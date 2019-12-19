Will Grier has been patiently waiting for this chance to show what he can do

"The biggest thing I talk to these guys all the time about is, it's just football," Turner said. "It's bigger, faster, stronger, all the stuff, but it's the game he's been playing his whole life. I want him to feel comfortable and really just run our offense."

Although Grier hasn't had that experience running the offense in the regular season, Turner said he does have a unique advantage over most rookie quarterbacks who are called into action this late in the season.

"The thing that Will has the advantage of is over OTAs and training camp, he did get reps with the first team," Turner explained. "Him and Kyle were competing to see who the backup was, so we were rotating those guys and Cam would sit out every once in a while. Although it wasn't a ton, it's more than a normal guy would have in this situation. He's got to draw back on those and he's got to make the most of the reps he's got in practice this week."

Since then, Grier hadn't worked with the ones until Wednesday's practice, so this week has been all about getting back in synch with the first teamers.

"It's been a while since I've really gotten to throw to the ones, get the timing down with those guys," Grier said. "It's been good just getting those reps and trying to get ready.

"It's really putting in play everything I've learned this season and actually getting to do it and rep it and just trying to focus on fine tuning things and get ready to go on Sunday."

While Grier has done his best to keep his routine the same this week, it's impossible to keep everything the same, so naturally a few have changed. A little extra film study here, a little extra stretching there. But Grier said there has been one major change – at least it feels that way.