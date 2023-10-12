Week 6 Game Preview: Panthers at Dolphins

28 / 34

FILE Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) slips away from Miami Dolphins' Travis Daniels (21) on his way to the endzone for his third touchdown of the day during the fourth quarter at Dolphins Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2005, in Miami. Coming off the best game of his career, Smith is ready to prove he has taken his game to the next level. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)