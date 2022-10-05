Week 5 Wednesday Injury Report: Four held out

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers held four players out of practice Wednesday, including running back Christian McCaffrey back to his normal rest day.

McCaffrey was out last Wednesday with a thigh issue, but was listed as getting a rest day this week.

The Panthers were without safety Xavier Woods, however. He was out with a hamstring, and was not in uniform on the practice field.

He was held out of practice with a hamstring. With Jeremy Chinn going on IR Wednesday, his health is paramount this week.