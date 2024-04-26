Xavier Legette introduces himself to Panthers as first-round pick: "It hasn't really hit me yet." 

"I appreciate y'all for believing in me and coming to get me in that first round," Legette thanked the crowd during his impromptu welcome party.

Just over 12 hours earlier, the Panthers traded up one spot with the Buffalo Bills and into the first round, grabbing the receiver they've wanted for months at No. 32 overall. Hours later, Legette arrived to the fanfare and a parade of meet and greets with his new team. The first-round pick had a ride on Friday morning, coming from Mullins, S.C. to Charlotte. But it was an early morning after a long night, so his family stayed behind, but Legette knew where he wanted to be today.

"They told me they were going to pick me up at 9:30 in the morning. I said I'll be ready," he said with a bounce of excitement.

As Legette bopped from place to place, he kept his phone in his pocket, unheard of for a 23-year-old, and he did his best to take it all in, squirreling stories to take back to Mullins. With each person he passed, he made sure to stop, offering a two handed shake and appreciation for the welcome.

"When I got out of the car and saw all the fans, it really hasn't hit me yet," he admitted, "but I'm starting to feel it as the day goes on."