Baker Mayfield: "We have to fix a lot of our own mistakes"

The Panthers haven't had much of that all year offensively, which is why Mayfield admitted frustration.

"It sucks, to be honest with you," he said. "We prepared. I felt like the game plan, felt like everything was ready, and we just didn't execute. And it's tough; I'll be honest with you. I put my heart and soul into this, and this sucks. I just hope everybody else feels the same way; I'll be honest with you. That's how you get things turned around. You have to care about it. . . .

"I think everybody does care, but I think the little details, we'll go back and watch the tape and see what really hurt us. It's small things. It's playing smart, no penalties, and yeah, it hurts. When you let things slide, not saying we've done that throughout the week, but when you don't harp on the details and emphasize it enough, things like today are going to happen."

So far, the Panthers have not figured out a way to turn that corner, particularly against top teams.

As Mayfield noted, the Ravens have learned how to do that. The Panthers have not. Veteran guard Austin Corbett, who was part of a turnaround with the Rams that led to a Super Bowl, acknowledged as much afterward. Changing quarterbacks so often doesn't help, but he also said as linemen, they can't worry about who is behind them (particularly not the way the Ravens played up front.)

"This whole year guys have kind of understood that's part of the ride," Corbett said of quarterback changes. "Tough part of the business, things happen, guys get hurt, but it's just understanding when they have their opportunity they have to make their play. And just continue fighting and scratching and clawing and find a way to win."