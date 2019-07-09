25 Seasons of Panthers Football: Double OT playoff thriller in 2003

Jul 09, 2019 at 08:20 AM
Joe Menzer

Correspondent

2003_logo

What is the greatest game the Carolina Panthers have ever played?

Ask that question of anyone who has been around all 20 seasons the franchise has been in existence, and the answer usually is the same - the double-overtime NFC Divisional Playoff victory over the St. Louis Rams on Jan. 10, 2004.

Shaking his head after it was finally over, an exhausted head coach John Fox said, "I've never seen a game quite like that, let alone be involved in one."

That's because in the entire history of the NFL, there haven't been many like it. And although those 2003 Panthers also defeated the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC Wild Card and won the NFC Championship over the Philadelphia Eagles to advance to Super Bowl XXXVIII, where they would play another thrilling game, nothing tops the St. Louis game in that season or any other.

Carolina won the NFC South in 2003 with an 11-5 record and defeated wild-card playoff entry Dallas at Ericsson Stadium to set up the showdown at St. Louis, where the Rams had gone 8-0 during the regular season en route to a 12-4 record and the NFC West title.

St. Louis fans were loud and proud. A record sellout crowd of 66,165 showed up at the Edward Jones Dome, where the noise was deafening from the opening kickoff.

141002_hoover_inside.jpg

Nevertheless, the Panthers fought through the flood of noise to build a 23-12 lead after a 7-yard touchdown run by fullback Brad Hoover in the fourth quarter. With only 8:50 left in regulation, Carolina seemed to be in good shape.

But the Panthers weren't. So much happened in the last 8:50 of the fourth quarter and the two overtime periods that it is difficult to recall it all. The Rams' comeback to force overtime began when kicker John Kasay's 53-yard field-goal attempt hit the left upright and failed to go through with 6:29 remaining.

Had Kasay made the field goal, the Panthers would have been ahead by two touchdowns and the crowd possibly silenced. Instead, the stadium erupted - and it seemed to give the Rams new life.

Given favorable field position and with the crowd seemingly growing louder with every snap, the Rams embarked on a scoring drive. Running back Marshall Faulk capped the 15-play, 57-yard march with a 1-yard touchdown run, and then quarterback Marc Bulger hit wide receiver Dane Looker for the two-point conversion to pull the Rams to within 23-20 with 2:39 left.

Then, the unthinkable happened.

St. Louis kicker Jeff Wilkins not only attempted but also recovered his own on-side kick, setting up his game-tying 33-yard field goal as time expired. The Rams could have gone for the win, but St. Louis head coach Mike Martz played it conservatively and went for the tie, figuring there was no way the Rams would lose in overtime with the crowd behind them and momentum also finally on their side.

"I felt like if we could get it into overtime, we would win. I was very sure about that decision and don't regret it," Martz said.

He was wrong.

The Panthers won the coin toss and took the opening drive of overtime to the St. Louis 22-yard line. Unfortunately, Kasay's apparent game-winning 40-yard field goal was nullified by a delay-of-game penalty. After lining up again, Kasay missed wide right from 45 yards away.

And the teams played on.

On the Rams' first possession of overtime, they moved the ball to the Carolina 35-yard line. Then Wilkins, who had already kicked five field goals in the game, tried from 53 yards out. But this time, his attempt fell just inches short.

And the teams played on some more.

Following a Carolina punt, St. Louis drove to the Panthers' 38-yard line on their next possession. Then, with St. Louis needing just a few more yards to be in field goal range, cornerback Ricky Manning, Jr. wrested the ball away from Rams wide receiver Torry Holt for an interception that ended the drive and gave the ball back to the Panthers shortly before the first overtime expired.

Three plays later, the first snap of the second overtime, and facing third-and-14 from the St. Louis 31-yard line, quarterback Jake Delhomme called a slant in the huddle - "X-Clown" as it was referred to in the Panthers' playbook. All Delhomme and wide receiver Steve Smith really wanted was a first down.

As Smith raced across the middle and Delhomme delivered a perfect ball, the seas seemed to part, and suddenly it was a footrace to the end zone. And no one was going to catch the speedy Smith, who motored 69 yards in the blink of an eye to at last secure a 29-23 victory for the Panthers.

"I just beat the safety (Jason Sehorn), and Jake threw one of those pretty balls at the last minute, like he always does," a grinning Smith. "I braced myself for the big hit, but it never came. And once I took off, I knew I was gone."

