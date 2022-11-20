Presented by

Stats and Superlatives: Fourth-quarter turnovers prove costly

Nov 20, 2022 at 05:54 PM
Will Bryan
TEAM STATS

  • The Panthers rushed for just 36 yards. They had averaged 146.2 rushing yards in their previous five games.
  • Carolina limited Baltimore to 115 rushing yards, including 37 in the first half. Entering the game, the Ravens ranked second in the league with a 168.1-yard average.
  • The Panthers defense had three sacks and 10 tackles for loss. They've had 21 tackles for loss in the last two weeks and are now tied for the league lead with 62 TFLs.
  • Entering the game, the Panthers were third in the league for fewest points allowed in the first quarter (20), and first for most points scored in the fourth quarter (86). They once again shut out an opponent in the first quarter, but did not score in the fourth quarter for just the second time this season (at Rams).
  • The offense had three giveaways and a turnover on downs, all coming in the fourth quarter. The Panthers have had 15 turnovers in their eight losses, and no turnovers in their three wins.
  • The combined three points scored in the first half was the lowest-scoring opening half of a Panthers game since Week 15 of 2007, when they and the Seahawks were scoreless at halftime.

PLAYER STATS

  • Terrace Marshall Jr. had three catches for 76 yards. Over the last five games, he's totaled 13 catches for 290 yards, averaging 22.3 yards per reception.
  • D'Onta Foreman was held to just 24 yards rushing on 11 carries. He had rushed for at least 118 yards in three of his past four games.
  • Brian Burns had two tackles for loss and his team-best eighth sack of the season. His 12 tackles for loss rank fourth in the NFL, while his 20 combined sacks and TFLs rank sixth.
  • Frankie Luvu posted 10 tackles with a sack and a tackle for loss. It was his second-consecutive game with 10-plus tackles and fourth game with double-digit tackles this year.
  • Jeremy Chinn returned after a six-week stint on injured reserve, making 10 tackles.
  • Johnny Hekker landed four punts inside the 20, and now leads the NFL with 26 punts inside the 20.

PHOTOS: Game action shots from Panthers-Ravens

View the best in-game photos from Carolina's Week 11 game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

1D3_4218
1 / 75
Carolina Panthers
221120 Panthers at Ravens-260
2 / 75
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
3 / 75

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) directs his team in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
4 / 75

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) directs his team in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard (42) misses a pass as Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) defends in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
5 / 75

Baltimore Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard (42) misses a pass as Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) defends in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
6 / 75

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is sacked in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
7 / 75

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is sacked in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns (53) closes in on Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake (17) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
8 / 75

Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns (53) closes in on Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake (17) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (10) makes a first down as Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) defends in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
9 / 75

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (10) makes a first down as Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) defends in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns (left) makes the stop of Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake, right, in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
10 / 75

Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns (left) makes the stop of Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake, right, in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (6) and linebacker Roquan Smith (18) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
11 / 75

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (6) and linebacker Roquan Smith (18) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) gains yardage in front of Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith (18) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
12 / 75

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) gains yardage in front of Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith (18) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) stops Carolina Panthers wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (15) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
13 / 75

Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) stops Carolina Panthers wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (15) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
221120 Panthers at Ravens-264
14 / 75
221120 Panthers at Ravens-256
15 / 75
221120 Panthers at Ravens-254
16 / 75
221120 Panthers at Ravens-253
17 / 75
221120 Panthers at Ravens-263
18 / 75
221120 Panthers at Ravens-258
19 / 75
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) takes off in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
20 / 75

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) takes off in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore (2) makes a catch in front of Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters (24) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
21 / 75

Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore (2) makes a catch in front of Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters (24) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Bravvion Roy (93) and teammate safety Jeremy Chinn (21) celebrate an interception in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
22 / 75

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Bravvion Roy (93) and teammate safety Jeremy Chinn (21) celebrate an interception in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas (80) gains yardage as he is pursued by Baltimore Raven defenders in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
23 / 75

Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas (80) gains yardage as he is pursued by Baltimore Raven defenders in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Bravvion Roy (93) celebrates an interception in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
24 / 75

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Bravvion Roy (93) celebrates an interception in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
25 / 75

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay (13) gains a first down in front of Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson (7) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
26 / 75

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay (13) gains a first down in front of Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson (7) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
1D3_4193
27 / 75
Carolina Panthers
221120 Panthers at Ravens-267
28 / 75
221120 Panthers at Ravens-266
29 / 75
221120 Panthers at Ravens-269
30 / 75
221120 Panthers at Ravens-268
31 / 75
221120 Panthers at Ravens-273
32 / 75
221120 Panthers at Ravens-278
33 / 75
221120 Panthers at Ravens-270
34 / 75
221120 Panthers at Ravens-271
35 / 75
221120 Panthers at Ravens-275
36 / 75
221120 Panthers at Ravens-272
37 / 75
221120 Panthers at Ravens-282
38 / 75
221120 Panthers at Ravens-285
39 / 75
221120 Panthers at Ravens-280
40 / 75
221120 Panthers at Ravens-281
41 / 75
221120 Panthers at Ravens-284
42 / 75
221120 Panthers at Ravens-283
43 / 75
221120 Panthers at Ravens-287
44 / 75
1D3_3737
45 / 75
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3745
46 / 75
Carolina Panthers
221120 Panthers at Ravens-289
47 / 75
1D3_3835
48 / 75
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3760
49 / 75
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3738
50 / 75
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3851
51 / 75
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3846
52 / 75
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3908
53 / 75
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3902
54 / 75
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3920
55 / 75
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4149
56 / 75
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3926
57 / 75
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3923
58 / 75
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3938
59 / 75
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3927
60 / 75
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4096
61 / 75
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3964
62 / 75
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4098
63 / 75
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3969
64 / 75
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4129
65 / 75
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4141
66 / 75
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4160
67 / 75
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4175
68 / 75
Carolina Panthers
221120 Panthers at Ravens-299
69 / 75
221120 Panthers at Ravens-292
70 / 75
221120 Panthers at Ravens-294
71 / 75
221120 Panthers at Ravens-295
72 / 75
1D3_4226
73 / 75
Carolina Panthers
221120 Panthers at Ravens-297
74 / 75
1D3_4206
75 / 75
Carolina Panthers
