Teammates are excited for Will Grier, who is going to need their help in first start

Kuechly has been practicing against Grier all year. He's eager to see what the third-round pick can do against another defense in a game environment.

"Thought he did a great job commanding the huddle and making sure everybody is where they need to be," Kuechly said. "He's got great natural talent. He's got a great arm. He understands what our offense is doing. I think he's going to do a good job."

In order for Grier – or any quarterback to succeed – the other 10 guys on the field need to do their part.

That's something Olsen emphasized when he spoke to the media Thursday.

"Will is going to be excited. It's going to be on the road in a loud environment. He's got to realize he's got guys around him that can help him out," Olsen said.

"It's our responsibility to take some things off his plate. There are a lot of things we could have done to help (Kyle Allen) a little more. Now we've got to do that for Will."

Leaning on a certain star running back wouldn't be the worst idea.

"At the end of the day it's about going out there and executing, so we'll see," Christian McCaffrey said. "I'm excited to play next to (Will) and I know he's going to come in and give it his best."

Grier, the Charlotte native who grew up a Panthers fan, will be under the magnifying glass Sunday in Indianapolis.

Olsen hopes view his performance through the proper lens, however.

"I think we have to be careful about making too much of everything," Olsen said. "Every play call is not an analysis of his future, every throw is not make or break. We just have to make sure we don't make this more than it is. It's his first start and there's all those circumstances, but it's also one game and he has a long future ahead of him, hopefully.