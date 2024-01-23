Why the Panthers hired Dan Morgan

Jan 23, 2024 at 12:03 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Frankie Luvu, Dan Morgan
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — When the Panthers were trying to build something lasting in 2002, they put the emphasis on finding players who were tough and smart.

Now, the Panthers are putting a new front office in place to do the same thing, and Dan Morgan is again calling the signals for it.

Hired Monday as the team's new President of Football Operations/General Manager, he's hours into a job that will include making changes to the team's front office structure while adding to an emphasis on player evaluation.

That part of it is tailor-made for Morgan; who knows what a player with the right kind of attitude looks like because he was one. And he knows how to build an organization from the ground floor up because that's how he rose through the ranks as a scout.

After his playing days, there were rapid ascents in the Seattle and Buffalo front offices as those teams built consistent playoff contenders. So this becomes the next step in a career leading with a toughness that you could always see in him and a willingness to work his way up.

The Panthers' first-round pick in 2001, he was in the middle of their Super Bowl run in 2003. Back then, coach John Fox drilled into his players that he wanted "tough and smart," and Morgan embodied that philosophy. There might have been bigger stars on that defense — and he was fine to fade into the background when it was time to talk — but from front to back, they looked to Morgan to get them on the same page and perform.

Fox needed guys who knew what to do but weren't afraid to mix it up, either. A hard-hitting linebacker who played under assistant coach Sam Mills during his early years, Morgan was known for his ability to identify and react instantly and instinctively, delivering so many big hits. In many ways, he was the early version of Luke Kuechly here, calling the signals for a defense that improved from last in the league to second in one season and then to the Super Bowl the following year.

The hair was longer then, and it was often on fire.

Dan Morgan
AP

Now, he wears glasses, and there's always a notebook nearby.

That's the difference between the Dan Morgan that played here and the one they promoted Monday. The Panthers aren't just hiring a former player.

Morgan has 14 years of front-office experience, seeing every rung of the ladder on his way up. After joining the Seahawks as a scouting intern in 2010, he rose to assistant director of pro personnel, the position he held when they won the Super Bowl there. After eventually becoming the director of pro personnel, he left in 2018 to join the Bills (and former Carolina co-worker Brandon Beane) as director of player personnel.

"You got a good one," Beane said Tuesday. "Dan knows football, and knows what it takes to do this job."

Morgan joined the Panthers as assistant GM in 2021 and has always had an eye for the kind of hard-edged player he was. It's no wonder he likes guys such as linebacker Frankie Luvu, who became the kind of energy player a team can build around.

And with the relationships he's built both here and across the league, it gives the Panthers a chance to continue to build.

Dan Morgan's the kind of player football lifers loved. He's also the kind of scout other scouts respect, and that respect extends into the agent community. In a business full of those who seek expedience, Morgan's not afraid to speak his mind. People know where they stand with Dan Morgan.

That's also earned him a measure of trust within the locker room, and that matters in a process like this one.

Dan Morgan

His hiring is also a first step. He'll report to owner David Tepper, as will the next coach of the team, which they're working through interviews for now, which is consistent with last year. But there will be changes. It's not an overhaul of a front office, as the Panthers have gradually added in a number of areas of the football operation that they wanted to retain. From an increased emphasis on sports science and player-focused additions to the organization in areas such as nutrition and wellness, the Panthers had pieces in place they wanted to keep while building on the field. No one wants to hear about infrastructure after a 2-15 season, but those parts remain important.

This isn't a tear-down. It's a renovation with an architect who has a vision of what the finished product is supposed to look like because he's seen what it's supposed to look like.

Adding Morgan allows them to continue that process without starting over.

There are core pieces in place of a defense that finished fourth in the league last year, even without middle linebacker Shaq Thompson and cornerback Jaycee Horn for most of the year. From defensive tackle Derrick Brown to pass-rusher Brian Burns to an intact secondary, that group ought to be able to contend within a reasonable time frame.

And if they can build around No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young at quarterback, the hope is they can get to the kind of consistent winning Morgan saw with the Seahawks and Bills.

They also hope he can bring what he brought to the field — a certain toughness, intensity, and results.

Dan Morgan through the years

Morgan played middle linebacker for the Panthers from 2001-07. He spent seven seasons in the Seattle Seahawks personnel department and then was with the Buffalo Bills from 2018-21, most recently as Director of Player Personnel.

CR5_9810
1 / 42
230428 War Room-58
2 / 42
CR5_1104
3 / 42
CR5_4542
4 / 42
Scenes from the Buffalo Bills Draft Room during Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft at One Bills Drive on April 30, 2021. Photo by Sara Schmidle
5 / 42

Scenes from the Buffalo Bills Draft Room during Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft at One Bills Drive on April 30, 2021. Photo by Sara Schmidle

courtesy: Buffalo Bills
Image from iOS (59)
6 / 42
courtesy: Buffalo Bills
_B2_4682
7 / 42
E_MK3_4930
8 / 42
Dan Morgan_Luke
9 / 42
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-095
10 / 42
231119 WK 11 vs. Cowboys_ENT-296
11 / 42
Laura Wolff; Laura Wolff Photography
231119 WK 11 vs. Cowboys_ENT-291 (1)
12 / 42
Laura Wolff; Laura Wolff Photography
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-23
13 / 42
231109 WK 10 @ Bears_ Pregame-180
14 / 42
2017_3
15 / 42
courtesy: Seattle Seahawks
Image from iOS (61)
16 / 42
courtesy: Buffalo Bills
Brandon Beane, Dan Morgan, Joe Schoen. Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets, December 29, 2019 at New Era Field. Photo by Bill Wippert
17 / 42

