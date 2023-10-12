Week 6 Thursday Injury Report: Derrick Brown held out

Also, safety Vonn Bell (quadriceps) was added to the report Thursday as a limited participant, tight end Giovanni Ricci (shoulder) did not participate at all, and linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (back) was listed as a limited participant, in addition to yesterday's names.

Running back Miles Sanders (shoulder) was held out for the second straight day, along with left guard Chandler Zavala (neck). Right tackle Taylor Moton (knee/rest) did not participate Thursday, but he's played in 101 straight games since coming here.

Safety Xavier Woods (hamstring) also remains out after missing the previous two games.

In addition to Grugier-Hill, guard Calvin Throckmorton (calf) and guard Austin Corbett (knee) were also limited on Thursday.