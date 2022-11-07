The Day After: Steve Wilks on decision to stick with PJ Walker

Wilks liked the consistency from Walker, who will start his fifth straight game Thursday, and said the short turnaround also helped make the decision.

"I just felt like in the short week, just giving him the opportunity to go back with the game plan, what we're going to put together, what he did against Atlanta before," Wilks said. "Hopefully, we can get a spark out of the offense."

Wilks said Mayfield would back up Walker once again. Sam Darnold, who was activated off injured reserve Monday after recovering from a preseason high ankle sprain, could be available for his first game of the regular season now that he's back on the 53-man roster. Still, Wilks said he wasn't sure whether Darnold would dress out Thursday.

"I don't know about the dressing part because we have other positions that we've got to make sure we're efficient in, from a standpoint of depth," Wilks said. "Right now, Baker is the backup, so I know Baker is dressing."

Darnold, who navigated the preseason competition for the starting job with Mayfield with grace, made at least a half-dozen references to taking things "one day at a time," and and Wilks' direct approach takes away a lot of the possibility for awkwardness in the quarterbacks room.

"I think coach Wilks does a really good job of making sure we're on the same page going into the week," Darnold said. "With him being able to meet with us before the week gets going, or before we even have a chance to talk about it. He's telling us the situation, and we're all three of us set, so he's been doing a good job of communicating with us. . . .