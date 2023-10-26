Week 8 Thursday Injury Report: Brian Burns limited

CHARLOTTE — The general trend line on defensive injuries might be positive, but the Panthers are still dealing with a number of issues.
Outside linebacker Brian Burns (elbow) was added to the injury report Thursday as a limited participant.
That comes after they put Yetur Gross-Matos and Jeremy Chinn on injured reserve earlier this week.
Burns wasn't on the report Wednesday, and has played all six games this season, with 4.0 sacks. He also has seven tackles for loss and nine quarterback hits.
Otherwise, the Panthers were missing just three players from practice Thursday, with Vonn Bell (quadriceps) and Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle) out for the second straight day and veteran right tackle Taylor Moton (knee/rest) getting the day off.
Tight end Stephen Sullivan (illness) was a full participant Thursday after he was held out Wednesday, and Adam Thielen and Justin Houston were removed from the report after they got veteran rest days Wednesday.
Three players were listed as limited Thursday, with Austin Corbett (knee), Frankie Luvu (hip), and Xavier Woods (hamstring) getting that designation. Luvu wore a red jersey in practice Wednesday and eventually put one on Thursday after walking to the field without one.
In addition to Sullivan, running back Miles Sanders (shoulder), and guards Calvin Throckmorton (calf) and Chandler Zavala (neck) were listed as full participants.
