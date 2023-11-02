Week 9 Thursday Injury Report: DJ Chark back on the field, among others

CHARLOTTE — After being without eight players in practice Wednesday, the list of the missing was cut dramatically Thursday.

The Panthers only had three players held out of Thursday's work — wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle), outside linebacker Justin Houston (hamstring), and linebacker Claudin Cherelus (knee).

That's good news, at least, though some other players bear monitoring.

Wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. (elbow) was listed as a limited participant, and he did his work in a red non-contact jersey.

He was one of eight players listed as limited participants Thursday.