Delhomme pointed out that it was the fourth time in five tries the Panthers had won in overtime that season and it improved their record to 10-3 in games decided by six points or less.

"We've been in so many close games, we just believe we can get it done in some kind of way," said Delhomme, who completed 16-of-26 passes for 290 yards - six of them to Smith for 163 yards. "I think the biggest thing is that we stayed calm through all that happened. And we believed in each other that we would get it done. Our guys don't just take a deep breath and hope."

With that, the greatest game the Carolina Panthers ever played was a wrap.

Best of the Panthers in 2003 season

View photos from Carolina's memorable 2003 season as the Panthers won the NFC Championship and advanced to Super Bowl XXXVIII.

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) reacts after his game-winning five-yard touchdown catch as Tampa Bay Buccaneers players Corey Ivy (35) and Shelton Quarles (53) stand by during the final minutes of the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 27-24 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 9, 2003. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
1 / 67

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) reacts after his game-winning five-yard touchdown catch as Tampa Bay Buccaneers players Corey Ivy (35) and Shelton Quarles (53) stand by during the final minutes of the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 27-24 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 9, 2003. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Carolina Panthers receiver Muhsin Muhammad celebrates a fourth quarter touchdown against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2004. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
2 / 67

Carolina Panthers receiver Muhsin Muhammad celebrates a fourth quarter touchdown against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2004. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Carolina Panthers' Ricky Proehl celebrates his 5-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sept. 28, 2003, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
3 / 67

Carolina Panthers' Ricky Proehl celebrates his 5-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sept. 28, 2003, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers linebacker Dan Morgan (55) prepares to blitz during a 32-29 loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVIII on February 1, 2004 at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
4 / 67

Carolina Panthers linebacker Dan Morgan (55) prepares to blitz during a 32-29 loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVIII on February 1, 2004 at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad (87) catches an 85-yard pass reception during a 32-29 loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVIII on February 1, 2004 at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
5 / 67

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad (87) catches an 85-yard pass reception during a 32-29 loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVIII on February 1, 2004 at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster dives into the end zone for a touchdown past New England Patriots safety Rodney Harrison in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2004. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
6 / 67

Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster dives into the end zone for a touchdown past New England Patriots safety Rodney Harrison in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2004. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) races upfield with a reception during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals in Tempe, Ariz., Dec. 14, 2003. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 20-17 at Sun Devil Stadium. (AP Photo/NFL Photos/Kevin Terrell)
7 / 67

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) races upfield with a reception during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals in Tempe, Ariz., Dec. 14, 2003. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 20-17 at Sun Devil Stadium. (AP Photo/NFL Photos/Kevin Terrell)

New England Patriots Tyrone Poole, left, and Richard Seymour, right, attempt to stop Carolina Panthers running back Stephen Davis (48) during the third quarter of Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, Sunday Feb. 1, 2004. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
8 / 67

New England Patriots Tyrone Poole, left, and Richard Seymour, right, attempt to stop Carolina Panthers running back Stephen Davis (48) during the third quarter of Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, Sunday Feb. 1, 2004. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Carolina Panthers head coach John Fox hugs running back Stephen Davis after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 14-3 in the NFC Championship game in Philadelphia Sunday, Jan. 18, 2004. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
9 / 67

Carolina Panthers head coach John Fox hugs running back Stephen Davis after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 14-3 in the NFC Championship game in Philadelphia Sunday, Jan. 18, 2004. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster (20) scores a touchdown against the defense of Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Michael Lewis (32) and linebacker Nate Wayne (54) during the third quarter of the NFC Championship game in Philadelphia Sunday, Jan. 18, 2004. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
10 / 67

Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster (20) scores a touchdown against the defense of Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Michael Lewis (32) and linebacker Nate Wayne (54) during the third quarter of the NFC Championship game in Philadelphia Sunday, Jan. 18, 2004. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

Carolina Panthers cornerback Ricky Manning (24) runs back an interception as Philadelphia Eagles Hank Fraley (63) pursues during the third quarter of the NFC Championship game in Philadelphia Sunday, Jan. 18, 2004. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
11 / 67

