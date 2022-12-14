Sam Darnold feeling comfortable behind this offensive line

"I think it's nice, first of all, to have the stability in terms of guys not getting, you know, knock on wood, guys not getting banged up," Darnold said. "You know, that part's nice, obviously, to have that cohesive unit. You know, those guys are obviously playing really well. And those guys deserve as much credit as anyone on the team. We're just looking forward to putting together a good plan, having good practices, and going out there Sunday and doing everything we can to, you know, to get this thing rolling."

Asked if it gave him an extra measure of confidence, Darnold said it did.

"Yeah, I have a ton of confidence in our guys and in our group," he said. "The whole offense, really, I know, defense, special teams are going to do their thing. But yeah, I mean, our offensive line, like I said, it's playing really well. So I have all the confidence in the world, going into the game with those guys."

Having those same guys in place has made a noticeable difference in this offense, which has gotten progressively better and built a reputation for being able to run as the season has gone on.

The Panthers ranked 27th in the league in sacks allowed after giving up 17 in the first five games. In the eight games since, they've only allowed 11 and now rank 10th in that category.

They also went from averaging 89.8 rushing yards per game (27th) in the first five games and now average 124.9 per game (13th).

As long as Wilks has been in charge, he's talked about "everything starts up front," and he likes the way that line has responded.