Brandon Beane, Dan Morgan, Joe Schoen. Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets, December 29, 2019 at New Era Field. Photo by Bill Wippert

courtesy: Buffalo Bills
2016_2
18 / 42
courtesy: Seattle Seahawks
Scenes from the Buffalo Bills Draft Room during Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft at One Bills Drive on April 30, 2021. Photo by Sara Schmidle
19 / 42

Scenes from the Buffalo Bills Draft Room during Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft at One Bills Drive on April 30, 2021. Photo by Sara Schmidle

courtesy: Buffalo Bills
2017_2
20 / 42
courtesy: Seattle Seahawks
2017_4
21 / 42
courtesy: Seattle Seahawks
Image from iOS (64)
22 / 42
courtesy: Buffalo Bills
Image from iOS (66)
23 / 42
courtesy: Buffalo Bills
AP070916078853
24 / 42
Mike McCarn/AP
AP04011804323
25 / 42
George Widman/AP
Seattle Seahawks' Matt Hasselbeck, right, is pressured by Carolina Panthers' Dan Morgan in the first quarter during their NFC Championship football game in Seattle, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
26 / 42

Seattle Seahawks' Matt Hasselbeck, right, is pressured by Carolina Panthers' Dan Morgan in the first quarter during their NFC Championship football game in Seattle, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/AP
AP04012704475
27 / 42
Eric Gay/AP
Carolina Panthers linebacker Mark Fields (58) jokes with teammates Dan Morgan (55) and Will Witherspoon (54) during the team's minicamp in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, June 14, 2004.
28 / 42

Carolina Panthers linebacker Mark Fields (58) jokes with teammates Dan Morgan (55) and Will Witherspoon (54) during the team's minicamp in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, June 14, 2004.

Chuck Burton/AP
Green Bay Packers' Ahman Green (30) is tackled by Carolina Panthers' Dan Morgan (55) after a short gain in the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Monday Sept. 13, 2004. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
29 / 42

Green Bay Packers' Ahman Green (30) is tackled by Carolina Panthers' Dan Morgan (55) after a short gain in the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Monday Sept. 13, 2004. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/AP
Carolina Panthers linebackers Dan Morgan (55) and Will Witherspoon (54) talk during training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., in this Aug. 3, 2005 file photo.
30 / 42

Carolina Panthers linebackers Dan Morgan (55) and Will Witherspoon (54) talk during training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., in this Aug. 3, 2005 file photo.

Chuck Burton/AP
Carolina Panthers' Dan Morgan (55) talks with assistant special teams coach Tony Levine, left, during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Spartanburg, N.C., Saturday, July 28, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
31 / 42

Carolina Panthers' Dan Morgan (55) talks with assistant special teams coach Tony Levine, left, during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Spartanburg, N.C., Saturday, July 28, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/AP
Carolina Panthers' Dan Morgan lines up during a drill at practice during the NFL football team's training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., Saturday, July 28, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
32 / 42

Carolina Panthers' Dan Morgan lines up during a drill at practice during the NFL football team's training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., Saturday, July 28, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/AP
Carolina Panthers linebackers Jon Beason, left, and Dan Morgan, right, look on at practice during the NFL football team's training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., Monday, Aug. 6, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
33 / 42

Carolina Panthers linebackers Jon Beason, left, and Dan Morgan, right, look on at practice during the NFL football team's training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., Monday, Aug. 6, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/AP
AP070824031978
34 / 42
Mike McCarn/AP
EBBC3976
35 / 42
EBBC4262
36 / 42
morgan5
37 / 42
morgan4
38 / 42
morgan6
39 / 42
morgan1
40 / 42
morgan3
41 / 42
morgan2
42 / 42
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

5 things to know about Dan Morgan as he begins new job

Dan Morgan was named President of Football Operations/GM on Monday. He is also a former Pro Bowl linebacker for the Panthers.
news

Dan Morgan named President of Football Operations/General Manager

The former linebacker with experience in multiple successful front offices now takes the lead in personnel for the team he led on the field.
news

My View: Rookie season completed

Myicha Drakeford, a Panthers photography intern, gives a view of her favorite frames from the 2023 season.
news

Healthy again, Horn and Jackson can begin the offseason with hope for the future

Cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Donte Jackson are both heading into the offseason healthy, allowing them to build on what was a solid pass defense in 2023.
news

Derrick Brown named to the 2024 Pro Bowl at defensive tackle

Coming off a record breaking season, Derrick Brown has been named to the Pro Bowl, in relief of the injured Aaron Donald.
news

Health and continuity will be keys for offensive line in 2024

When injuries descended upon the guard position last season, it made it hard for an entire offense to find its footing. And with time and healing, there's a solid group in place for the next coach.
news

Panthers complete interview with Ben Johnson

The team completed another virtual interview this week, meeting with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson on Friday.
news

Ask The Old Guy: The waiting game

With the season (mercifully) in the rear view mirror, and coaching and GM searches ongoing, there are more hypothetical questions that none of us can know the answers to than concrete answers at the moment
news

Panthers initiative with high school girls flag football kicks off in Wake County

The Panthers initiative to bring high school girls flag football across North Carolina gets a huge boost, as Wake County's inaugural season kicks off
news

Panthers designated to play regular season game in Germany

The Panthers will head to Munich next season, extending what was already a growing relationship with fans there. 
news

Bryce Young's offseason starts now, with both questions and levity 

Bryce Young's rookie season lends to a lot of offseason work for the passer. He starts his work with questions still remaining, but a needed levity.
Advertising