Week 9 Wednesday Injury Report: Vonn Bell back on the field

Nov 01, 2023 at 02:50 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers had over a quarter of their roster on the injury report the Wednesday after their first win of the season, but the news was the guy who was back on the field.

Veteran safety Vonn Bell (quadriceps) was back in a limited capacity, his first work since he popped up on the report the week before the Miami game. He missed that one and last week's win over the Texans, leaving the middle of the secondary without their most reliable communicator and playmaker.

Bell had 33 tackles in the first five games, with an interception and two passes defensed. With Xavier Woods returning last week, the Panthers are on the verge of having their starting safeties back together. Sam Franklin has started in their absences, with practice-squader Matthias Farleypromoted to start against the Dolphins when both Bell and Woods were out.

The Panthers had eight players listed as out of practice.

Two of those were rest days, with veteran wideout Adam Thielen and right tackle Taylor Moton getting the day off. Moton also carries a knee designation, but he's played in 105 straight games and started 89 straight since he's been here.

Also, cornerback Troy Hill and tight end Hayden Hurst were out with an illness.

Otherwise, wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. (elbow), linebacker Claudin Cherelus (knee), outside linebacker Justin Houston (hamstring), and wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle) were held out.

In addition to Bell, five other players were listed as limited Wednesday, including outside linebacker Brian Burns (elbow), linebacker Frankie Luvu (hip), right guard Austin Corbett (knee), running back Raheem Blackshear (groin), and linebacker Chandler Wooten (hamstring).

Those last five all played in last week's game.

Burns and Luvu were wearing red jerseys in practice to remind themselves and others to avoid unnecessary contact. Burns said Monday that even though the elbow bothered him, he intended to play through it.

PHOTOS: Best of Fans | Panthers vs. Texans | October 29, 2023

View photos of fans cheering on the Panthers against the Texans at Bank of America Stadium.

Images from the Panthers vs. Texans home game at Bank of America Stadium. Panthers Legends were in attendance for the induction of Mushin Muhammad and Julius Peppers into the Panthers Hall of Honor.
