Panthers receivers stepping up, making wild plays 

Smith hauled his first career touchdown catch in the first quarter against Seattle, keeping his cool without a large end zone celebration as the Panthers quickly went up 10-0 following a Jaycee Horn interception.

But Smith said the wideout room is full of guys who love to dance, and they've floated around the idea of coordinating a group touchdown celebration. Shenault, who has come up with dances for his touchdowns this year, would be the one to choreograph, Smith said.

The Panthers' receivers are an eclectic bunch that goes from big personalities to more subdued demeanors, but they've found unity in celebrating each other.

Smith and Shenault agreed that matching their teammates' efforts on the field and playing for each other has helped the unit improve into the season.