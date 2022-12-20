Andre Roberts designated to return from IR

Dec 20, 2022 at 11:47 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
220911 WK1_Cleveland Browns-448 (1)
Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — It's return season, and the Panthers might be getting one of the best to do it back on the field.

The Panthers designated veteran return man Andre Roberts to return from injured reserve Tuesday, opening the 21-day window to activate him to the 53-man roster.

They placed the 34-year-old wide receiver on injured reserve in September because of a knee issue. He played in the opener, with a 10-yard punt return and two kickoffs for 35 yards.

But throughout his career, he's been one of the most productive returners in the game. A three-time All-Pro pick, he entered this season with 8,578 combined return yards, the most by any player since 2010. The Panthers are 22nd in the league in punt return average, and seventh in kickoff return average (though they lead the league in average drive start on kickoffs).

Also Tuesday, the Panthers released cornerback Tae Hayes from the practice squad. They're currently looking at some secondary options after CJ Henderson suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's loss to the Steelers.

Related Content

news

Brandon Smith placed on injured reserve

The rookie linebacker suffered an ankle injury in Seattle, cutting short a promising first season.

news

Panthers waive Daviyon Nixon

The former fifth-round pick was inactive on Sunday, after the team brought back veteran defensive end Henry Anderson.

news

Panthers activate Henry Anderson for Seahawks game

The veteran defensive end returned to practice this week, and adds an experienced run-defender to the mix for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

news

Henry Anderson designated to return from NFI list

The veteran defensive end is returning to the practice field Wednesday, opening a 21-day window for a potential comeback during the last month of the season.

news

TJ Carrie signed to active roster

The veteran cornerback had played in the last two games as a practice squad elevation, and created a key turnover against the Broncos.

news

Panthers release Baker Mayfield

The Panthers parted ways with the veteran quarterback Monday, after they moved PJ Walker ahead of him on the depth chart.

news

Panthers activate Jeremy Chinn to 53-man roster

Getting the playmaking safety back provides a significant boost heading into Sunday's game against the Ravens, plus other transactions.

news

Panthers place Donte Jackson on injured reserve

The veteran cornerback suffered a torn Achilles during last week's win over the Falcons.

news

Jeremy Chinn designated to return from injured reserve

Chinn returned to the practice field on Tuesday as Carolina prepared for Thursday Night Football.

news

Panthers activate quarterback Sam Darnold

Darnold has been practicing in recent weeks, after the preseason ankle injury that knocked him out of action.

news

Steve Wilks makes changes to coaching staff

The team parted ways with cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni Monday morning.

Advertising