Stats and Superlatives: Fourth-quarter turnovers prove costly

TEAM STATS
- The Panthers rushed for just 36 yards. They had averaged 146.2 rushing yards in their previous five games.
- Carolina limited Baltimore to 115 rushing yards, including 37 in the first half. Entering the game, the Ravens ranked second in the league with a 168.1-yard average.
- The Panthers defense had three sacks and 10 tackles for loss. They've had 21 tackles for loss in the last two weeks and are now tied for the league lead with 62 TFLs.
- Entering the game, the Panthers were third in the league for fewest points allowed in the first quarter (20), and first for most points scored in the fourth quarter (86). They once again shut out an opponent in the first quarter, but did not score in the fourth quarter for just the second time this season (at Rams).
- The offense had three giveaways and a turnover on downs, all coming in the fourth quarter. The Panthers have had 15 turnovers in their eight losses, and no turnovers in their three wins.
- The combined three points scored in the first half was the lowest-scoring opening half of a Panthers game since Week 15 of 2007, when they and the Seahawks were scoreless at halftime.
PLAYER STATS
- Terrace Marshall Jr. had three catches for 76 yards. Over the last five games, he's totaled 13 catches for 290 yards, averaging 22.3 yards per reception.
- D'Onta Foreman was held to just 24 yards rushing on 11 carries. He had rushed for at least 118 yards in three of his past four games.
- Brian Burns had two tackles for loss and his team-best eighth sack of the season. His 12 tackles for loss rank fourth in the NFL, while his 20 combined sacks and TFLs rank sixth.
- Frankie Luvu posted 10 tackles with a sack and a tackle for loss. It was his second-consecutive game with 10-plus tackles and fourth game with double-digit tackles this year.
- Jeremy Chinn returned after a six-week stint on injured reserve, making 10 tackles.
- Johnny Hekker landed four punts inside the 20, and now leads the NFL with 26 punts inside the 20.
