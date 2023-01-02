The Day After: Not playing to the Panthers' "DNA"

Before Norman was signed a week ago today, he had been working in his coffee shop in Atlanta. Norman played in 2021 with the 49ers, but Wilks said he didn't want to play Norman more than the snaps he saw at Tampa Bay.

"That was my opinion," Wilks said after he was asked if Norman was ready to play more than he did. "When you get a guy that's been sitting on the couch, he's been running his coffee shop, doing the things he's been doing. I've felt very pleased with him being in the building, coming back, trying to contribute and help, but not to the extent where he was going to play a lot yesterday. So I didn't want to put him in that situation."