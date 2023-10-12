Week 6 Game Preview: Panthers at Dolphins

Oct 12, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Adam Thielen
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers (0-5, 0-2 NFC South) are on the road in Week 6.

Carolina plays the Miami Dolphins (4-1, 1-1 AFC East) at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Scroll below for more information on the matchup, series history, and stats comparison.

Game Reset

History: Panthers vs. Dolphins

  • Carolina and Miami have played seven times. The Dolphins lead the series 5-2. | Series history
  • The Panthers lost their last matchup with the Dolphins, 33-10, at Hard Rock Stadium in 2021.
  • Miami leads the series, 3-1, when played at Hard Rock Stadium.

Statistical Comparison

Table inside Article
Category Carolina Miami Dolphins
Offense
Total Yards Per Game 294.4 (23rd) 513.6 (1st)
Rushing Yards Per Game 96.0 (21st) 185.8 (1st)
Rushing Yards Per Attempt 4.0 (20th) 6.9 (1st)
Passing Net Yards Per Game 198.4 (22nd) 327.8 (1st)
Sacks Allowed 15 (21st) 6 (3rd)
Third Down Efficiency 40.8 (13th) 41.3 (11th)
Points Per Game 16.8 (24th) 36.2 (1st)
Defense
Total Yards Allowed Per Game 325.8 (13th) 353.2 (23rd)
Rushing Yards Per Game 140.8 (26th) 115.8 (18th)
Rushing Yards Per Attempt 4.9 (28th) 4.0 (16th)
Passing Net Yards Per Game 185.0 (5th) 237.4 (20th)
Sacks 14 (t-14th) 17 (t-3rd)
Takeaways 4 (t-23rd) 5 (t-19th)
Third Down Efficiency 29.8 (2nd) 42.0 (23rd)
Points Allowed Per Game 28.8 (28th) 27.0 (26th)

Week 6 Spotlight

Wide receiver ﻿Adam Thielen﻿ broke the century mark for the second time this season after posting 11 receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown at Detroit. His 11 receptions were the second-most league-wide in Week 5, trailing just Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase (15).

Thielen currently leads the lead and ranks fifth in the NFC with 394 receiving yards. His three receiving touchdowns are tied for the second-most in the NFC. Thielen leads the NFL with 15 receptions on third downs for 171 yards, averaging 11.4 yards per catch on third down.

Thielen is fourth league-wide in receptions (38). He trails the Rams' Puka Nacua (46), Chase (44), and the Bills' Stefon Diggs (39). He is ahead of the Raiders' Davante Adams (37).

Statistical milestones to watch in 2023

  • Outside linebacker Brian Burns (49) needs one tackle for loss to pass Mario Addison for sole possession of sixth all-time in Panther history.
  • Outside linebacker Justin Houston (112.0) needs 1.5 sacks to pass Sean Jones (113.0) for 25th all-time in league history.
  • Houston (132) needs one tackle for loss to pass Michael Bennett (132) for eighth all-time in league history.
  • Wide receiver Adam Thielen (572) needs 28 receptions to become the fifth undrafted player in the common draft era with at least 600 career receptions.
  • Defensive end Derrick Brown (171) needs 14 total tackles to pass Sean Gilbert for eighth all-time in Panther history for a defensive lineman.
  • Punter Johnny Hekker (338) needs nine punts downed inside the 20-yard line to pass Kevin Huber (346) for 12th all-time in league history.
  • Tackle Taylor Moton has played in 103 consecutive games and counting as a Carolina Panther. His streak ranks fourth in franchise history and first among non-specialists.

Matchup notes

  • Carolina hits the road in Week 6, traveling to the Sunshine State to take on the AFC East-leading Miami Dolphins (4-1). This will mark the first of three trips to Florida for the Panthers in the 2023 season. Carolina plays at Tampa Bay in Week 13 and at Jacksonville in Week 17.
  • All time, this will mark just the eighth matchup between the Panthers and Dolphins, with Miami leading the series 5-2. The Dolphins lead the series in games played at Miami, 3-1.
  • The Dolphins enter Week 6 with a 4-1 record after defeating the New York Giants at home, 31-16, in Week 5.
  • Carolina travels to Miami with an 0-5 record after falling at Detroit, 42-24, in Week 5.

Panthers vs. Dolphins Through the Years

Carolina is 2-4 all-time against Miami, dating back to 1998.

Christian McCaffrey runs for a touchdown during a game against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, November 13, 2017.
1 / 34

Christian McCaffrey runs for a touchdown during a game against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, November 13, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Fiedler (9) chats with Carolina Panthers' Jimmy Hitchcock, left, following the 23-6 Dolphins win Sunday Nov. 4, 2001, at Pro Player Stadium in Miami. Fiedler was 20-for-33 for 287 yards and a score, with one interception. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
2 / 34

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Fiedler (9) chats with Carolina Panthers' Jimmy Hitchcock, left, following the 23-6 Dolphins win Sunday Nov. 4, 2001, at Pro Player Stadium in Miami. Fiedler was 20-for-33 for 287 yards and a score, with one interception. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

TONY GUTIERREZ/2001 AP
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) gets off a pass as he is pressured by Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison (97) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2013, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Panthers defeated the Dolphins 20-16. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
3 / 34

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) gets off a pass as he is pressured by Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison (97) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2013, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Panthers defeated the Dolphins 20-16. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky
Devin Funchess celebrates a touchdown during a game against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, November 13, 2017.
4 / 34

Devin Funchess celebrates a touchdown during a game against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, November 13, 2017.

