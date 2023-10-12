Week 6 Game Preview: Panthers at Dolphins

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers (0-5, 0-2 NFC South) are on the road in Week 6.
Carolina plays the Miami Dolphins (4-1, 1-1 AFC East) at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.
Scroll below for more information on the matchup, series history, and stats comparison.
Game Reset
- Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins
- Hard Rock Stadium | Miami, Fla.
- Sunday, Oct. 15 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS | More info on how to watch here.
History: Panthers vs. Dolphins
- Carolina and Miami have played seven times. The Dolphins lead the series 5-2. | Series history
- The Panthers lost their last matchup with the Dolphins, 33-10, at Hard Rock Stadium in 2021.
- Miami leads the series, 3-1, when played at Hard Rock Stadium.
Statistical Comparison
|Category
|Carolina
|Miami Dolphins
|Offense
|Total Yards Per Game
|294.4 (23rd)
|513.6 (1st)
|Rushing Yards Per Game
|96.0 (21st)
|185.8 (1st)
|Rushing Yards Per Attempt
|4.0 (20th)
|6.9 (1st)
|Passing Net Yards Per Game
|198.4 (22nd)
|327.8 (1st)
|Sacks Allowed
|15 (21st)
|6 (3rd)
|Third Down Efficiency
|40.8 (13th)
|41.3 (11th)
|Points Per Game
|16.8 (24th)
|36.2 (1st)
|Defense
|Total Yards Allowed Per Game
|325.8 (13th)
|353.2 (23rd)
|Rushing Yards Per Game
|140.8 (26th)
|115.8 (18th)
|Rushing Yards Per Attempt
|4.9 (28th)
|4.0 (16th)
|Passing Net Yards Per Game
|185.0 (5th)
|237.4 (20th)
|Sacks
|14 (t-14th)
|17 (t-3rd)
|Takeaways
|4 (t-23rd)
|5 (t-19th)
|Third Down Efficiency
|29.8 (2nd)
|42.0 (23rd)
|Points Allowed Per Game
|28.8 (28th)
|27.0 (26th)
Week 6 Spotlight
Wide receiver Adam Thielen broke the century mark for the second time this season after posting 11 receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown at Detroit. His 11 receptions were the second-most league-wide in Week 5, trailing just Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase (15).
Thielen currently leads the lead and ranks fifth in the NFC with 394 receiving yards. His three receiving touchdowns are tied for the second-most in the NFC. Thielen leads the NFL with 15 receptions on third downs for 171 yards, averaging 11.4 yards per catch on third down.
Thielen is fourth league-wide in receptions (38). He trails the Rams' Puka Nacua (46), Chase (44), and the Bills' Stefon Diggs (39). He is ahead of the Raiders' Davante Adams (37).
Statistical milestones to watch in 2023
- Outside linebacker Brian Burns (49) needs one tackle for loss to pass Mario Addison for sole possession of sixth all-time in Panther history.
- Outside linebacker Justin Houston (112.0) needs 1.5 sacks to pass Sean Jones (113.0) for 25th all-time in league history.
- Houston (132) needs one tackle for loss to pass Michael Bennett (132) for eighth all-time in league history.
- Wide receiver Adam Thielen (572) needs 28 receptions to become the fifth undrafted player in the common draft era with at least 600 career receptions.
- Defensive end Derrick Brown (171) needs 14 total tackles to pass Sean Gilbert for eighth all-time in Panther history for a defensive lineman.
- Punter Johnny Hekker (338) needs nine punts downed inside the 20-yard line to pass Kevin Huber (346) for 12th all-time in league history.
- Tackle Taylor Moton has played in 103 consecutive games and counting as a Carolina Panther. His streak ranks fourth in franchise history and first among non-specialists.
Matchup notes
- Carolina hits the road in Week 6, traveling to the Sunshine State to take on the AFC East-leading Miami Dolphins (4-1). This will mark the first of three trips to Florida for the Panthers in the 2023 season. Carolina plays at Tampa Bay in Week 13 and at Jacksonville in Week 17.
- All time, this will mark just the eighth matchup between the Panthers and Dolphins, with Miami leading the series 5-2. The Dolphins lead the series in games played at Miami, 3-1.
- The Dolphins enter Week 6 with a 4-1 record after defeating the New York Giants at home, 31-16, in Week 5.
- Carolina travels to Miami with an 0-5 record after falling at Detroit, 42-24, in Week 5.
Carolina is 2-4 all-time against Miami, dating back to 1998.