25 Seasons of Panthers Football: Thanksgiving feast typifies special 2015 campaign

Jul 21, 2019 at 10:04 AM
Strickland_Bryan
Bryan Strickland

Senior Writer

2015_logo

The Dallas Cowboys are synonymous with Thanksgiving Day football, having frequented America's living rooms on the hallowed holiday nearly every November since 1966.

In 2015, nearly a half-century into the tradition and 20 years after Carolina's inaugural season, the Panthers were invited to the big kids' table for the first time.

They came in undefeated. Still, they came in hungry.

Related Links

"We go out, week in and week out, and we compete hard as a team," linebacker Thomas Davis said after the Panthers added another chapter to a record-setting season by improving to 11-0. "That's the reason we are where we are."

The Panthers' home for the holidays was Arlington, Texas, the Dallas suburb that houses the monstrous marvel that is AT&T Stadium. The Panthers made themselves at home, their fans taking over the lower reaches of the stands in the waning minutes of a 33-14 demolition of Dallas.

"It was big for us to feel the support," quarterback Cam Newton said. "The Cowboys always have a pretty good fan base, but to see the Carolina blue and black reign supreme at the end of game meant a lot."

The Panthers reigned supreme for the large majority of the 2015 season (reaching Super Bowl 50 after a 15-1 season) and had fun doing it, even if most everyone else was a little late to the party. That game marked the return of Tony Romo – 6-2 as a starter in Thanksgiving games – to the Cowboys lineup after a seven-game absence caused by a broken collarbone. Dallas started the season 2-1 with him, then went 1-6 without him to enter the Carolina game at 3-7.

Yet the Panthers were slight underdogs in Vegas. They responded in kind, picking off Romo three times before halftime. In the second half, Romo reinjured his shoulder on a sack by Davis. He wouldn't play the rest of the season and actually would play just one more series in his career before retiring.

"We stepped up to the challenge," Davis said. "All week long, we heard how good their offensive line was. And how much Tony was going to come in and carve us up. We heard all that stuff.

"We felt disrespected and we went out there and played like we were capable of playing today. We set the tone early in this game."

Early in the game, sacks would have been a welcome alternate for Romo compared to what actually happened as Carolina's defense didn't simply set the tone; it set the agenda.

On the third snap of the game, safety Kurt Coleman snagged his fifth interception of the season and weaved his way 36 yards for his first career touchdown. Linebacker Luke Kuechly scored his first touchdown later in the half, breaking on a Romo pass and steaming 32 yards untouched down the left sideline to extend the lead to 20-3.

On Romo's subsequent snap, Kuechly became the first NFL player since 1997 to pick off passes on consecutive plays when on a pass to tight end Jason Witten deep down the seam. Kuechly was right there and made a difficult catch, returning this one 17 yards to the Dallas 29 to a set up a field goal on the final play of the half for a 23-3 lead.

"He has the smile, the charisma, the lawyer look," Newton said of Kuechly. "But he has like a demolition mentality. That's Luke. We all love him. I wouldn't want him any other way."

From there, it felt like a Carolina coronation, a moment on one of the NFL's biggest stages where football fans at large collectively realized that this Panthers team was one to be reckoned with. That this Panthers team that feasted on Thanksgiving had what it took to play on the NFL's unofficial national holiday that is Super Bowl Sunday.

"We've got a lot to be thankful for," cornerback Josh Norman said. "It's an awesome feeling."

Best of the Panthers in 2015 season

View photos from the 2015 season when Carolina went 15-1 and won the NFC Championship.

