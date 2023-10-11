Week 6 Wednesday Injury Report: Miles Sanders held out

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are a week away from their bye week, and they could use it based on the injury report.
They had five players held out of practice and six more limited on Wednesday.
Granted, two of those were veteran rest days for outside linebacker Justin Houston and wide receiver Adam Thielen, so that'll shorten the report tomorrow when they come off, but there are still a number of concerns.
Running back Miles Sanders didn't participate Wednesday because of a shoulder injury he picked up last week in Detroit.
Head coach Frank Reich mentioned that Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear would get looks in practice Wednesday in Sanders' absence.
Xavier Woods (hamstring) has missed the last two games, while Chandler Zavala left last week's game with a neck issue that Reich described as "a really bad stringer," so their absences from practice Wednesday were expected.
They've started Sam Franklin Jr. in Woods' spot and finished last week's game with Cade Mays in for Zavala at left guard.
Listed as limited in Wednesday's practice were Taylor Moton (knee), Calvin Throckmorton (calf), outside linebacker Brian Burns (ankle), defensive tackle Derrick Brown (knee/ankle), guard Austin Corbett (knee), and Stephen Sullivan (hip). Corbett and Sullivan haven't been activated to the 53-man roster yet.
Cornerback Donte Jackson (knee) was listed as a full participant Wednesday. He missed last week's game after leaving the week before against the Vikings.
View all the action from the Panthers' game against the Detroit Lions in Week 5.