Carolina Panthers cornerback Ricky Manning (24) runs back an interception as Philadelphia Eagles Hank Fraley (63) pursues during the third quarter of the NFC Championship game in Philadelphia Sunday, Jan. 18, 2004. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) warms up while running back Stephen Davis (48) looks on during the Patriots' practice in Reliant Stadium in Houston Saturday, Jan. 31, 2004. The Panthers meet the New England Patriots for Super Bowl XXXVIII, Sunday, Feb. 1. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
12 / 67

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) warms up while running back Stephen Davis (48) looks on during the Patriots' practice in Reliant Stadium in Houston Saturday, Jan. 31, 2004. The Panthers meet the New England Patriots for Super Bowl XXXVIII, Sunday, Feb. 1. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Carolina Panthers cornerback Ricky Manning, right, intercepts a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide recieverJames Thrash (80) during the third quarter of the NFC Championship game in Philadelphia Sunday, Jan. 18, 2004. The Panthers Mike MInter (30 and linebacker Dan Morgan (55) are in on the play. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
13 / 67

Carolina Panthers cornerback Ricky Manning, right, intercepts a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide recieverJames Thrash (80) during the third quarter of the NFC Championship game in Philadelphia Sunday, Jan. 18, 2004. The Panthers Mike MInter (30 and linebacker Dan Morgan (55) are in on the play. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Carolina Panthers' Ricky Manning Jr. taunts the crowd after they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 14-3 during the NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 18, 2004, in Philadelphia. Manning picked off three passes by Donovan McNabb and helped put the Carolina Panthers in their first Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
14 / 67

Carolina Panthers' Ricky Manning Jr. taunts the crowd after they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 14-3 during the NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 18, 2004, in Philadelphia. Manning picked off three passes by Donovan McNabb and helped put the Carolina Panthers in their first Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) throws a pass on the run during an NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the St. Louis Rams. The Panthers defeated the Rams 29-23 in overtime on January 10, 2004 in St. Louis, Missouri. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
15 / 67

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) throws a pass on the run during an NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the St. Louis Rams. The Panthers defeated the Rams 29-23 in overtime on January 10, 2004 in St. Louis, Missouri. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb is hit by Carolina Panthers linebacker Greg Favors in the second quarter of the NFC Championship game in Philadelphia Sunday, Jan. 18, 2004. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
16 / 67

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb is hit by Carolina Panthers linebacker Greg Favors in the second quarter of the NFC Championship game in Philadelphia Sunday, Jan. 18, 2004. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers fans crowd the square at Trade and Tryon Streets in Uptown during a pep rally for the team in Charlotte, N.C. Friday, Jan. 16, 2004. The Panthers will play the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game Sunday in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Erik Perel)
17 / 67

Carolina Panthers fans crowd the square at Trade and Tryon Streets in Uptown during a pep rally for the team in Charlotte, N.C. Friday, Jan. 16, 2004. The Panthers will play the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game Sunday in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Erik Perel)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver wide receiver Steve Smith (89) catches a pass during an NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the St. Louis Rams. The Panthers defeated the Rams 29-23 in double overtime on January 10, 2004 in St. Louis, Missouri. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
18 / 67

Carolina Panthers wide receiver wide receiver Steve Smith (89) catches a pass during an NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the St. Louis Rams. The Panthers defeated the Rams 29-23 in double overtime on January 10, 2004 in St. Louis, Missouri. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Carolina Panthers defensive ends Julius Peppers, left, and Micheal Rucker watch a field goal attempt during the first overtime period against the St. Louis Rams in the NFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 10, 2004, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
19 / 67

Carolina Panthers defensive ends Julius Peppers, left, and Micheal Rucker watch a field goal attempt during the first overtime period against the St. Louis Rams in the NFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 10, 2004, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Carolina Panthers running back Stephen Davis carries the ball against the St. Louis Rams during the NFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 10, 2004, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
20 / 67

Carolina Panthers running back Stephen Davis carries the ball against the St. Louis Rams during the NFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 10, 2004, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Carolina Panthers running back Stephen Davis (48) heads upfield against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl XXXVIII on February 1, 2004 at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas. The Patriots defeated the Panthers 32-29. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
21 / 67

Carolina Panthers running back Stephen Davis (48) heads upfield against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl XXXVIII on February 1, 2004 at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas. The Patriots defeated the Panthers 32-29. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

New York Giants quarterback Jesse Palmer is grabbed by Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers during the second quarter at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2003. (AP Photo/Ed Betz)
22 / 67

