Panthers leaning into "return season" 

"It was just fun getting in the end zone, getting to celebrate with my brothers," Blackshear said. "I'm waiting to bring one back; I want to go end zone to end zone; that's what I'm waiting on. I'm waiting on that big one so I can rip it open. When it comes, you're going to see me kick up. I'm going to get it. I'm going to get one."

Of course, because he had some early success, he's only getting so many opportunities. With many teams opting to play for touchbacks, he's only had six return chances since the first game but took one of them 66 yards in Cincinnati (and he's only gotten three chances since).

"I learned over time. Coach Tabes sat me down and talked to me and said that comes with being a good returner; a lot of teams respect you now," Blackshear said. "But I'm still young. I still want to have fun back there. But it's just take the opportunities you're given."

Tabor said there are still some things he'd like to see tightened up (specifically penalties), but the fun-loving special teams coach can't help but grin when the leaves turn and he knows it's his favorite time of the year.