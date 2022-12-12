The Day After: Steve Wilks appeals to home fans

Dec 12, 2022 at 03:38 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
TheDayAfterThumb-week-15

CHARLOTTE — Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks came right out of the chute during his Monday press conference with an appeal to fans to fill Bank of America Stadium this weekend.

"Definitely want to talk to our fans, who I feel like are the best fans in NFL football," Wilks said. "Definitely want those guys to come out and support this football team in high fashion. And to keep those Steelers fans out of the Bank of America Stadium. . . .

"It's not just words, wasted words on my part. I truly believe that we have the greatest fans in NFL football. You know, I've been around here. I've been in that stadium when you couldn't even hear yourself talk because it was so loud. You know, the success we had here in the past. So I am asking, and you know, for our fans to show up en masse this week. So we can have that same atmosphere when we play the Pittsburgh Steelers."

Related Links

While Steelers fans are often very present and visible during road games in many locales, the high number of transplants in this area has made them even more visible in the past.

But Wilks referred to a few particular games during his first stint here, including the 2015 NFC Championship Game against Arizona and a 2013 game against the Saints (when they clinched a playoff berth).

"I think we had all three seasons in one game, to where it rained and felt like it was going to snow a little bit, and then the sun came out later," Wilks said. "But the crowd was phenomenal. And then I go back to the 2015 NFC Championship game against Arizona. You know, it's always been some different games, but those two stand out for sure."

Now, he wants more of the same.

— Wilks said quarterback Sam Darnold fulfilled the first responsibility of his job during Sunday's win over the Seahawks by not turning the ball over, but he did mention there were times when he'd have been fine with Darnold running more.

On the four plays from inside the Seahawks' 3-yard line, which yielded no points, Wilks said two were RPOs which Darnold chose to pass from. That's a natural instinct for guys trained to pass the ball, but Wilks said he wants to emphasize that Darnold takes what's there either way.

"But you know, we need to show him and let him understand when there's opportunities right there to be able to open up and run and go get the first down and get positive yardage, we need to do that," Wilks said.

— Panthers kicker Eddy Piñeiro had a couple of high-profile misses this year, but the important part is they were nearly his only misses.

Piñeiro was perfect on three field goals and all three extra points in Sunday's win at Seattle and is now 25-of-27 on field goals this season and 21-of-23 on extra points. On the whole, that overshadows the two missed kicks in the loss at Atlanta.

His 92.6 percent mark on field goals is second in the league among regular kickers. That's far more than they could have anticipated when signing a replacement just before the start of the regular season when Zane Gonzalez was lost for the year to a preseason groin injury.

Wilks said he also appreciated the way teammates rallied around Piñeiro (as they have with him), creating a supportive atmosphere. Making kicks helps, but Wilks has tried to be straightforward with the players while also encouraging them.

"I'm proud of the way he's bounced back and the consistency that he's operating under right now," Wilks said. "As a teacher, I think a teacher understands that all students are different. And they may learn in different paces and whatnot, and they may have different struggles, but how are you going to help those individuals through that process? And that's our job as coaches; that's our job as teachers. And again, it's just always been honest and upfront; I praise them when they do well and really try to correct them when they need to be corrected. So, Eddy did not, weeks ago, didn't lose that game, as many people tried to allude to. You know, we had plenty of opportunity to do that. So I'm going to embrace it and put my arm around him and let him know that we still believe. Me and you, and hit the reset button. Let's go play, and you've seen that over the weeks. He's been consistent, so I like where he is right now."

— Defensive end Brian Burns admitted he was something other than 100 percent last night but was able to come up with half a sack at a key time anyway. So Wilks said even if he's not at full speed, he's still valuable.

"To be quite honest, I would take him at less speed, and the things that he's able to do on that football field like he did yesterday," Wilks said. "I know with his caliber of play and the perception that a lot of people have of him, when he doesn't have the sacks and what many can see the splash plays, they think it's not a good game. But he did a lot of critical things yesterday, setting the edge on that outside zone toss play, really stringing in the running back out, and allowing other guys to get over the top. So I can sit here and point out several things that he did as what I consider to be factors and making the play. So I will take him again at the lesser speed."

