Amaré Barno placed on Injured Reserve, Tarik Cohen elevated to practice squad

Dec 27, 2023 at 12:39 PM
Amare Barno
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have placed Amaré Barno on Injured Reserve, ending his second season with the Panthers early.

Anyone placed on Injured Reserve must remain there for a minimum of four games. With only two games remaining in the season, the injury effectively ends Barno's 2023 campaign. The outside linebacker suffered a knee injury on a special teams during Sunday's loss to the Packers.

A second-year product out of Virginia Tech, Barno saw a significant number of snaps this season between Weeks 8 and 12 and accumulated 21 tackles on defense. He was also a core special teams contributor, having played a majority of the snaps there in all but two games before the injury.

Chris Tabor, Amare Barno
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

Barno's status means the Panthers now have 13 players on Injured Reserve. Linebacker Claudin Cherelus is still designated to return. There are two weeks remaining in Cherelus' practice window to be activated back to the roster.

In other moves, running back Tarik Cohen has been restored from practice squad injured reserve to the practice squad. The 28-year old back has not appeared in a game since 2020, but signed with the Panthers practice squad this season hoping to return to the field as a return man. However, he suffered a hamstring injury in early November that has kept him sidelined since.

Cohen's return to the practice squad is Carolina's eighth, and therefore final, designated to return player this season.

Panthers vs. Packers | Game Action Gallery | December 24, 2023

View all the action from the Panthers' game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 16.

231225 Packers In-Game-81
1 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-77
2 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-75
3 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-82
4 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-79
5 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-74
6 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-78
7 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-80
8 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-73
9 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-91
10 / 68
Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Adam Thielen
11 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-85
12 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-94
13 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-93
14 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-87
15 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-88
16 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-84
17 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-098
18 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-113
19 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-100
20 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-110
21 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-097
22 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-111
23 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-099
24 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-109
25 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-095
26 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-106
27 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-108
28 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-101
29 / 68
Ihmir Smith-Marsette
30 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-096
31 / 68
Bryce Young
32 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-117
33 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-122
34 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-119
35 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-123
36 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-140
37 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-137
38 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-139
39 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-143
40 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-152
41 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-149
42 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-151
43 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-143
44 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-144
45 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-162
46 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-163
47 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-146
48 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-154
49 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-156
50 / 68
Bryce Young
51 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-193
52 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-191
53 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-176
54 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-182
55 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-194
56 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-190
57 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-181
58 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-180
59 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-185
60 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-184
61 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-174
62 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-183
63 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-178
64 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-188
65 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-170
66 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-171
67 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-169
68 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Related Content

news

Julius Peppers a finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

In his first year of eligibility, Peppers advanced to the final 15. Meanwhile, Steve Smith Sr. fell short of the finalist list for the third straight year, thanks to a glut of receivers in the room.
news

Donte Jackson named team's Ed Block Courage Award winner

The veteran cornerback has come back from a torn Achilles last November, and has been the one constant in a secondary hit by so many other injuries this year. 
news

Know Your Foe: Jacksonville Jaguars 

Get to know the Panthers' next opponent, the Jacksonville Jaguars
news

Snap Counts: Week 16 vs. Green Bay

Take a look at the usage of the Panthers players in the home xxx Sunday against the Packers.
news

Stats & Superlatives: Panthers vs. Packers

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' Week 16 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
news

Notebook: Panthers frustrated by late calls

From a frantic spike that was ruled a fraction of a second late, to a bobbled catch that wasn't overturned, there was some frustration late for the Panthers. Plus more on injuries, and other notes.
news

Bryce Young took "control" of the Panthers offense, en route to his best game

Bryce Young finished with 312 yards and two touchdowns, in the best performance yet of his rookie season, and what his teammates think is a sign of things to come.
news

Defense lacks answers for early rut

The way the Packers ran the ball early, and the early deficit the defense allowed, negated a standout performance by rookie quarterback Bryce Young.
news

Rapid Reactions: Offense surges, defense falters against Packers

The Panthers fell to 2-13 after an uncharacteristically poor performance on defense against Green Bay on Christmas Eve.
news

Live Updates: Panthers vs. Packers

Follow all the action in real time with posts from the Panthers and team writers. 
news

Inactives: Everyone healthy for a change

Cornerback CJ Henderson is a healthy scratch this week, heading into this afternoon's game against the Packers.
