvu (shoulder) were limited, along with defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. (knee).
Tight end Stephen Sullivan (back) was a full participant.