Why the Panthers hired Dan Morgan

CHARLOTTE — When the Panthers were trying to build something lasting in 2002, they put the emphasis on finding players who were tough and smart.

Now, the Panthers are putting a new front office in place to do the same thing, and Dan Morgan is again calling the signals for it.

Hired Monday as the team's new President of Football Operations/General Manager, he's hours into a job that will include making changes to the team's front office structure while adding to an emphasis on player evaluation.

That part of it is tailor-made for Morgan; who knows what a player with the right kind of attitude looks like because he was one. And he knows how to build an organization from the ground floor up because that's how he rose through the ranks as a scout.

After his playing days, there were rapid ascents in the Seattle and Buffalo front offices as those teams built consistent playoff contenders. So this becomes the next step in a career leading with a toughness that you could always see in him and a willingness to work his way up.

The Panthers' first-round pick in 2001, he was in the middle of their Super Bowl run in 2003. Back then, coach John Fox drilled into his players that he wanted "tough and smart," and Morgan embodied that philosophy. There might have been bigger stars on that defense — and he was fine to fade into the background when it was time to talk — but from front to back, they looked to Morgan to get them on the same page and perform.

Fox needed guys who knew what to do but weren't afraid to mix it up, either. A hard-hitting linebacker who played under assistant coach Sam Mills during his early years, Morgan was known for his ability to identify and react instantly and instinctively, delivering so many big hits. In many ways, he was the early version of Luke Kuechly here, calling the signals for a defense that improved from last in the league to second in one season and then to the Super Bowl the following year.