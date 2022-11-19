What the Ravens are saying about the Panthers

Nov 19, 2022 at 09:24 AM
John Harbaugh
Nick Wass/AP

Lamar Jackson speaks about Baker Mayfield

Watch Video | Jackson said he didn't recall the story that Mayfield told about his mother around the 2018 Draft, and he's more focused on the Panthers defense than the opposing QB

John Harbaugh on the Panthers

Watch Video | "They're very physical and play really hard. They have a great running game."

Mike Macdonald anticipates heavy dose of the run

Watch Video | Baltimore's defensive coordinator spoke about preparing for the run and how to scout Baker Mayfield

Marlon Humphrey on Baker Mayfield

Watch Video | "He can still sling it. I've been on the other end when he's lit us up."

Ravens' Keys to Victory

Watch Video | The Ravens' digital staff outlined three ways to get a win over the Panthers

Ravens Injury Report

Read Report | See the status of TE Mark Andrews and other Ravens players before Sunday

Panthers vs. Ravens Through The Years

Carolina holds a 4-2 record all-time against the Ravens, including a 3-1 record at home and 1-1 record on the road.

Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.
Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28, 2014 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.
Carolina Panthers play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28, 2014 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith (89) pulls in a touchdown pass under pressure form Carolina Panthers cornerback Melvin White (23) during the first half of an NFL football game in Baltimore. Fate simply wasn't ready to give the New Orleans Saints a break from long-time nemesis Steve Smith. The former Carolina Panthers receiver not only left the NFC South Division, but went to another conference when he chose to join the Baltimore Ravens in free agency last offseason. The Ravens and Saints meet just once every four years, and one such meeting happens to be on Monday night, Nov. 24, 2014, when New Orleans (4-6) needs a victory to stem a two-game skid and maximize its chances to win its divisional race. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith (89) pulls in a touchdown pass under pressure form Carolina Panthers cornerback Melvin White (23) during the first half of an NFL football game in Baltimore. Fate simply wasn't ready to give the New Orleans Saints a break from long-time nemesis Steve Smith. The former Carolina Panthers receiver not only left the NFC South Division, but went to another conference when he chose to join the Baltimore Ravens in free agency last offseason. The Ravens and Saints meet just once every four years, and one such meeting happens to be on Monday night, Nov. 24, 2014, when New Orleans (4-6) needs a victory to stem a two-game skid and maximize its chances to win its divisional race. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

A pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Demetrius Williams, center, is broken up by Carolina Panthers safety Mike Minter, left, and cornerback Richard Marshall, in the fourth quarter of a football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2006, in Baltimore. The Panthers won 23-21. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
A pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Demetrius Williams, center, is broken up by Carolina Panthers safety Mike Minter, left, and cornerback Richard Marshall, in the fourth quarter of a football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2006, in Baltimore. The Panthers won 23-21. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

RF5Q8575
Peppers2
Carolina Panthers play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28, 2014 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.
Carolina Panthers play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28, 2014 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.
Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28, 2014 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.
Carolina Panthers play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28, 2014 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28, 2014 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.
Carolina Panthers play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28, 2014 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LSmith2
RF5Q8356
SSmith1
WallsTD1
WallsTD4
Peete2
Baltimore Ravens' Ray Lewis (52) walks the sidelines against the Carolina Panthers in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Baltimore Ravens' Ray Lewis (52) walks the sidelines against the Carolina Panthers in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

IC5X5401
Carolina Panthers running back Mike Goodson (33) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
Carolina Panthers running back Mike Goodson (33) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Peppers6
Carolina Panthers wide receiver David Gettis (12), right, celebrates his touchdown with Steve Smith (89) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
Carolina Panthers wide receiver David Gettis (12), right, celebrates his touchdown with Steve Smith (89) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Carolina Panthers play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28, 2014 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.
Carolina Panthers play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28, 2014 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28, 2014 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.
Carolina Panthers play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28, 2014 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers' Brian St. Pierre (6) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Carolina Panthers' Brian St. Pierre (6) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.
Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.

Jason Miczek/www.miczekphoto.com
carvsbal_732
Carolina Panthers play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28, 2014 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.
Carolina Panthers play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28, 2014 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.
Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
BaltVsCar1
Carolina Panthers play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28, 2014 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.
Carolina Panthers play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28, 2014 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers' Mike Goodson (33) is upended by Baltimore Ravens' Ray Lewis (52) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
Carolina Panthers' Mike Goodson (33) is upended by Baltimore Ravens' Ray Lewis (52) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Baltimore Ravens' Joe Flacco (5) fumbles after being sacked by Carolina Panthers' Everette Brown (91) in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Baltimore Ravens' Joe Flacco (5) fumbles after being sacked by Carolina Panthers' Everette Brown (91) in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.
Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) catches a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) catches a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith, right, holds onto the ball as he takes a hit from Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed in the first half of their football game in Baltimore, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2006. Smith had eight catches for 189 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers 23-21 win. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith, right, holds onto the ball as he takes a hit from Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed in the first half of their football game in Baltimore, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2006. Smith had eight catches for 189 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers 23-21 win. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Carolina Panthers' David Gettis (12) catches a touchdown pass as Baltimore Ravens' Josh Wilson (37) defends in the second half of the Ravens' 37-13 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Carolina Panthers' David Gettis (12) catches a touchdown pass as Baltimore Ravens' Josh Wilson (37) defends in the second half of the Ravens' 37-13 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Drew Carter, left, lands in the endzone for a touchdown as Baltimore Ravens corner back Samari Rolle, right, dives in vain in the first half of their football game in Baltimore, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2006. (AP Photo/Chris Gardner)
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Drew Carter, left, lands in the endzone for a touchdown as Baltimore Ravens corner back Samari Rolle, right, dives in vain in the first half of their football game in Baltimore, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2006. (AP Photo/Chris Gardner)

Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.
Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers corner back Chris Gamble reacts after recovering a fumble in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2006. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Carolina Panthers corner back Chris Gamble reacts after recovering a fumble in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2006. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.
Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers wide receiver David Gettis (12) runs for a touchdown as Baltimore Ravens' Josh Wilson (37) chases him during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
Carolina Panthers wide receiver David Gettis (12) runs for a touchdown as Baltimore Ravens' Josh Wilson (37) chases him during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Steve McNair, center, is sacked by Carolina Panthers Chris Draft, left, and Michael Rucker, obscured, as Kris Jenkins moves in at right, in the first half of their football game in Baltimore, Sunday ,Oct. 15, 2006. McNair was knocked out of the game with a concussion on the play. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Steve McNair, center, is sacked by Carolina Panthers Chris Draft, left, and Michael Rucker, obscured, as Kris Jenkins moves in at right, in the first half of their football game in Baltimore, Sunday ,Oct. 15, 2006. McNair was knocked out of the game with a concussion on the play. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Carolina Panthers' Wesley Walls (85) celebrates his 20-yard touchdown catch as Baltimore Ravens' Anthony Mitchell (42) looks on in the first quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 8, 2002. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Carolina Panthers' Wesley Walls (85) celebrates his 20-yard touchdown catch as Baltimore Ravens' Anthony Mitchell (42) looks on in the first quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 8, 2002. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.
Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.
Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