New York Giants quarterback Jesse Palmer is grabbed by Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers during the second quarter at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2003. (AP Photo/Ed Betz)

Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster (20) heads upfield against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl XXXVIII on February 1, 2004 at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas. The Patriots defeated the Panthers 32-29. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
23 / 67

Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster (20) heads upfield against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl XXXVIII on February 1, 2004 at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas. The Patriots defeated the Panthers 32-29. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Carolina Panthers players take the field before taking on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVIII on February 1, 2004 at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas. The Patriots defeated the Panthers a 32-29. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
24 / 67

Carolina Panthers players take the field before taking on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVIII on February 1, 2004 at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas. The Patriots defeated the Panthers a 32-29. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster (20) heads upfield during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 20-17 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona on December 14, 2003. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
25 / 67

Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster (20) heads upfield during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 20-17 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona on December 14, 2003. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Carolina Panthers' Muhsin Muhammad tapes Super Bowl XXXVIII media day festivities at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Tuesday Jan. 27, 2004. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
26 / 67

Carolina Panthers' Muhsin Muhammad tapes Super Bowl XXXVIII media day festivities at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Tuesday Jan. 27, 2004. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Members of the Carolina Panthers bench celebrate following their 29-23 double overtime win against the St. Louis Rams during their NFC playoff game in St. Louis Saturday, Jan. 10, 2004. (AP Photo/James A. Finley)
27 / 67

Members of the Carolina Panthers bench celebrate following their 29-23 double overtime win against the St. Louis Rams during their NFC playoff game in St. Louis Saturday, Jan. 10, 2004. (AP Photo/James A. Finley)

Carolina Panthers Steve Smith, top, catches a pass over New England Patriots Tyrone Poole, rear, that set up a touchdown run by DeShaun Foster in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, Sunday Feb. 1, 2004. Patriots teammate Eugene Wilson, left front, looks on. AP Photo/Morry Gash)
28 / 67

Carolina Panthers Steve Smith, top, catches a pass over New England Patriots Tyrone Poole, rear, that set up a touchdown run by DeShaun Foster in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, Sunday Feb. 1, 2004. Patriots teammate Eugene Wilson, left front, looks on. AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Carolina Panthers Muhsin Muhammad (87) looks back at New England Patriots' Eugene Wilson (26) after pulling down a pass from quarterback Jake Delhomme to score an 85-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, Sunday Feb. 1, 2004. Patriots coach Bill Belichick, rear right, looks on during the play. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
29 / 67

Carolina Panthers Muhsin Muhammad (87) looks back at New England Patriots' Eugene Wilson (26) after pulling down a pass from quarterback Jake Delhomme to score an 85-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, Sunday Feb. 1, 2004. Patriots coach Bill Belichick, rear right, looks on during the play. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) and DeShaun Foster celebrate victory after they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 14-3 during the NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 18, 2004, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
30 / 67

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) and DeShaun Foster celebrate victory after they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 14-3 during the NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 18, 2004, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' Will Witherspoon (54) sacks Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback Donovan McNabb in the first quarter during the NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 18, 2004, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
31 / 67

Carolina Panthers' Will Witherspoon (54) sacks Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback Donovan McNabb in the first quarter during the NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 18, 2004, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers answers questions during media day, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2004 at Reliant Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl XXXVIII will be played Sunday, Feb. 1, 2004 between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
32 / 67

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers answers questions during media day, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2004 at Reliant Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl XXXVIII will be played Sunday, Feb. 1, 2004 between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) makes a touchdown catch with Houston Texans defender Jamie Sharper (55) in pursuit, during the first quarter, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2003, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
33 / 67

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) makes a touchdown catch with Houston Texans defender Jamie Sharper (55) in pursuit, during the first quarter, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2003, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme talks to his mom after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 14-3 in the NFC Championship game in Philadelphia, in this Jan. 18, 2004 photo. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
34 / 67

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme talks to his mom after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 14-3 in the NFC Championship game in Philadelphia, in this Jan. 18, 2004 photo. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 14-3 in the NFC Championship game in Philadelphia Sunday, Jan. 18, 2004. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
35 / 67

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 14-3 in the NFC Championship game in Philadelphia Sunday, Jan. 18, 2004. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

