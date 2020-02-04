Wes Horton announces retirement

Panthers defensive end Wes Horton announced his retirement from football in an Instagram post on Tuesday.
Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Carolina in 2013, Horton played six seasons with the Panthers before signing with New Orleans last offseason and then finishing the 2019 season back in Carolina. He played in 83 career games with 38 starts.
Horton finished his career with 15.5 sacks, including a career-best 5.5 sacks in Carolina's playoff season in 2017. That year, he also had a career-best three forced fumbles which led the Panthers and ranked fifth among defensive ends that season.
Originally from Sherman Oaks, California and a product of Southern Cal, Horton was active in the Charlotte community working as a mentor with The Academy of Goal Achievers (T.A.G.A.), an organization dedicated to developing youth leaders to impact their communities.