Wilks also said he hopes safety Xavier Woods could be available this week. The veteran of that group was inactive Sunday after practicing on a limited basis last week, and Wilks said that after trying it in practice, Woods wasn't comfortable, so he didn't want to push him.

PHOTOS: Game action shots from Panthers-Seahawks

View the best in-game photos from Carolina's Week 14 game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

1CW10718
1 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-359
2 / 82
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-360
3 / 82
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-361
4 / 82
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-363
5 / 82
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-367
6 / 82
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-370
7 / 82
1CW10697
8 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10702
9 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10698
10 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10729
11 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10714
12 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10717
13 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10730
14 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10724
15 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I4885
16 / 82
1CW10708
17 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10726
18 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I4868
19 / 82
AE7I4874
20 / 82
AE7I4867
21 / 82
AE7I4872
22 / 82
AE7I4879
23 / 82
1CW11234
24 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-373
25 / 82
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-371
26 / 82
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-372
27 / 82
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-376
28 / 82
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-377
29 / 82
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-379
30 / 82
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-378
31 / 82
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-381
32 / 82
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-380
33 / 82
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-395
34 / 82
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-388
35 / 82
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-396
36 / 82
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-391
37 / 82
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-392
38 / 82
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-399
39 / 82
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-397
40 / 82
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-398
41 / 82
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-400
42 / 82
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-403
43 / 82
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-408
44 / 82
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-406
45 / 82
1CW10795
46 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10824
47 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10809
48 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10934
49 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10841
50 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10887
51 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10837
52 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10868
53 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10947
54 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11005
55 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10980
56 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11010
57 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11014
58 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11039
59 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11029
60 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11055
61 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11068
62 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11057
63 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11146
64 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11086
65 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11104
66 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11078
67 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11116
68 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11074
69 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11140
70 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11099
71 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11154
72 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11157
73 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11176
74 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11113
75 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11162
76 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11168
77 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11232
78 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11182
79 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11192
80 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11224
81 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11238
82 / 82
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

The Day After: Darnold "orchestrating" the offense

Interim coach Steve Wilks continued to praise quarterback Sam Darnold's performance against the Broncos, and he gave updates on staff changes.

news

The Day After: Laying it on the line

Interim coach Steve Wilks has been direct with players, and he's willing to tell the stars they're the ones that need to pick it up.

news

The Day After: Creating a personality up front

The Panthers made a point of adding to the offensive line this offseason, and interim coach Steve Wilks has made a point of letting them run-block.

news

The Day After: Steve Wilks on decision to stick with PJ Walker

The Panthers interim coach said the short week was a factor, and that Baker Mayfield would serve as the backup this week.

news

The Day After: Correcting defensive execution

The Panthers discussed how to improve second-half defense, sticking with Eddy Piñeiro, and how PJ Walker has earned trust as starting QB.

news

The Day After: PJ Walker to remain at the helm

Interim coach Steve Wilks and players alike expressed their confidence in Walker, who is now 3-1 as a starter here.

news

The Day After: Being "accountable, committed"

Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks praised wide receiver DJ Moore's effort against Los Angeles, an example of what he's looking for out of players.

news

The Day After: Waiting to see on Jeremy Chinn

The safety left the loss to the Cardinals early because of a hamstring injury, and they're preparing multiple options if he's not ready to return.

news

The Day After: Running game is making strides

For the Panthers to be having success on the ground while not converting a lot of third downs is a positive step.

news

The Day After: Diversifying the offense

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said Monday he wanted to get more receivers on the field.

news

The Day After: Slow start was hard to overcome

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule liked a lot of what he saw in the second half, but all the stuff that happened before then made it hard to compensate for.

Advertising