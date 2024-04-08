 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
2024 Mock Draft Report 5.0

Apr 08, 2024 at 01:31 PM
CHARLOTTE — It's finally draft month, and the Panthers are just a little over two weeks away from a week that can change a franchise. The club holds two picks in the Top 40.

As we get closer to that moment, let's take a look to see who the draft experts are thinking might be on the board.

As with our earlier Mock Draft Matrix, it's helpful as a gauge on the relative range of players, rather than any indication of specific interest.

We'll keep tabs on all the mock drafts between now and April 25-27 here at Panthers.com.

NFL.com
39th
NFL
DT - Braden Fiske
Florida State

*Las Vegas Raiders projected trade with the Carolina Panthers for the 33rd pick.

Read more here.

ESPN
ESPN
WR - Ricky Pearsall, CB - T.J. Tampa
Florida, Iowa State

*Tennessee Titans projected trade with the Carolina Panthers for the 33rd pick.


Read more here.

Draft Network
33rd and 39th
WR - Xavier Legette, Edge - Chop Robinson
South Carolina, Penn State

Read more here.

ProFootball Network
33rd and 39th
WR - Ladd McConkey, OL - Zach Frazier
Georgia, West Virginia

Read more here.

The Athletic
33rd and 39th
WR - Xavier Worthy, Edge - Darius Robinson
Texas, Missouri

Read more here.

WalterFootball
33rd and 39th
WR - Xavier Legette, CB - Kamari Lassiter
South Carolina, Georgia

Read more here.

Advertising