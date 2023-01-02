The Day After: Not playing to the Panthers' "DNA"

Jan 02, 2023 at 04:23 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
day-after-week-17

CHARLOTTE – Steve Wilks said he didn't see the Panthers playing to their "DNA" after Sunday's 30-24 loss at Tampa Bay.

Carolina's interim coach said Monday that his message wasn't directed to one position, a set of plays, or a specific moment; it was an all-around observation. Heading into their final game of the season at New Orleans, Wilks wants to see improvement everywhere and have the Panthers playing smarter.

"I was speaking across the board," Wilks said. "Because one of the things that I preach – one of the things we talk about all the time is DNA. And that, number one, is physicality and effort. I think we showed that yesterday in how we played. Number two is smart. We didn't play smart at all in so many facets."

Related Links

Wilks explained that in Monday's team meetings, they discussed the three deep touchdown passes Tom Brady completed to Mike Evans, not falling on the ball after Sam Darnold's first fumble, false start penalties, route running, and communication across the defense.

"It's hard to win in the National Football League," Wilks said. "I told the guys this morning we not only competed against Tampa yesterday; we competed against ourselves. We competed against two teams, and you can't win football games like that."

Wilks said Darnold would remain the starting quarterback against the Saints after putting up 341 yards on 23-of-37 passing with three touchdowns, an interception, and two lost fumbles. Darnold committed three turnovers after going his first four starts without one.

Wilks also took responsibility for Evans' third touchdown in the fourth quarter, and said the Panthers were caught up in a blitz.

"We all had our hand in this, as far as giving up big plays," Wilks said. "Offensively, we can't turn the ball over; we've got to protect the football. I thought Sam did some great things yesterday; he made some phenomenal throws, thought he managed the game well minus those turnovers."

– Wilks acknowledged that linebacker Anthony Nelson beat rookie left tackle Ikem Ekwonu when Darnold was strip-sacked deep in Carolina territory on Sunday. But he also said Ekwonu played a better game overall than that one play would suggest.

"Ickey got beat off the edge," Wilks said. "And let me say this, as I told him in the team meeting, he had an outstanding game. He really did. But again, that's one play we can't have in a critical situation, where I felt like we still had time to go down and try to make something happen.

"Could Sam have seen that? It's coming from his blind side. You would want him to step up and be able to go through his progression. But I really can't tell you right now (if) he saw it or not."

– Wilks said he didn't question cornerback CJ Henderson's effort when he trailed Evans on a 57-yard touchdown reception in Tampa Bay. After the game, safety Xavier Woods said he took the blame for that play.

"I don't think (Henderson) quit on that play," Wilks said. "Could he have executed better? Yes."

Henderson acknowledged Evans was his matchup at Tampa Bay and that he needed to do a better job when he was up against him. Evans put up 207 yards on 10 receptions with three touchdowns.

"I don't think I gave up on any of the plays," Henderson said. "But we didn't get the job done. We didn't play good enough on the back end, starting with me.

"We just weren't on the same page on the back end," he continued. "We've got to communicate better. It starts with me being better with that."

– Top cornerback Jaycee Horn was officially placed on injured reserve with the wrist injury he sustained against the Lions, ending his season after undergoing surgery last week.

The Panthers added veteran cornerback Josh Norman to the practice squad last week and elevated him for the Bucs game, but he played 10 snaps in his first action of the season.

Before Norman was signed a week ago today, he had been working in his coffee shop in Atlanta. Norman played in 2021 with the 49ers, but Wilks said he didn't want to play Norman more than the snaps he saw at Tampa Bay.

"That was my opinion," Wilks said after he was asked if Norman was ready to play more than he did. "When you get a guy that's been sitting on the couch, he's been running his coffee shop, doing the things he's been doing. I've felt very pleased with him being in the building, coming back, trying to contribute and help, but not to the extent where he was going to play a lot yesterday. So I didn't want to put him in that situation."

PHOTOS: Game action shots from Panthers-Bucs

View the best in-game photos from Carolina's Week 17 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on New Years Day.

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
1 / 88

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
2 / 88

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
3 / 88

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble
4 / 88

TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
5 / 88

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
6 / 88

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.
7 / 88

WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
8 / 88

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble
9 / 88

TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
10 / 88

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

Carolina Panthers
WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr. WR - 82 - Tommy Tremble
11 / 88

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

WR - 82 - Tommy Tremble

Carolina Panthers
T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu
12 / 88

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
13 / 88

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 42 - Sam Franklin
14 / 88

S - 42 - Sam Franklin

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 42 - Sam Franklin
15 / 88

S - 42 - Sam Franklin

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady passes during the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
16 / 88

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady passes during the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Anthony Nelson during the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
17 / 88

Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Anthony Nelson during the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin runs during the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
18 / 88

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin runs during the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers cornerback CJ Henderson breaks up a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans during the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
19 / 88

