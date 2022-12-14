How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina vs Pittsburgh in Week 15

Dec 14, 2022 at 04:28 PM
WEEK15_HowToWatch_Thumbnail

CHARLOTTE - The Panthers take on the Steelers in Week 15 on Dec. 18 at 1:00 p.m. The game will air on CBS.

The game will air in select regions around the country. Fans can also stream the game in the broadcast regions through NFL+.

See below for the broadcast map, courtesy of 506sports, and more ways to watch:

week15_howtowatchmap_121422

WATCH ON TV

TELEVISION BROADCAST IN MARKET: Panthers fans can watch on their local CBS affiliate station if they are in the above area on the broadcast map. Fans in Charlotte can watch on WBTV.

On The Call: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross

MORE WAYS TO WATCH | GAME PREVIEW

TELEVISION BROADCAST OUT OF MARKET: DirecTV's NFL Sunday Ticket is the only way to watch out of market games every Sunday. Click here for more information on Sunday Ticket.

WATCH ON MOBILE/APP

Fans can watch games on mobile devices through NFL+ if the user is within the regional broadcast area. Click here for more information on how to sign up for NFL+ and access on your device.

A link for NFL+ will also be available in the Panthers app starting at kickoff.

NFL_PLUS_Cluc_1920X1080_2Line

Sign up for NFL+

Watch out of market pre-season games and stream regular season games on your phone through NFL+. Click here for a free 7-day trial.

LISTEN LIVE

LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST: 99.7 FM The Fox in Charlotte market, click here for a full list of affiliate stations.

On The Call: Anish Shroff, Jake Delhomme, Luke Kuechly, Kristen Balboni and Jim Szoke

The Panthers Radio Network features eight hours of game-day coverage, beginning three hours before the game and concluding with two hours of wrap-up reaction and postgame analysis.

Click here to listen to the radio broadcast live online, starting at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday. The broadcast is available nationwide on desktop computers and in the Charlotte region on mobile phones. It is also available in the Panthers app by clicking the Live Radio icon on the top of the home screen.

SOCIAL MEDIA: Follow the Panthers for live updates and behind-the-scenes content during the game.

Panthers vs. Steelers Through The Years

The Steelers lead the all-time series against the Panthers, 6-1.

Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) turns the corner against the Pittsburgh Steelers' Ryan Shazier (50) during the first half an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014. The Steelers won 37-19. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
1 / 27

Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) turns the corner against the Pittsburgh Steelers' Ryan Shazier (50) during the first half an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014. The Steelers won 37-19. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Panthers against the Steelers on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA.
2 / 27

Panthers against the Steelers on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
961222_cota_interception
3 / 27
Carolina Panthers quarterback Steve Beuerlein (7) delivers a fourth-quarter pass with Pittsburgh Steelers' Lance Brown (29) in pursuit Sunday, Dec. 26, 1999, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Gary Tramontina)
4 / 27

Carolina Panthers quarterback Steve Beuerlein (7) delivers a fourth-quarter pass with Pittsburgh Steelers' Lance Brown (29) in pursuit Sunday, Dec. 26, 1999, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Gary Tramontina)

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) aims a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014. The Steelers won 37-19. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
5 / 27

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) aims a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014. The Steelers won 37-19. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Panthers against the Steelers on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA.
6 / 27

Panthers against the Steelers on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA.

Brett Carlsen/Copyright Brett Carlsen - brettcarlsen.com
Carolina Panthers' Philly Brown (16) runs after a catch as Pittsburgh Steelers' Antwon Blake (41) defends during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
7 / 27

Carolina Panthers' Philly Brown (16) runs after a catch as Pittsburgh Steelers' Antwon Blake (41) defends during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) looks to hand the ball off during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, NC, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
8 / 27

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) looks to hand the ball off during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, NC, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

MIKE MCCARN
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Charlotte, NC, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
9 / 27

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Charlotte, NC, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

MIKE MCCARN
Pittsburgh Steelers' Antonio Brown (84) tries to regain his balance and the catch as Carolina Panthers' Antoine Cason (20) breaks up the play during the second half an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014. The Steelers won 37-19. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
10 / 27

