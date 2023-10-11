Presented by

Week 6 Wednesday Injury Report: Miles Sanders held out

Oct 11, 2023 at 03:01 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
InjuryReport_Thumbnail_W (2)

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are a week away from their bye week, and they could use it based on the injury report.

They had five players held out of practice and six more limited on Wednesday.

Granted, two of those were veteran rest days for outside linebacker Justin Houston and wide receiver Adam Thielen﻿, so that'll shorten the report tomorrow when they come off, but there are still a number of concerns.

Running back Miles Sanders didn't participate Wednesday because of a shoulder injury he picked up last week in Detroit.

Head coach Frank Reich mentioned that Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear would get looks in practice Wednesday in Sanders' absence.

Click here to view the full injury report | Depth Chart | Roster

Xavier Woods (hamstring) has missed the last two games, while Chandler Zavala left last week's game with a neck issue that Reich described as "a really bad stringer," so their absences from practice Wednesday were expected.

They've started Sam Franklin Jr. in Woods' spot and finished last week's game with Cade Mays in for Zavala at left guard.

Listed as limited in Wednesday's practice were Taylor Moton (knee), Calvin Throckmorton (calf), outside linebacker ﻿Brian Burns﻿ (ankle), defensive tackle ﻿Derrick Brown﻿ (knee/ankle), guard Austin Corbett (knee), and Stephen Sullivan (hip). Corbett and Sullivan haven't been activated to the 53-man roster yet.

Cornerback Donte Jackson (knee) was listed as a full participant Wednesday. He missed last week's game after leaving the week before against the Vikings.

Panthers at Lions| Game Action Gallery | October 8, 2023

View all the action from the Panthers' game against the Detroit Lions in Week 5.

231008 Lions In-Game Edits-187
1 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-188
2 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-189
3 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-191
4 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-192
5 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-193
6 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-194
7 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-195
8 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-196
9 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-198
10 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-200
11 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-201
12 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-202
13 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-203
14 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-204
15 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-208
16 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-211
17 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-212
18 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-213
19 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-214
20 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-215
21 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-216
22 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-217
23 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-233
24 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-257
25 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-242
26 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-231
27 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-230
28 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-234
29 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-250
30 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-222
31 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-218
32 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-246
33 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-244
34 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-253
35 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-258
36 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-240
37 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-255
38 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-243
39 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-248
40 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-256
41 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-252
42 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-254
43 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-235
44 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-221
45 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-229
46 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-249
47 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-302
48 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-290
49 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-300
50 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-295
51 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-361
52 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-366
53 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-357
54 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-367
55 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-337
56 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-347
57 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-306
58 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-330
59 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-359
60 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-305
61 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-343
62 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-372
63 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-310
64 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-351
65 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-352
66 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-407
67 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-412
68 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-399
69 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-417
70 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-405
71 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-395
72 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-411
73 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-397
74 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-402
75 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-403
76 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-436
77 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-450
78 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-444
79 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-423
80 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-426
81 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-462
82 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-425
83 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-439
84 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-430
85 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-433
86 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-443
87 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-421
88 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-441
89 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-427
90 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-431
91 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-456
92 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-424
93 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-546
94 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-510
95 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-551
96 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-536
97 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-545
98 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-554
99 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-525
100 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-538
101 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-527
102 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-513
103 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-620
104 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-593
105 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-629
106 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-585
107 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-582
108 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-632
109 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-614
110 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-575
111 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-609
112 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-608
113 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-564
114 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-552
115 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-619
116 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-565
117 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-571
118 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-639
119 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-640
120 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-661
121 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-653
122 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-650
123 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-659
124 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-665
125 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-664
126 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-652
127 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-662
128 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-651
129 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-641
130 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-707
131 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-738
132 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-748
133 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-703
134 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-680
135 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-677
136 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-732
137 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-728
138 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-667
139 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-749
140 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-739
141 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-730
142 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-689
143 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-692
144 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-682
145 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-712
146 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-681
147 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-694
148 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-701
149 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-745
150 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-684
151 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-688
152 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-704
153 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-731
154 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-727
155 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-722
156 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-743
157 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-673
158 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-717
159 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-693
160 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-685
161 / 161
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Week 5 Friday Injury Report: Woods out, Jackson questionable

The Panthers could be short-handed in the secondary again this week, as they prepare for a trip to the Lions.
news

Week 5 Thursday Injury Report: Eight players limited

Only veteran safety Xavier Woods was held out of Thursday's practice, with a number of players including Frankie Luvu and Donte Jackson limited participants.
news

Week 5 Wednesday Injury Report: Donte Jackson limited

The starting cornerback did some work Wednesday. The team's already without starter Jaycee Horn, who is on IR with a hamstring injury.
news

Week 4 Friday Injury Report: Bryce Young cleared

Safety Xavier Woods has been ruled out, and three players are listed as questionable, but their starting quarterback is back after missing last week with an ankle injury.
news

Week 4 Thursday Injury Report: Frankie Luvu returns to practice

Other than a rest day for veteran wideout Adam Thielen, safety Xavier Woods was the only player who did not participate in Thursday's practice. 
news

Week 4 Wednesday Injury Report: Frankie Luvu held out, Bryce Young full

The quarterback was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, but four other players were held out, including a pair of defensive starters.
news

Week 3 Friday Injury Report: Bryce Young ruled out

The rookie quarterback will not play against the Seahawks, meaning Andy Dalton will start at quarterback for the Panthers this week.
news

Week 3 Thursday Injury Report: Bryce Young did not practice

Young was held out again on Thursday, and he's not expected to play this week against the Seahawks.
news

Week 3 Wednesday Injury Report: Bryce Young held out, Brian Burns limited

The starting quarterback didn't participate in the walk-through after suffering an ankle injury against the Saints, while Burns was limited with an ankle issue.
news

Week 2 Saturday Injury Report: DJ Chark questionable

Chark was a full participant in Saturday's practice, so the chances of him playing against the Saints Monday seem good.
news

Week 2 Friday Injury Report: An estimation

The Panthers held a walk-through Friday, so the injury report reflects what might have happened in an actual practice heading into Monday's game against the Saints.
Advertising