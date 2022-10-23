Week 7 Inactives: Jaycee Horn won't play against Buccaneers

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will be without one of the defensive pieces they could probably use against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, as cornerback Jaycee Horn is inactive for today's game.

The cornerback is still dealing with a rib injury suffered late in the 49ers game, and he didn't play last week against the Rams. He was listed as questionable on the final injury report and was able to practice on a limited basis.

Donte Jackson and Frankie Luvu will be in the lineup this week, which will help. Jackson was limited this week with an ankle injury and didn't finish the Rams game, and Luvu has missed the last two games.

The Panthers will also be without defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (concussion protocol) and quarterback Baker Mayfield (ankle), after they were listed as doubtful on the final injury report.

Defensive end Henry Anderson (illness) was also inactive, after he was added to the injury report Sunday morning.

The fifth inactive was linebacker Chandler Wooten, who was signed off the Cardinals practice squad recently.

The Panthers elevated practice squad cornerback Tae Hayes and quarterback Jacob Eason to the active roster (standard elevation), giving them a bit more depth at those spots.

The Panthers will start PJ Walker at quarterback and Chuba Hubbard at running back, with Bravvion Roy replacing Ioannidis and CJ Henderson replacing Horn in the starting lineup.

PANTHERS INACTIVES

QB Baker Mayfield

CB Jaycee Horn

LB Chandler Wooten

DE Henry Anderson

DT Matt Ioannidis

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

TE Cameron Brate

CB Carlton Davis

T Fred Johnson

DL Akiem Hicks

WR Julio Jones

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting