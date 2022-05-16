Panthers sign two players, waive one

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added a pair of tryout players from rookie minicamp, and parted ways with a former draft pick to make room.

The team signed offensive tackle Wyatt Miller and tight end Jared Scott, after they impressed coaches over the weekend.

To make room for them on the roster, they waived cornerback Troy Pride Jr. with a failed physical designation. He was their fourth-round pick in 2020, but missed all of last season with a knee injury. He started eight games as a rookie, but the Panthers continued to add to the position around him.

Miller, 26, is now on his seventh NFL roster. He was initially an undrafted rookie from Central Florida, who has spent time with the Jets, Bengals, Cowboys, Seahawks, Chiefs, and 49ers.

Scott, a 23-year-old rookie from Idaho State, also played at Prairie View A&M and Wyoming.