Presented by

Week 7 Inactives: Jaycee Horn won't play against Buccaneers

Oct 23, 2022 at 11:33 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
horn-inactive-7

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will be without one of the defensive pieces they could probably use against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, as cornerback Jaycee Horn is inactive for today's game.

The cornerback is still dealing with a rib injury suffered late in the 49ers game, and he didn't play last week against the Rams. He was listed as questionable on the final injury report and was able to practice on a limited basis.

Donte Jackson and Frankie Luvu will be in the lineup this week, which will help. Jackson was limited this week with an ankle injury and didn't finish the Rams game, and Luvu has missed the last two games.

The Panthers will also be without defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (concussion protocol) and quarterback Baker Mayfield (ankle), after they were listed as doubtful on the final injury report.

Defensive end Henry Anderson (illness) was also inactive, after he was added to the injury report Sunday morning.

The fifth inactive was linebacker Chandler Wooten, who was signed off the Cardinals practice squad recently.

The Panthers elevated practice squad cornerback Tae Hayes and quarterback Jacob Eason to the active roster (standard elevation), giving them a bit more depth at those spots.

The Panthers will start PJ Walker at quarterback and Chuba Hubbard at running back, with Bravvion Roy replacing Ioannidis and CJ Henderson replacing Horn in the starting lineup.

PANTHERS INACTIVES

QB Baker Mayfield

CB Jaycee Horn

LB Chandler Wooten

DE Henry Anderson

DT Matt Ioannidis

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

TE Cameron Brate

CB Carlton Davis

T Fred Johnson

DL Akiem Hicks

WR Julio Jones

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

QB Kyle Trask

PHOTOS: Panthers arrive for Buccaneers game in Week 7

View photos from the Coca-Cola arrivals as the Panthers players arrive to Bank of America Stadium on Sunday morning.

C/G - Bradley Bozeman
1 / 58

C/G - Bradley Bozeman

Carolina Panthers
S - Jeremy Chinn
2 / 58

S - Jeremy Chinn

Carolina Panthers
T - Brady Christensen
3 / 58

T - Brady Christensen

Carolina Panthers
DE - Yetur Gross-Matos
4 / 58

DE - Yetur Gross-Matos

221023 Panthers vs. Bucs-26
5 / 58
G - Austin Corbett
6 / 58

G - Austin Corbett

221023 Panthers vs. Bucs-34
7 / 58
DE - Yetur Gross-Matos DE - Marquis Haynes Sr.
8 / 58

DE - Yetur Gross-Matos

DE - Marquis Haynes Sr.

DT - Marquan McCall
9 / 58

DT - Marquan McCall

Carolina Panthers
T - Taylor Moton
10 / 58

T - Taylor Moton

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
T - Brady Christensen G - Austin Corbett
11 / 58

T - Brady Christensen

G - Austin Corbett

DT - Bravvion Roy
12 / 58

DT - Bravvion Roy

Carolina Panthers
1D3_7881
13 / 58
Carolina Panthers
WR - Terrace Marshall Jr.
14 / 58

WR - Terrace Marshall Jr.

Carolina Panthers
S - Xavier Woods
15 / 58

S - Xavier Woods

Carolina Panthers
G - Michael Jordan
16 / 58

G - Michael Jordan

Carolina Panthers
DT - Marquan McCall
17 / 58

DT - Marquan McCall

Carolina Panthers
WR - Terrace Marshall Jr.
18 / 58

WR - Terrace Marshall Jr.

Carolina Panthers
K - Eddy Piñeiro
19 / 58

K - Eddy Piñeiro

Carolina Panthers
DE - Marquis Haynes Sr.
20 / 58

DE - Marquis Haynes Sr.

Carolina Panthers
QB - Jacob Eason
21 / 58

QB - Jacob Eason

Carolina Panthers
WR - Terrace Marshall Jr.
22 / 58

WR - Terrace Marshall Jr.