Carolina Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy (94) runs with ball after a interception as Denver Broncos guard Evan Mathis (69) defends during the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
1 / 145

Carolina Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy (94) runs with ball after a interception as Denver Broncos guard Evan Mathis (69) defends during the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) is seen in action during the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
2 / 145

Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) is seen in action during the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

AZvsCAR33
3 / 145
Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman (24) looks on during the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
4 / 145

Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman (24) looks on during the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

AZvsCAR32
5 / 145
AZvsCAR31
6 / 145
AZvsCAR34
7 / 145
AZvsCAR36
8 / 145
AZvsCAR37
9 / 145
AZvsCAR35
10 / 145
AZvsCAR38
11 / 145
AZvsCAR39
12 / 145
AZvsCAR40
13 / 145
AZvsCAR41
14 / 145
AZvsCAR42
15 / 145
AZvsCAR44
16 / 145
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) tries to avoid the tackle from Denver Broncos strong safety T.J. Ward (43) during the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
17 / 145

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) tries to avoid the tackle from Denver Broncos strong safety T.J. Ward (43) during the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

AZvsCAR43
18 / 145
AZvsCAR46
19 / 145
AZvsCAR48
20 / 145
AZvsCAR47
21 / 145
AZvsCAR49
22 / 145
AZvsCAR50
23 / 145
Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) during the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
24 / 145

Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) during the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

AZvsCAR56
25 / 145
AZvsCAR52
26 / 145
AZvsCAR54
27 / 145
AZvsCAR45
28 / 145
AZvsCAR51
29 / 145
AZvsCAR61
30 / 145
AZvsCAR69
31 / 145
AZvsCAR62
32 / 145
AZvsCAR65
33 / 145
AZvsCAR57
34 / 145
AZvsCAR63
35 / 145
AZvsCAR55
36 / 145
AZvsCAR64
37 / 145
AZvsCAR60
38 / 145
AZvsCAR53
39 / 145
AZvsCAR59
40 / 145
AZvsCAR58
41 / 145
AZvsCAR67
42 / 145
AZvsCAR70
43 / 145
AZvsCAR68
44 / 145
AZvsCAR73
45 / 145
AZvsCAR71
46 / 145
Carolina Panthers play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 13, 2015.
47 / 145

Carolina Panthers play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 13, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 13, 2015.
48 / 145

Carolina Panthers play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 13, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 13, 2015.
49 / 145

Carolina Panthers play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 13, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 13, 2015.
50 / 145

Carolina Panthers play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 13, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 13, 2015.
51 / 145

Carolina Panthers play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 13, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.
52 / 145

Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 13, 2015.
53 / 145

Carolina Panthers play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 13, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.
54 / 145

Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.
55 / 145

Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.
56 / 145

Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.
57 / 145

Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.
58 / 145

Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.
59 / 145

Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.
60 / 145

Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.
61 / 145

Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.
62 / 145

Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.
63 / 145

Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
D15O0741
64 / 145
Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.
65 / 145

Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.
66 / 145

Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.
67 / 145

Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.
68 / 145

Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.
69 / 145

Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.
70 / 145

Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.
71 / 145

Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.
72 / 145

Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.
73 / 145

Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.
74 / 145

Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
D15O1738
75 / 145
Carolina Panthers celebrate after defeating the Arizona Cardinals to win the NFC Conference Championship
76 / 145

Carolina Panthers celebrate after defeating the Arizona Cardinals to win the NFC Conference Championship

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.
77 / 145

Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers celebrate after defeating the Arizona Cardinals to win the NFC Conference Championship
78 / 145

Carolina Panthers celebrate after defeating the Arizona Cardinals to win the NFC Conference Championship

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.
79 / 145

Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.
80 / 145

Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
D15O9201
81 / 145
D15O9213
82 / 145
D15O9192
83 / 145
D15O9181
84 / 145
D15O9188
85 / 145
D15O9056
86 / 145
Carolina Panthers celebrate after defeating the Arizona Cardinals to win the NFC Conference Championship
87 / 145

Carolina Panthers celebrate after defeating the Arizona Cardinals to win the NFC Conference Championship

