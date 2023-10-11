How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina at Miami in Week 6

Oct 11, 2023 at 03:21 PM
HowToWatch_Thumbnail (3)

CHARLOTTE - On Sunday, October 15, the Panthers take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 6 of the NFL regular season at 1:00 p.m. EDT. The game will air on CBS.

The game will air in select regions around the country. Fans can also stream the game in the broadcast regions through NFL+.

See below for the broadcast map, courtesy of 506sports, and more ways to watch:

Screenshot 2023-10-11 at 3.20.45 PM

WATCH ON TV

TELEVISION BROADCAST IN MARKET: Panthers fans can watch on their local CBS affiliate station if they are in the above area featured in green on the broadcast map. Fans in Charlotte can watch on WBTV.

On The Call: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

| MORE WAYS TO WATCH |

TELEVISION BROADCAST OUT OF MARKET: YouTubeTV's NFL Sunday Ticket is the only way to watch out of market games every Sunday. Click here for more information on Sunday Ticket.

WATCH ON MOBILE/APP

Fans can watch games on mobile devices through NFL+ if the user is within the regional broadcast area. Click here for more information on how to sign up for NFL+ and access on your device.

NFL_PLUS_Cluc_1920X1080_2Line

Sign up for NFL+

Watch out of market pre-season games and stream regular season games on your phone through NFL+. Click here for a free 7-day trial.

LISTEN LIVE

LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST: 99.7 FM The Fox in Charlotte market, click here for a full list of affiliate stations.

On The Call: Anish Shroff, Jake Delhomme and Jim Szoke

The Panthers Radio Network features eight hours of game-day coverage, beginning three hours before the game.

Click here to listen to the radio broadcast live online on your desktop nationwide or in the local Carolina market on mobile devices, starting at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Sunday. The Spanish broadcast can be heard here starting at 12:30 p.m. EDT.

APP & SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow the Panthers for live updates and behind-the-scenes content during the game.