Carolina Panthers fullback Brad Hoover (45) scores on a 7-yard run during during an NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the St. Louis Rams. The Panthers defeated the Rams 29-23 in overtime on January 10, 2004 in St. Louis, Missouri. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
36 / 67

Carolina Panthers fullback Brad Hoover (45) scores on a 7-yard run during during an NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the St. Louis Rams. The Panthers defeated the Rams 29-23 in overtime on January 10, 2004 in St. Louis, Missouri. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Carolina Panthers safety Mike Minter signals against the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 18, 2004, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/George Widman)
37 / 67

Carolina Panthers safety Mike Minter signals against the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 18, 2004, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/George Widman)

Dallas Cowboys' Richie Anderson (20) is up-ended by Carolina Panthers' Will Witherspoon (54) in the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 29-10 win at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 3, 2004. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
38 / 67

Dallas Cowboys' Richie Anderson (20) is up-ended by Carolina Panthers' Will Witherspoon (54) in the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 29-10 win at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 3, 2004. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) drops back to pass against the St. Louis Rams during a 2003 NFC Divisional Playoff Game. The Panthers defeated the Rams 29-23 in overtime on January 10, 2004. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
39 / 67

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) drops back to pass against the St. Louis Rams during a 2003 NFC Divisional Playoff Game. The Panthers defeated the Rams 29-23 in overtime on January 10, 2004. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Carolina Panthers coach John Fox reacts during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants Sunday, Dec. 28, 2003, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The Panthers beat the Giants, 37-24. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
40 / 67

Carolina Panthers coach John Fox reacts during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants Sunday, Dec. 28, 2003, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The Panthers beat the Giants, 37-24. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith heads to the end zone to score the game-winning touchdown in double overtime against the St. Louis Rams during the NFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 10, 2004, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
41 / 67

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith heads to the end zone to score the game-winning touchdown in double overtime against the St. Louis Rams during the NFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 10, 2004, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Carolina Panthers' Kris Magnum, left, congratulates Muhsin Muhammad (87) after he scored a second quarter touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 18, 2004, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Miles Kennedy)
42 / 67

Carolina Panthers' Kris Magnum, left, congratulates Muhsin Muhammad (87) after he scored a second quarter touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 18, 2004, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Miles Kennedy)

Carolina Panthers running back Nick Goings (37) heads upfield during an NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the St. Louis Rams. The Panthers defeated the Rams 29-23 in overtime on January 10, 2004 in St. Louis, Missouri. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
43 / 67

Carolina Panthers running back Nick Goings (37) heads upfield during an NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the St. Louis Rams. The Panthers defeated the Rams 29-23 in overtime on January 10, 2004 in St. Louis, Missouri. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith looks skyward after catching the winning touchdown pass on the first play of the second overtime period against the St Louis Rams in and NFC playoff game in St. Louis Saturday, Jan. 10, 2004. The Panthers beat the Rams, 29-23. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
44 / 67

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith looks skyward after catching the winning touchdown pass on the first play of the second overtime period against the St Louis Rams in and NFC playoff game in St. Louis Saturday, Jan. 10, 2004. The Panthers beat the Rams, 29-23. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Carolina Panthers running back Stephen Davis carries the ball against the St. Louis Rams during the NFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 10, 2004, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Bill Boyce)
45 / 67

Carolina Panthers running back Stephen Davis carries the ball against the St. Louis Rams during the NFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 10, 2004, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Bill Boyce)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) celebrates as Jacksonville Jaguars' Danny Clark (54) looks on after Delhomme threw a 12-yard touchdown pass with 16 seconds left in the Panthers' 24-23 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Sept. 7, 2003. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)
46 / 67

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) celebrates as Jacksonville Jaguars' Danny Clark (54) looks on after Delhomme threw a 12-yard touchdown pass with 16 seconds left in the Panthers' 24-23 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Sept. 7, 2003. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)

Carolina Panthers' Mike Rucker (93) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles' Jon Ritchie (48) after an interception in the first quarter of the Eagles' 25-16 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Nov. 30, 2003. McNabb overcame his first interception in six games to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to their seventh consecutive victory.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
47 / 67

Carolina Panthers' Mike Rucker (93) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles' Jon Ritchie (48) after an interception in the first quarter of the Eagles' 25-16 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Nov. 30, 2003. McNabb overcame his first interception in six games to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to their seventh consecutive victory.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers head coach John Fox, center, congratulates defensive end Julius Peppers (90) after Peppers' interception in the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 29-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday Jan. 3, 2004. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
48 / 67