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
D15O1716
88 / 145
D15O8582
89 / 145
D15O1809
90 / 145
D15O1732
91 / 145
D15O1334
92 / 145
D15O1722
93 / 145
D15O1689
94 / 145
D15O1535
95 / 145
D15O1521
96 / 145
D15O0977
97 / 145
D15O1175
98 / 145
AZvsCAR80
99 / 145
D15O1060
100 / 145
D15O1057
101 / 145
D15O0842
102 / 145
D15O0768
103 / 145
D15O0763
104 / 145
D15O0568
105 / 145
D15O0383
106 / 145
D15O0318
107 / 145
D15O0103
108 / 145
D15O0220
109 / 145
Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) is sacked by Carolina Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy (94) during the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
110 / 145

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) is sacked by Carolina Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy (94) during the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

AZvsCAR66
111 / 145
Carolina Panthers celebrate after defeating the Arizona Cardinals to win the NFC Conference Championship
112 / 145

Carolina Panthers celebrate after defeating the Arizona Cardinals to win the NFC Conference Championship

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
AZvsCAR75
113 / 145
AZvsCAR78
114 / 145
AZvsCAR79
115 / 145
AZvsCAR76
116 / 145
AZvsCAR77
117 / 145
AZvsCAR74
118 / 145
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws the ball during the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
119 / 145

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws the ball during the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.
120 / 145

Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
AZvsCAR72
121 / 145
Carolina Panthers play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 13, 2015.
122 / 145

Carolina Panthers play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 13, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 13, 2015.
123 / 145

Carolina Panthers play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 13, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 13, 2015.
124 / 145

Carolina Panthers play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 13, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 13, 2015.
125 / 145

Carolina Panthers play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 13, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.
126 / 145

Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 13, 2015.
127 / 145

Carolina Panthers play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 13, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
128 / 145

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 13, 2015.
129 / 145

Carolina Panthers play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 13, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 13, 2015.
130 / 145

Carolina Panthers play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 13, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
131 / 145

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
132 / 145

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
133 / 145

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
134 / 145

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
135 / 145

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
136 / 145

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
137 / 145

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
138 / 145

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 13, 2015.
139 / 145

Carolina Panthers play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 13, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
140 / 145

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
141 / 145

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
D15O4939
142 / 145
D15O5042
143 / 145
D15O5033
144 / 145
D15O4930
145 / 145
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

NFL announces Panthers finalists for NFL 100 All-Time Teams at linebacker and defensive line

Luke Kuechly, Julius Peppers and Kevin Greene were named finalists for the NFL 100 All-Time Teams at linebacker and defensive end.

news

Panthers will face Saints for the 50th time on Sunday

The Panthers and Saints have played at least twice every season since 1995, Carolina's longest running series.

news

Hall of Honor inductees preparing for emotional Sunday at Bank of America Stadium

Steve Smith, Jake Delhomme, Jordan Gross and Wesley Walls discuss the big weekend ahead.

news

Panthers and Jaguars have a long shared history

Some of Carolina's big moments as a franchise came with Jacksonville on the other side of the line.

news

Vote in the final matchup of the Silver Season Plays, presented by Coca-Cola

Steve Smith's catch at St. Louis against Cam's 72-yard run in the final.

news

It's time to vote among the final four of the Silver Season Plays, presented by Coca-Cola

There are now four plays left for voting with the winner unveiled in Week 1.

news

It's time to vote among the final eight of the Silver Season Plays, presented by Coca-Cola

There are now eight plays left for voting.

news

Time to vote in the next round for the Silver Season Plays, presented by Coca-Cola

There are now 16 plays left for voting.

news

Panthers announce voting for Silver Season Plays, presented by Coca-Cola

Fans can vote for their favorite plays out of a bracket of 25 all-time great ones.

news

Our picks for the Silver Season team's defense and special teams

Max and Will debate their picks for the Panthers Silver Season team.

news

Who we picked for the Silver Season team's offense

Max and Will debate their picks for the Panthers Silver Season team.

news

Panthers announce voting for Silver Season Team, presented by Coke

Fans can vote for their favorite players at each position from the last 25 seasons of Panthers football.

Advertising