Wish granted at training camp

SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- Nine-year old Doncarry Sherlock, who battles a rare heart disease, took full advantage of his special opportunity to help run Panthers practice on Saturday and of course, spend time with his favorite player, quarterback Cam Newton.

Assistant head coach Steve Wilks was more than happy to have some extra help at training camp.

"It's really a blessing for us, because sometimes we get so caught up with what we're doing and all the fanfare around us," Wilks said. "It was a joy to see him."