Carolina Panthers head coach John Fox, center, congratulates defensive end Julius Peppers (90) after Peppers' interception in the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 29-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday Jan. 3, 2004. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Carolina Panthers running back Stephen Davis carries the ball during the NFC Wild Card game against the Dallas Cowboys in this Jan. 3, 2004 file photo, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
49 / 67

Carolina Panthers running back Stephen Davis carries the ball during the NFC Wild Card game against the Dallas Cowboys in this Jan. 3, 2004 file photo, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Carolina Panthers head coach John Fox, center, is dunked by his players after the Panthers defeated the Dallas Cowboys, 29-10, at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 3, 2004. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
50 / 67

Carolina Panthers head coach John Fox, center, is dunked by his players after the Panthers defeated the Dallas Cowboys, 29-10, at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 3, 2004. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Carolina Panthers linebackers coach Sam Mills leaves the field after the Panthers' game against the Washington Redskins in Charlotte, N.C., Nov. 16, 2003. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
51 / 67

Carolina Panthers linebackers coach Sam Mills leaves the field after the Panthers' game against the Washington Redskins in Charlotte, N.C., Nov. 16, 2003. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith tries to stay inbounds during the NFC Wild Card game against the Dallas Cowboys in this Jan. 3, 2004, in Charlotte, N.C (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
52 / 67

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith tries to stay inbounds during the NFC Wild Card game against the Dallas Cowboys in this Jan. 3, 2004, in Charlotte, N.C (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The celebration begins as Carolina Panthers' Todd Sauerbrun (10) John Kasay (4) and Kris Mangum (86) enjoy their 23-20 victory over the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2003, in the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. Kasay kicked the game-winning field goal in overtime. Leave the field for the Saints is Jay Bellamy (20). Holding for Kasay was punter Todd Souerbrun (10). (AP Photo/Andrew Cohoon)
53 / 67

The celebration begins as Carolina Panthers' Todd Sauerbrun (10) John Kasay (4) and Kris Mangum (86) enjoy their 23-20 victory over the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2003, in the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. Kasay kicked the game-winning field goal in overtime. Leave the field for the Saints is Jay Bellamy (20). Holding for Kasay was punter Todd Souerbrun (10). (AP Photo/Andrew Cohoon)

Carolina Panthers' Rod Smart (32) runs past cheering teammates for a 100-yard kick return for a touchdown during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Oct. 5, 2003. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
54 / 67

Carolina Panthers' Rod Smart (32) runs past cheering teammates for a 100-yard kick return for a touchdown during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Oct. 5, 2003. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Carolina Panthers kicker John Kasay points to fans as he leaves the field after kicking a 43-yard field goal in overtime to defeat the Indianapolis Colts 23-20 in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2003. (AP Photo/Tom Strattman)
55 / 67

Carolina Panthers kicker John Kasay points to fans as he leaves the field after kicking a 43-yard field goal in overtime to defeat the Indianapolis Colts 23-20 in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2003. (AP Photo/Tom Strattman)

Carolina Panthers quarterbacks Jake Delhomme (17); Chris Weinke (16); Randy Fasani (12); and Rodney Peete (9), prepare to drop back during a drill at the team's training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., Monday, July 28, 2003. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
56 / 67

Carolina Panthers quarterbacks Jake Delhomme (17); Chris Weinke (16); Randy Fasani (12); and Rodney Peete (9), prepare to drop back during a drill at the team's training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., Monday, July 28, 2003. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' Ricky Proehl (81) catches a 12-yard touchdown pass as Jacksonville Jaguars' Jason Craft (29) defends with 16 seconds left in the fourth quarter in the Panthers' 24-23 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 7, 2003. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
57 / 67

Carolina Panthers' Ricky Proehl (81) catches a 12-yard touchdown pass as Jacksonville Jaguars' Jason Craft (29) defends with 16 seconds left in the fourth quarter in the Panthers' 24-23 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 7, 2003. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

868B3401
58 / 67
868B3429
59 / 67
868B3466
60 / 67
868B4404
61 / 67
48-Davis-91
62 / 67
868B9986
63 / 67
868B0377
64 / 67
868B4891
65 / 67
868B5270
66 / 67
868B5348
67 / 67
