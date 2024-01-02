Wideout Jonathan Mingo placed on IR with foot injury

Jan 02, 2024 at 04:07 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
231224 Panthers vs Packers Game Action CSW-122
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — A season of bad luck with injuries continued right up until the final week.

The Panthers placed rookie wide receiver Jonathan Mingo on injured reserve Tuesday because of a foot injury.

Mingo pushed through it, playing 53 of the 54 snaps last week against the Jaguars.

The second-round pick finished with 43 catches for 418 yards in 15 games this season.

To fill his spot on the active roster, the Panthers also signed guard J.D. DiRenzo from the practice squad.

DiRenzo had used his three practice squad elevations the last three weeks, so the undrafted rookie from Rutgers needed to be added to the 53-man roster to play this week.

The Panthers also signed veteran running back Mike Boone to the practice squad. Boone has spent time with the Broncos and Vikings and was with the Texans this year before being released in Week 16.

