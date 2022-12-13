Ask The Old Guy: Hope for the holidays

----------------------------------------------------------

I listened to last week's Happy Half Hour (I love the show and missed it the last two weeks) and would have loved your reactions after Thursday night's game when Baker Mayfield brought the Rams back from two touchdowns down. We seldom saw Mayfield perform like that when here in Carolina. I wonder if it's coaching or play-calling that's the difference? — Omer, Wilkesboro, NC

Why do you think Mayfield was able to succeed so quickly after leaving us? I don't like to be pessimistic, but it seems like our offensive system might be at fault because the Rams' offensive line is just as bad as ours is, if not worse, with all the injuries. Their skill positions/weapons are also around the same level as ours. Is our offensive scheme not QB-friendly, and if so, should we consider switching offensive coordinators at the end of the year? I say this because if veteran QBs aren't able to succeed in our system, then how could we expect a rookie to? — Grant, Gahanna, OH

I don't want to diminish what Mayfield did last Thursday in the slightest. That was an amazing comeback. And the simple mechanics of riding that many planes, going to new places, meeting new people, and trying to learn enough of the Rams' operation to be functional on the field was impressive.

But there was a little bit of an instinctive quality to what he was doing also. You might not be Michael Phelps, but if someone chunked your butt into a pool of sharks, I imagine you swim faster. So going onto the field with the basic instructions to "make something happen" is a little bit easier than game-planning and executing your way through an entire week. And because of the way the Rams' season has gone, it was also without what you'd call consequence (and that's a sentence that I can't believe I wrote, but nothing else makes sense this year, so why not?).

Before making any sweeping declarations about what the Baker Mayfield Experience means in LA, I'd rather have more than a five-minute body of work upon which to judge it.

As to what's happening here, both Walker and Darnold have won more games here as starters than Mayfield did, with largely the same set of personnel.

You can say what you want about offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo (and many of you have), but the man has changed quarterbacks three times, lost a Christian McCaffrey, and had two different bosses this year, and they've created a distinct personality at the moment. A lot of that gets credited to Wilks, but it takes more than one guy to adapt on the fly. You can't just give all the credit to the guy you like and all the blame to the one you don't.

It's a little like being a contestant on one of those cooking shows with the mystery basket of items. You might want to make a Beef Bourguignon, but if what you have is some frozen hamburger meat, a couple of potatoes with the eyes growing out of them, and eight dented cans of stray vegetables, what you do is make soup.

The Panthers do not have an ideal situation for passing the ball right now. What they do have is a whole bunch of offensive linemen (a better bunch than the Rams, healthy or not) and an odd lot of running backs that they've found out how to use in an effective combination.