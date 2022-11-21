The Day After: Laying it on the line

– Wilks didn't announce a starting quarterback Monday, a change from how he typically shares the Panthers' plans under center the day after a game.

Wilks said he would know whether Carolina would go with Baker Mayfield, PJ Walker, or Sam Darnold on Wednesday.

"I don't know right now – still in the process of evaluating," he said.

Wilks said he would size up which quarterback is best suited for an upcoming matchup against the Broncos while also considering ball security and how well each quarterback operates within the offense.

Walker had built up some momentum in five starts before a Week 10 injury, helping Carolina head on a more upward offensive trajectory with wins over Tampa Bay and Atlanta and positive offensive outputs.

Walker's health for this week is unknown, as he was inactive for the Panthers' 13-3 loss to Baltimore while he deals with a high ankle sprain. Wilks said Walker was "still working his way back" and that he would know more about his status after meeting with trainers Wednesday.

Because of Walker's injury, Mayfield started against the Ravens for the first time since he suffered a high ankle sprain in a Week 5 loss to San Francisco, and he continued to struggle at the head of the offense in his second chance.

Mayfield threw for 196 yards on 21-of-33 passing with no touchdowns and two interceptions against the Ravens while taking four sacks for a 27-yard loss. Carolina put up just 3 points and 205 yards of total offense in Baltimore.

Darnold was activated off injured reserve before the Ravens game, battling back from a high ankle sprain he suffered in the preseason. Wilks said last week he was conscious of the fact Darnold hadn't played live regular-season football since last season but expressed confidence in Darnold when discussing the quarterback decision for this week. Darnold did not play any snaps against the Ravens, though he stood as Mayfield's backup.