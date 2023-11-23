Yetur Gross-Matos designated to return from injured reserve

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will get another key player back on the field Thursday, which is something they can be grateful for considering the way things have gone.

Outside linebacker Yetur Gross-Matos was designated to return from injured reserve, opening the window for him to practice for the next 21 days. At any point in that timeframe, he can be activated to the 53-man roster.

Gross-Matos was placed on IR on Oct. 24, along with safety Jeremy Chinn (who was designated to return Wednesday).

In six weeks before leaving during the Miami game before the bye, Gross-Matos had 2.5 sacks (one short of a career-high 3.5), five quarterback hits, and three tackles for loss. He had developed into a solid player in the 3-4 defense after it was initially unclear how he'd make the transition.