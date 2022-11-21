Despite limiting Lamar Jackson, Panthers defense left looking for more big plays

The games was tied at 3 midway through the fourth quarter when the Ravens scored 10 unanswered points to close the day. That period included a gut-punch touchdown after a Shi Smith fumble, recovered by Baltimore's Marlon Humphrey at Carolina's 31-yard line. The ensuing one-two ground punch of a 29-yard Kenyan Drake rush and 1-yard Jackson touchdown run essentially finished the Panthers with just over 7 minutes left.

Burns said there were "a couple mishaps" against Jackson and the Ravens' running backs, and he felt Jackson was "calling his own number" more in the second half than in the first, but they knew that was a possibility.

Jackson ran the ball six times in the second half for just 4 yards after posting 27 yards on five attempts through the first half. The Ravens' run game improved in the second half, finishing the game with 115 yards on 30 carries (after just 37 yards in the first half).