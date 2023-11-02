Presented by

Week 9 Thursday Injury Report: DJ Chark back on the field, among others

Nov 02, 2023 at 03:02 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — After being without eight players in practice Wednesday, the list of the missing was cut dramatically Thursday.

The Panthers only had three players held out of Thursday's work — wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle), outside linebacker Justin Houston (hamstring), and linebacker Claudin Cherelus (knee). 

That's good news, at least, though some other players bear monitoring.

Wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. (elbow) was listed as a limited participant, and he did his work in a red non-contact jersey.

He was one of eight players listed as limited participants Thursday.

He's the speed receiver of the three starting wideouts, and since that group takes practically all the snaps, having him available is important regardless.

Outside linebacker Brian Burns (elbow) and linebacker Frankie Luvu (hip) were also in red jerseys as they tried to minimize the chances of friendly fire in practice.

Safety Vonn Bell (quadriceps) was limited for the second straight day as he attempts to return after missing the previous two games.

Also listed as limited were guard Austin Corbett (knee), right tackle Taylor Moton (knee), safety Xavier Woods (abdomen), and linebacker Chandler Wooten (hamstring). Woods was a new addition to the report.

Four players were listed as full participants: Running back Raheem Blackshear (groin), cornerback Troy Hill (illness), tight end Hayden Hurst (illness), and guard Cade Mays (ankle). Mays wasn't on Wednesday's report, though since he was a full participant, it may not be a major concern.

Veteran wideout Adam Thielen was removed from the report since Wednesday was his typical veteran day.