Andrew Dye
Ed Dickson catches a pass for a touchdown during a game against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, November 13, 2017.
5 / 34

Ed Dickson catches a pass for a touchdown during a game against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, November 13, 2017.

Andrew Dye
Devin Funchess makes a reception for a touchdown during a game against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, November 13, 2017.
6 / 34

Devin Funchess makes a reception for a touchdown during a game against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, November 13, 2017.

Andrew Dye
Cam Newton carries the football during a game against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, November 13, 2017.
7 / 34

Cam Newton carries the football during a game against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, November 13, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Christian McCaffrey carries the football during a game against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, November 13, 2017.
8 / 34

Christian McCaffrey carries the football during a game against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, November 13, 2017.

Andrew Dye
Cam Newton carries the football during a game against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, November 13, 2017.
9 / 34

Cam Newton carries the football during a game against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, November 13, 2017.

Andrew Dye
Cam Newton gets a first down during a game against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, November 13, 2017.
10 / 34

Cam Newton gets a first down during a game against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, November 13, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Cam Newton carries the football during a game against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, November 13, 2017.
11 / 34

Cam Newton carries the football during a game against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, November 13, 2017.

Andrew Dye
Miami Dolphins defensive end Olivier Vernon (50) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2013, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
12 / 34

Miami Dolphins defensive end Olivier Vernon (50) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2013, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

alan diaz
Carolina Panthers' Jon Beason (52) and Na'il Diggs (53) during the second half an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
13 / 34

Carolina Panthers' Jon Beason (52) and Na'il Diggs (53) during the second half an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner/AP2009
FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2013 file photo, Miami Dolphins defensive end Olivier Vernon (50) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) in the first half of an NFL football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. Vernon is having a breakout season at defensive end for the Dolphins, and now he has his sights set on Ben Roethlisberger. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)
14 / 34

FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2013 file photo, Miami Dolphins defensive end Olivier Vernon (50) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) in the first half of an NFL football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. Vernon is having a breakout season at defensive end for the Dolphins, and now he has his sights set on Ben Roethlisberger. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

Alan Diaz
Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino (13) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Nov. 15, 1998. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
15 / 34

Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino (13) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Nov. 15, 1998. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

CHUCK BURTON/1998 AP
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) waves as he walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2013, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Olsen scored the winning touchdown as the Panthers defeated the Dolphins 20-16. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
16 / 34

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) waves as he walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2013, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Olsen scored the winning touchdown as the Panthers defeated the Dolphins 20-16. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky
FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2013, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) avoids a tackle by Miami Dolphins defensive end Dion Jordan (95) to score a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Panthers want fourth-year quarterback Cam Newton to throw more and run less as he continues to grow as an NFL quarterback. That's because they want the two-time Pro Bowler to stay healthy. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
17 / 34

FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2013, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) avoids a tackle by Miami Dolphins defensive end Dion Jordan (95) to score a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Panthers want fourth-year quarterback Cam Newton to throw more and run less as he continues to grow as an NFL quarterback. That's because they want the two-time Pro Bowler to stay healthy. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Lynne Sladky
Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Thomas (22) intercepts a ball intended for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Mike Wallace (11) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2013, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
18 / 34

Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Thomas (22) intercepts a ball intended for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Mike Wallace (11) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2013, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky
Miami Dolphins' Reshard Matthews (20) tackles Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) during a NFL football game in Miami, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2013 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Panthers won 20-16. (AP Photo/J Pat Carter)
19 / 34

Miami Dolphins' Reshard Matthews (20) tackles Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) during a NFL football game in Miami, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2013 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Panthers won 20-16. (AP Photo/J Pat Carter)

J Pat Carter
Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
20 / 34

Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner/AP2009
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) is congratulated by Dante Rosario (88) after Smith's touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2009. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
21 / 34

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) is congratulated by Dante Rosario (88) after Smith's touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2009. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/AP2009
Carolina Panthers' Thomas Davis (58) breaks up a pass play for Miami Dolphins' Charles Clay (42) during a NFL football game in Miami, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2013 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Panthers won 20-16. (AP Photo/J Pat Carter)
22 / 34

Carolina Panthers' Thomas Davis (58) breaks up a pass play for Miami Dolphins' Charles Clay (42) during a NFL football game in Miami, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2013 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Panthers won 20-16. (AP Photo/J Pat Carter)

