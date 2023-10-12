Presented by

Week 6 Thursday Injury Report: Derrick Brown held out

Oct 12, 2023
Darin Gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — It wasn't a short list to begin with, and it got longer Thursday.

Even after taking veterans ﻿Adam Thielen﻿ and ﻿Justin Houston﻿ off the injury report after their rest days, the Panthers added three more players to Thursday's list.

Defensive tackle ﻿Derrick Brown﻿ (knee/ankle) and outside linebacker ﻿Brian Burns﻿ (ankle) were held out of Thursday's practice after they were limited on Wednesday.

Also, safety Vonn Bell (quadriceps) was added to the report Thursday as a limited participant, tight end Giovanni Ricci (shoulder) did not participate at all, and linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (back) was listed as a limited participant, in addition to yesterday's names.

Running back Miles Sanders (shoulder) was held out for the second straight day, along with left guard Chandler Zavala (neck). Right tackle Taylor Moton (knee/rest) did not participate Thursday, but he's played in 101 straight games since coming here.

Safety Xavier Woods (hamstring) also remains out after missing the previous two games.

In addition to Grugier-Hill, guard Calvin Throckmorton (calf) and guard Austin Corbett (knee) were also limited on Thursday.

Tight end Stephen Sullivan (hip) and cornerback Donte Jackson (shoulder) were full participants. Sullivan and Corbett have yet to be added to the 53-man roster.

