Week 6 Wednesday Injury Report: Miles Sanders held out

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are a week away from their bye week, and they could use it based on the injury report.

They had five players held out of practice and six more limited on Wednesday.

Granted, two of those were veteran rest days for outside linebacker Justin Houston and wide receiver Adam Thielen﻿, so that'll shorten the report tomorrow when they come off, but there are still a number of concerns.

Running back Miles Sanders didn't participate Wednesday because of a shoulder injury he picked up last week in Detroit.