J Pat Carter
Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme scrambles for yards against the Miami Dolphins in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2009. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
23 / 34

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme scrambles for yards against the Miami Dolphins in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2009. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Nell Redmond
Miami Dolphins' Chad Henne (7) is shown during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2009. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
24 / 34

Miami Dolphins' Chad Henne (7) is shown during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2009. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) runs against the Miami Dolphins in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2009. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
25 / 34

Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) runs against the Miami Dolphins in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2009. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/AP2009
Carolina Panthers' Jake Delhomme (17) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
26 / 34

Carolina Panthers' Jake Delhomme (17) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
A Carolina Panther fan is shown during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2009. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
27 / 34

A Carolina Panther fan is shown during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2009. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
FILE Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) slips away from Miami Dolphins' Travis Daniels (21) on his way to the endzone for his third touchdown of the day during the fourth quarter at Dolphins Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2005, in Miami. Coming off the best game of his career, Smith is ready to prove he has taken his game to the next level. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
28 / 34

FILE Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) slips away from Miami Dolphins' Travis Daniels (21) on his way to the endzone for his third touchdown of the day during the fourth quarter at Dolphins Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2005, in Miami. Coming off the best game of his career, Smith is ready to prove he has taken his game to the next level. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

WIFREDO LEE/2005 AP
ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, OCT. 15-16FILE** Miami Dolphins Ronnie Brown (23) rushes as Carolina Panthers Mike Minter (30) tackles him during the first quarter, at Dolphins Stadium in Miami, Fla. Sunday Sept. 25, 2005. Ricky Williams' debut following a one-year retirement is sure to overshadow a long-awaited match-up between rookies, and former Auburn teammates, Ronnie Brown and Carnell "Cadillac" Williams this week when the Dolphins face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
29 / 34

ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, OCT. 15-16FILE** Miami Dolphins Ronnie Brown (23) rushes as Carolina Panthers Mike Minter (30) tackles him during the first quarter, at Dolphins Stadium in Miami, Fla. Sunday Sept. 25, 2005. Ricky Williams' debut following a one-year retirement is sure to overshadow a long-awaited match-up between rookies, and former Auburn teammates, Ronnie Brown and Carnell "Cadillac" Williams this week when the Dolphins face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

WILFREDO LEE
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Chris Chambers, top, lands on top of Carolina Panthers cornerback Jimmy Hitchcock (37) as Chambers reels in a long pass in the first half from quarterback Jay Fiedler Sunday Nov. 4, 2001, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
30 / 34

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Chris Chambers, top, lands on top of Carolina Panthers cornerback Jimmy Hitchcock (37) as Chambers reels in a long pass in the first half from quarterback Jay Fiedler Sunday Nov. 4, 2001, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

WILFREDO LEE/2001 AP
Carolina Panthers' Vinny Ciurciu (50) breaks up a pass intended for Miami Dolphins Chris Chambers (84) during the first quarter at Dophins Stadium Sunday, Sept. 25, 2005, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
31 / 34

Carolina Panthers' Vinny Ciurciu (50) breaks up a pass intended for Miami Dolphins Chris Chambers (84) during the first quarter at Dophins Stadium Sunday, Sept. 25, 2005, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

LYNNE SLADKY/2005 AP
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) gets away from Miami Dolphins' Jason Taylor for a touchdown in the second quarter at Dophins Stadium Sunday, Sept. 25, 2005, in Miami. (AP Photo/Luis Alvarez)
32 / 34

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) gets away from Miami Dolphins' Jason Taylor for a touchdown in the second quarter at Dophins Stadium Sunday, Sept. 25, 2005, in Miami. (AP Photo/Luis Alvarez)

LUIS ALVAREZ/2005 AP
Miami Dolphins quarterback Gus Frerotte drops back for a pass Sunday, Sept. 25, 2005, during a game against the Carolina Panthers. Even with a bye, the Miami Dolphins had a good day. All three AFC East rivals lost Sunday, leaving Miami alone atop the division for the first time in three years. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
33 / 34

Miami Dolphins quarterback Gus Frerotte drops back for a pass Sunday, Sept. 25, 2005, during a game against the Carolina Panthers. Even with a bye, the Miami Dolphins had a good day. All three AFC East rivals lost Sunday, leaving Miami alone atop the division for the first time in three years. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

WILFREDO LEE/2005 AP
Miami Dolphins cornerback Patrick Surtain (23) intercepts a pass from Carolina Panthers quarterback Chris Weinke and runs it back for a touchdown as teammate Brian Walker (45) helps on the play Sunday, Nov. 4, 2001, in Miami. Panthers' Mushin Muhammad (87) gives chase. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
34 / 34

Miami Dolphins cornerback Patrick Surtain (23) intercepts a pass from Carolina Panthers quarterback Chris Weinke and runs it back for a touchdown as teammate Brian Walker (45) helps on the play Sunday, Nov. 4, 2001, in Miami. Panthers' Mushin Muhammad (87) gives chase. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

TONY GUTIERREZ/2001 AP
