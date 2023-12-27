Amaré Barno placed on Injured Reserve, Tarik Cohen elevated to practice squad

The Carolina Panthers have placed Amaré Barno on Injured Reserve, ending his second season with the Panthers early.
Anyone placed on Injured Reserve must remain there for a minimum of four games. With only two games remaining in the season, the injury effectively ends Barno's 2023 campaign. The outside linebacker suffered a knee injury on a special teams during Sunday's loss to the Packers.
A second-year product out of Virginia Tech, Barno saw a significant number of snaps this season between Weeks 8 and 12 and accumulated 21 tackles on defense. He was also a core special teams contributor, having played a majority of the snaps there in all but two games before the injury.
Barno's status means the Panthers now have 13 players on Injured Reserve. Linebacker Claudin Cherelus is still designated to return. There are two weeks remaining in Cherelus' practice window to be activated back to the roster.
In other moves, running back Tarik Cohen has been restored from practice squad injured reserve to the practice squad. The 28-year old back has not appeared in a game since 2020, but signed with the Panthers practice squad this season hoping to return to the field as a return man. However, he suffered a hamstring injury in early November that has kept him sidelined since.
Cohen's return to the practice squad is Carolina's eighth, and therefore final, designated to return player this season.
View all the action from the Panthers' game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 16.