Carolina Panthers cornerback CJ Henderson breaks up a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans during the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is sacked by Carolina Panthers defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos during the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
20 / 88

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is sacked by Carolina Panthers defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos during the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Jason Behnken/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE - 97 - Yetur Gross Matos
21 / 88

DE - 97 - Yetur Gross Matos

DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos
22 / 88

DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos

A41I4629
23 / 88
DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos
24 / 88

DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos

DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos
25 / 88

DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
26 / 88

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
27 / 88

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

S - 42 - Sam Franklin
28 / 88

S - 42 - Sam Franklin

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
29 / 88

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
30 / 88

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
31 / 88

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard
32 / 88

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 25 - Xavier Woods
33 / 88

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 25 - Xavier Woods
34 / 88

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10733
35 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
A41I4560
36 / 88
WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.
37 / 88

WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.
38 / 88

WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
39 / 88

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10790
40 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard
41 / 88

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10748
42 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard
43 / 88

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
44 / 88

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
A41I4238
45 / 88
WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
46 / 88

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

S - 25 - Xavier Woods
47 / 88

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
48 / 88

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard
49 / 88

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10822
50 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
A41I4293
51 / 88
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard
52 / 88

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
C/G - 56 - Bradley Bozeman
53 / 88

C/G - 56 - Bradley Bozeman

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
54 / 88

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
T - 72 - Taylor Moton
55 / 88

T - 72 - Taylor Moton

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10225
56 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
57 / 88

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 25 - Xavier Woods
58 / 88

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
59 / 88

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn CB - 28 - Keith Taylor
60 / 88

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

CB - 28 - Keith Taylor

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
61 / 88

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
62 / 88

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 25 - Xavier Woods
63 / 88

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
64 / 88

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
TE - 53 - Brian Burns
65 / 88

TE - 53 - Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
TE - 80 - Ian Thomas
66 / 88

TE - 80 - Ian Thomas

AE7I2392
67 / 88
DE - 98 - Marquis Haynes
68 / 88

DE - 98 - Marquis Haynes

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10930
69 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
70 / 88

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
71 / 88

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
72 / 88

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
73 / 88

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
74 / 88

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE - 53 - Brian Burns
75 / 88

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

DE - 53 - Brian Burns
76 / 88

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10799
77 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
78 / 88

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard
79 / 88

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

1CW10801
80 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield
81 / 88

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield

WR - 12 - Shi Smith
82 / 88

WR - 12 - Shi Smith

Carolina Panthers
1D3_8545
83 / 88
Carolina Panthers
WR - 12 - Shi Smith
84 / 88

WR - 12 - Shi Smith

Carolina Panthers
RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard
85 / 88

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

Carolina Panthers
WR - 12 - Shi Smith
86 / 88

WR - 12 - Shi Smith

Carolina Panthers
WR - 12 - Shi Smith
87 / 88

WR - 12 - Shi Smith

Carolina Panthers
WR - 12 - Shi Smith
88 / 88

WR - 12 - Shi Smith

Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

The Day After: Focused on Tampa Bay

Steve Wilks discussed keeping a focus on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, while also giving injury updates on Jaycee Horn and Andre Roberts.

news

The Day After: Back in full pads this week

Interim coach Steve Wilks wants to see the Panthers return to a more physical mentality before the Lions game, so they'll be returning to full pads in practice.

news

The Day After: Steve Wilks appeals to home fans

The interim coach recalled some of the loudest days in Bank of America Stadium's history, as he looks forward to Sunday's game with the Steelers.

news

The Day After: Darnold "orchestrating" the offense

Interim coach Steve Wilks continued to praise quarterback Sam Darnold's performance against the Broncos, and he gave updates on staff changes.

news

The Day After: Laying it on the line

Interim coach Steve Wilks has been direct with players, and he's willing to tell the stars they're the ones that need to pick it up.

news

The Day After: Creating a personality up front

The Panthers made a point of adding to the offensive line this offseason, and interim coach Steve Wilks has made a point of letting them run-block.

news

The Day After: Steve Wilks on decision to stick with PJ Walker

The Panthers interim coach said the short week was a factor, and that Baker Mayfield would serve as the backup this week.

news

The Day After: Correcting defensive execution

The Panthers discussed how to improve second-half defense, sticking with Eddy Piñeiro, and how PJ Walker has earned trust as starting QB.

news

The Day After: PJ Walker to remain at the helm

Interim coach Steve Wilks and players alike expressed their confidence in Walker, who is now 3-1 as a starter here.

news

The Day After: Being "accountable, committed"

Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks praised wide receiver DJ Moore's effort against Los Angeles, an example of what he's looking for out of players.

news

The Day After: Waiting to see on Jeremy Chinn

The safety left the loss to the Cardinals early because of a hamstring injury, and they're preparing multiple options if he's not ready to return.

Advertising