Carolina Panthers
G - Austin Corbett
23 / 58

G - Austin Corbett

Carolina Panthers
P - Johnny Hekker
24 / 58

P - Johnny Hekker

Carolina Panthers
DT - Daviyon Nixon
25 / 58

DT - Daviyon Nixon

S - Xavier Woods
26 / 58

S - Xavier Woods

Carolina Panthers
QB - Sam Darnold
27 / 58

QB - Sam Darnold

LB - Arron Mosby
28 / 58

LB - Arron Mosby

221023 Panthers vs. Bucs-06
29 / 58
DT - Bravvion Roy
30 / 58

DT - Bravvion Roy

Carolina Panthers
DT - Bravvion Roy
31 / 58

DT - Bravvion Roy

Carolina Panthers
WR - DJ Moore
32 / 58

WR - DJ Moore

Carolina Panthers
DT - Bravvion Roy
33 / 58

DT - Bravvion Roy

LB - Damien Wilson
34 / 58

LB - Damien Wilson

Carolina Panthers
221023 Panthers vs. Bucs-15
35 / 58
LB - Arron Mosby
36 / 58

LB - Arron Mosby

Carolina Panthers
WR - Terrace Marshall Jr.
37 / 58

WR - Terrace Marshall Jr.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - DJ Moore
38 / 58

WR - DJ Moore

DT - Marquan McCall
39 / 58

DT - Marquan McCall

DE - Amaré Barno
40 / 58

DE - Amaré Barno

DE - A*maré Barno*
41 / 58

DE - A*maré Barno*

Carolina Panthers
LS - JJ Jansen K - Zane Gonzalez
42 / 58

LS - JJ Jansen

K - Zane Gonzalez

P - Johnny Hekker
43 / 58

P - Johnny Hekker

Carolina Panthers
WR - Terrace Marshall Jr.
44 / 58

WR - Terrace Marshall Jr.

Carolina Panthers
LB - Damien Wilson
45 / 58

LB - Damien Wilson

Carolina Panthers
WR - DJ Moore
46 / 58

WR - DJ Moore

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
C/G - Bradley Bozeman
47 / 58

C/G - Bradley Bozeman

RB - Chuba Hubbard
48 / 58

RB - Chuba Hubbard

1D3_8050
49 / 58
Carolina Panthers
T - Ikem Ekwonu G - Cade Mays
50 / 58

T - Ikem Ekwonu

G - Cade Mays

Carolina Panthers
T - Cameron Erving
51 / 58

T - Cameron Erving

Carolina Panthers
RB - Chuba Hubbard
52 / 58

RB - Chuba Hubbard

CB - Donte Jackson
53 / 58

CB - Donte Jackson

Carolina Panthers
RB - Chuba Hubbard
54 / 58

RB - Chuba Hubbard

QB - P.J. Walker
55 / 58

QB - P.J. Walker

CB - Jaycee Horn
56 / 58

CB - Jaycee Horn

Carolina Panthers
CB - Tae Hayes
57 / 58

CB - Tae Hayes

DE - Brian Burns
58 / 58

DE - Brian Burns

Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Frankie Luvu inactive again this week at Los Angeles

Quarterback Baker Mayfield won't be in uniform against the Rams, after trying to make a quick comeback from his ankle injury.

news

Inactives: Frankie Luvu, Xavier Woods won't play against 49ers

The two leading tacklers on the team are inactive as they deal with injuries, forcing the Panthers to adjust defensively.

news

Christian McCaffrey active, Terrace Marshall Jr. inactive for Cardinals game

Wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. is also active for today's game against Arizona, giving them more depth at wideout.

news

Donte Jackson active, Terrace Marshall Jr. inactive against Saints

The veteran cornerback has recovered from last week's hamstring injury, keeping them deep in the secondary against New Orleans.

news

Shi Smith active, Brandon Smith inactive Sunday

The second-year wideout will suit up after he was listed as questionable for the Giants game.

news

Week 1 Inactives: Laviska Shenault won't play against Cleveland

The recent trade acquisition won't suit up today against the Browns, though they're still deep at wide receiver.

news

Christian McCaffrey, Robbie Anderson won't play Friday

Shi Smith is expected to start at receiver for the Panthers in the preseason finale against the Bills.

Advertising