Week 8 Thursday Injury Report: Brian Burns limited

Otherwise, the Panthers were missing just three players from practice Thursday, with Vonn Bell (quadriceps) and Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle) out for the second straight day and veteran right tackle Taylor Moton (knee/rest) getting the day off.

Tight end Stephen Sullivan (illness) was a full participant Thursday after he was held out Wednesday, and Adam Thielen and Justin Houston were removed from the report after they got veteran rest days Wednesday.

Three players were listed as limited Thursday, with Austin Corbett (knee), Frankie Luvu (hip), and Xavier Woods (hamstring) getting that designation. Luvu wore a red jersey in practice Wednesday and eventually put one on Thursday after walking to the field without one.