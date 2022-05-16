Panthers sign two players, waive one

May 16, 2022 at 01:11 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
FreeAgentSignings_Lowes

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added a pair of tryout players from rookie minicamp, and parted ways with a former draft pick to make room.

The team signed offensive tackle Wyatt Miller and tight end Jared Scott, after they impressed coaches over the weekend.

To make room for them on the roster, they waived cornerback Troy Pride Jr. with a failed physical designation. He was their fourth-round pick in 2020, but missed all of last season with a knee injury. He started eight games as a rookie, but the Panthers continued to add to the position around him.

Miller, 26, is now on his seventh NFL roster. He was initially an undrafted rookie from Central Florida, who has spent time with the Jets, Bengals, Cowboys, Seahawks, Chiefs, and 49ers.

Scott, a 23-year-old rookie from Idaho State, also played at Prairie View A&M and Wyoming.

The moves take the roster back to 90.

Related Content

news

Panthers release two to get to roster limit

The team waived tackle Aaron Monteiro and wide receiver Aaron Parker in advance of rookie minicamp.

news

Panthers release Azur Kamara

The team still needs to make two more roster moves prior to rookie minicamp to get to the 90-man limit.

news

Panthers agree to terms with Ikem Ekwonu

The first-round pick is their fourth to agree to his rookie deal, giving the left tackle a chance to hit the ground running at rookie minicamp.

news

Cade Mays agrees to terms with Carolina

The sixth-round draft pick out of Tennessee earned All-SEC second team honors in 2021.

news

Panthers agree to terms with Kalon Barnes

The seventh-round cornerback ran the fastest 40 at the Combine this year.

news

Panthers waive kicker Lirim Hajrullahu

He finished last season on the roster, but the team brought Zane Gonzalez back this offseason.

news

Amaré Barno signs rookie deal

The sixth-rounder from Virginia Tech was the first player in the league to sign his rookie contract.

news

Panthers bring in return specialist Andre Roberts

The veteran led the league in kick return yardage last season, proof he's still capable of doing it at a high level.

news

Panthers agree to terms with 2022 undrafted free agents

Carolina added 13 players after Saturday's final round ended.

news

Panthers select cornerback Kalon Barnes out of Baylor

Barnes ran a 4.23 40 at the combine, the fastest by any defender since 2003.

news

Panthers select offensive lineman Cade Mays in sixth round

Mays earned All-SEC honors in 2021 after giving up just one sack.

Advertising