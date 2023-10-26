Presented by

Week 8 Thursday Injury Report: Brian Burns limited

Oct 26, 2023 at 02:58 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — The general trend line on defensive injuries might be positive, but the Panthers are still dealing with a number of issues.

Outside linebacker Brian Burns (elbow) was added to the injury report Thursday as a limited participant.

That comes after they put Yetur Gross-Matos and Jeremy Chinn on injured reserve earlier this week.

Burns wasn't on the report Wednesday, and has played all six games this season, with 4.0 sacks. He also has seven tackles for loss and nine quarterback hits.

Click here to view the full injury report | Depth Chart | Roster

Otherwise, the Panthers were missing just three players from practice Thursday, with Vonn Bell (quadriceps) and Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle) out for the second straight day and veteran right tackle Taylor Moton (knee/rest) getting the day off.

Tight end Stephen Sullivan (illness) was a full participant Thursday after he was held out Wednesday, and Adam Thielen and Justin Houston were removed from the report after they got veteran rest days Wednesday.

Three players were listed as limited Thursday, with Austin Corbett (knee), Frankie Luvu (hip), and Xavier Woods (hamstring) getting that designation. Luvu wore a red jersey in practice Wednesday and eventually put one on Thursday after walking to the field without one.

In addition to Sullivan, running back Miles Sanders (shoulder), and guards Calvin Throckmorton (calf) and Chandler Zavala (neck) were listed as full participants.

PHOTOS: Panthers practice | 10/25

View photos from the Panthers' practice on Wednesday.

news

Week 8 Friday Injury Report: Brian Burns questionable, Austin Corbett cleared

The right guard has no injury status for Sunday's game, but Burns was absent from practice Friday with an elbow injury.
news

Week 8 Wednesday Injury Report: Happy returns

Three players were held out of practice with injuries or illness, but starting safety Xavier Woods was back on the field Wednesday after missing the last three games.
news

Week 6 Friday Injury Report: Vonn Bell among those ruled out

The veteran safety will miss this week's game with the Dolphins, leaving them patching together a secondary against the league's top offense.
news

Week 6 Thursday Injury Report: Derrick Brown held out

The team's top defensive lineman was limited on Wednesday with knee and ankle issues. Plus the rest of a growing report, with three more players added to a long list Thursday.
news

Week 6 Wednesday Injury Report: Miles Sanders held out

The starting running back left last week's game with a shoulder issue which kept him out of practice, plus the rest of Wednesday's updates.
news

Week 5 Friday Injury Report: Woods out, Jackson questionable

The Panthers could be short-handed in the secondary again this week, as they prepare for a trip to the Lions.
news

Week 5 Thursday Injury Report: Eight players limited

Only veteran safety Xavier Woods was held out of Thursday's practice, with a number of players including Frankie Luvu and Donte Jackson limited participants.
news

Week 5 Wednesday Injury Report: Donte Jackson limited

The starting cornerback did some work Wednesday. The team's already without starter Jaycee Horn, who is on IR with a hamstring injury.
news

Week 4 Friday Injury Report: Bryce Young cleared

Safety Xavier Woods has been ruled out, and three players are listed as questionable, but their starting quarterback is back after missing last week with an ankle injury.
news

Week 4 Thursday Injury Report: Frankie Luvu returns to practice

Other than a rest day for veteran wideout Adam Thielen, safety Xavier Woods was the only player who did not participate in Thursday's practice. 
news

Week 4 Wednesday Injury Report: Frankie Luvu held out, Bryce Young full

The quarterback was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, but four other players were held out, including a pair of defensive starters.
Advertising