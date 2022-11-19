What the Ravens are saying about the Panthers

Lamar Jackson speaks about Baker Mayfield
Watch Video | Jackson said he didn't recall the story that Mayfield told about his mother around the 2018 Draft, and he's more focused on the Panthers defense than the opposing QB
John Harbaugh on the Panthers
Watch Video | "They're very physical and play really hard. They have a great running game."
Mike Macdonald anticipates heavy dose of the run
Watch Video | Baltimore's defensive coordinator spoke about preparing for the run and how to scout Baker Mayfield
Marlon Humphrey on Baker Mayfield
Watch Video | "He can still sling it. I've been on the other end when he's lit us up."
Ravens' Keys to Victory
Watch Video | The Ravens' digital staff outlined three ways to get a win over the Panthers
Ravens Injury Report
Read Report | See the status of TE Mark Andrews and other Ravens players before Sunday
Carolina holds a 4-2 record all-time against the Ravens, including a 3-1 record at home and 1-1 record on the road.