Steve Wilks hoping the past becomes prelude for Panthers

Linebacker Cory Littleton, who made a key fourth-down stop, said the game was a testament to Wilks' message.

"It was everything. Literally, everything we came into this week trying to do, every word he's given us, everything he's been preaching about, we accomplished," Littleton said. "We worked for it and made a jump to try to move to the next level. And hopefully, we continue to do that.

"He's the guy leading this ship right now. He took over a hard job in the middle of the season, and it still isn't over yet; we've still got a lot of ball to play. And he expects us to win games. That's why we show up to work every day."

Cornerback Tae Hayes, the practice squad call-up who was on the field for some pivotal plays late, clearly can't get enough of the story. Like Wilks, he's an Appalachian State guy who took a hard road here, so it's easy for the coach's words to land with him.

"If you can tell it's important to the leader, it just rubs off on everybody else. So it was important to us," Hayes said. "He was a little teary-eyed. He was emotional. How can you blame him?

"You can tell he's a leader, and he pushes guys. He's not picking favorites, he's being what you want a head coach to be. Wants everybody to improve. When you've got someone like that, it's special."

Walker said the feeling in the locker room when Wilks got that game ball was "phenomenal."