Pittsburgh Steelers' Antonio Brown (84) tries to regain his balance and the catch as Carolina Panthers' Antoine Cason (20) breaks up the play during the second half an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014. The Steelers won 37-19. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Panthers against the Steelers on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA.
11 / 27

Panthers against the Steelers on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Lawrence Timmons (94) pressures Carolina Panthers quarterback Jimmy Clausen (2) out of the pocket leading to a sack in the third quarter of the NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2010 in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won 27-3. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
12 / 27

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Lawrence Timmons (94) pressures Carolina Panthers quarterback Jimmy Clausen (2) out of the pocket leading to a sack in the third quarter of the NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2010 in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won 27-3. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic
Carolina Panthers' Wesley Walls (85) fights with Pittsburgh Steelers' Lee Flowers (41) during the fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 26, 1999, in Pittsburgh. Both players were ejected from the game, which the Steelers won 30-20. At right preparing to restrain Walls is Steelers' Dewayne Washington. (AP Photo/Gary Tramontina)
13 / 27

Carolina Panthers' Wesley Walls (85) fights with Pittsburgh Steelers' Lee Flowers (41) during the fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 26, 1999, in Pittsburgh. Both players were ejected from the game, which the Steelers won 30-20. At right preparing to restrain Walls is Steelers' Dewayne Washington. (AP Photo/Gary Tramontina)

Carolina Panthers running back Mike Goodson (33) runs the ball during the NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2010. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
14 / 27

Carolina Panthers running back Mike Goodson (33) runs the ball during the NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2010. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic
Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson (95) plays in the NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2010. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
15 / 27

Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson (95) plays in the NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2010. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic
Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger (7) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Mario Addison (97) and Star Lotulelei (98) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
16 / 27

Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger (7) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Mario Addison (97) and Star Lotulelei (98) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2014, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers' LeGarrette Blount (27) runs between Carolina Panthers' Robert Golden (21) and Luke Kuechly (59) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The Steelers have released running back LeGarrette Blount. The move comes less than 24 hours after Blount left the field early in a victory over the Tennessee Titans on Monday night, Nov. 17.(AP Photo/Bob Leverone, File)
17 / 27

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2014, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers' LeGarrette Blount (27) runs between Carolina Panthers' Robert Golden (21) and Luke Kuechly (59) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The Steelers have released running back LeGarrette Blount. The move comes less than 24 hours after Blount left the field early in a victory over the Tennessee Titans on Monday night, Nov. 17.(AP Photo/Bob Leverone, File)

Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil, center, prepares to snap the ball in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Carolina Panthers in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2010. (AP Photo/Gene Puskar)
18 / 27

Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil, center, prepares to snap the ball in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Carolina Panthers in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2010. (AP Photo/Gene Puskar)

Panthers against the Steelers on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA.
19 / 27

Panthers against the Steelers on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA.

Brett Carlsen/Copyright Brett Carlsen - brettcarlsen.com
Carolina Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn (41) returns a punt as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Crezdon Butler (28) pursues in the NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers in Pittsburgh, Friday, Dec. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
20 / 27

Carolina Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn (41) returns a punt as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Crezdon Butler (28) pursues in the NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers in Pittsburgh, Friday, Dec. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic
Panthers against the Steelers on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA.
21 / 27

Panthers against the Steelers on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger (7) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Mike Rucker (93) during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 17, 2006. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
22 / 27

Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger (7) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Mike Rucker (93) during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 17, 2006. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

000088018
23 / 27
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Amos Zereoue (21) is hauled down after a fourth-quarter gain by Carolina Panthers' Will Witherspoon (54) and Brad Jackson (50) Sunday, Dec. 15, 2002, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers beat the Panthers 30-14. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
24 / 27

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Amos Zereoue (21) is hauled down after a fourth-quarter gain by Carolina Panthers' Will Witherspoon (54) and Brad Jackson (50) Sunday, Dec. 15, 2002, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers beat the Panthers 30-14. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

000091017
25 / 27
000044015_jpg
26 / 27
Panthers against the Steelers on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA.
27 / 27

Panthers against the Steelers on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
