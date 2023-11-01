Week 9 Wednesday Injury Report: Vonn Bell back on the field

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers had over a quarter of their roster on the injury report the Wednesday after their first win of the season, but the news was the guy who was back on the field.

Veteran safety Vonn Bell (quadriceps) was back in a limited capacity, his first work since he popped up on the report the week before the Miami game. He missed that one and last week's win over the Texans, leaving the middle of the secondary without their most reliable communicator and playmaker.