The Day After: PJ Walker to remain at the helm

Walker was a clean 16-of-22 passing for 177 yards and two touchdowns Sunday, leading the surprising upset over Tom Brady and the Bucs. But even though little might have been expected of him, he said he was confident that the players around him believed in him, mentioning guys such as Shaq Thompson and DJ Moore expressing that feeling.

While Walker might not have made the 53-man roster this year if Darnold and Matt Corral hadn't suffered preseason injuries, their faith in him didn't waver.

"Lot of confidence, going into it," Moore said on Monday. "Everybody practiced well throughout the week, so it was all the confidence. Just got to have a strong belief that what we're doing is going to work, and it showed this past game."

Moore said he didn't feel a particular need to pump up Walker (who is now 3-1 as a starter), but that the confidence was organic and that they truly believed Walker would be able to make plays after changing up the extremely conservative play-calling from the week before when Walker didn't get many chances to move the ball downfield.

"You want to give people the confidence that they can go out and be their best self as far as being the quarterback," Moore said. "You always want the quarterback to be confident, no matter what, or whoever's out there, so that was that."

Wilks said that after watching film, Walker's touchdown pass to Moore was a good example of what he was trying to preach to this team.

"When you really look at that play as a whole, the pocket was clean, (D'Onta) Foreman did a great job of picking up the blitz, and PJ did a great job of working outside with his feet and keeping his eyes downfield, and DJ was able to keep his feet in bounds.