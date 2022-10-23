Presented by

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers get ground game going against Bucs

Oct 23, 2022 at 06:05 PM
TEAM STATS

  • The Panthers defense held the Buccaneers to just three points, stopping two drives on fourth down deep in Carolina territory. It was the fewest points tallied by Tom Brady in 10 starts against the Panthers and just the sixth time he's been held out of the end zone in his career.
  • Carolina rushed for 173 yards on 27 attempts, averaging 6.4 yards per rush. It was their most rush yards in a game since Week 8 of 2021, and highest rush average since Week 8 of 2020, both times at Atlanta.
  • The offense had seven big plays of 20-plus yards, tied for its most big plays since Week 9 of 2018 (8) against Tampa Bay.
  • The defense held the Bucs to just 2-of-12 on third down (16.7 percent), their lowest single-game average since Week 9 of 2020.
  • The Bucs averaged just 2.9 yards per rush, with 46 rushing yards. Carolina's defense has a league-best rush expected points added (EPA) of 30.4 this season.

BOX SCORE

PLAYER STATS

  • PJ Walker threw for 177 and two touchdowns on 16-of-22 passing for a passer rating of 126.5. It was the highest passer rating by a Panthers quarterback since Teddy Bridgewater had a 128.3 in 2020 (Week 7 vs. New Orleans).
  • D'Onta Foreman totaled a career-best 145 scrimmage yards, including a career-long 60-yard rush. He averaged 7.9 yards per rush, ninth-most by a player with 15-plus rushes in a game this season.
  • Chuba Hubbard rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown, his most rushing yards since Week 8 (82) of 2021.
  • DJ Moore had seven catches for 69 yards and a touchdown, his highest output in a game this season.
  • Brian Burns had five tackles with one sack and two tackles for loss. His eight tackles for loss this season tie for third-most in the NFL this season.
  • Donte Jackson battled injury and made a team-high 10 tackles, his most this season.
  • Johnny Hekker booted seven punts for 360 yards for an average of 51.4 yards per punt, including two downed inside the 20. He's averaging 49.4 gross yards per punt this year, ranking seventh in the NFL.

PHOTOS: Game action shots from Panthers-Buccaneers

View best in-game photos from Carolina's Week 7 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker (11) loads up to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker (11) loads up to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) is tackled by Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown (95) and teammate linebacker Julian Stanford (49) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) is tackled by Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown (95) and teammate linebacker Julian Stanford (49) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Carolina Panthers cornerback Myles Hartsfield (38) tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Ko Kieft (41) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Carolina Panthers cornerback Myles Hartsfield (38) tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Ko Kieft (41) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker (11) loads up to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker (11) loads up to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Carolina Panthers place kicker Eddy Pineiro (4) kicks an extra point as teammate punter Johnny Hekker (10) holds during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Carolina Panthers place kicker Eddy Pineiro (4) kicks an extra point as teammate punter Johnny Hekker (10) holds during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore (2) hauls in a touchdown pass in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (32) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore (2) hauls in a touchdown pass in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (32) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) leaps into the end zone as he scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) leaps into the end zone as he scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Carolina Panthers defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, right, pressures Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) after a pass during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Carolina Panthers defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, right, pressures Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) after a pass during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) directs his team during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) directs his team during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches (56) tackles Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas, right, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches (56) tackles Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas, right, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker (11) hands off to Carolina Panthers wide receiver Derek Wright (83) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. The play led to a touchdown. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker (11) hands off to Carolina Panthers wide receiver Derek Wright (83) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. The play led to a touchdown. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) celebrates with teammate quarterback PJ Walker, left, after a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) celebrates with teammate quarterback PJ Walker, left, after a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu (49) and teammate defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (97) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu (49) and teammate defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (97) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass as Carolina Panthers defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (97) closes in during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass as Carolina Panthers defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (97) closes in during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) heads to the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) heads to the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu (49) reacts to a sack of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu (49) reacts to a sack of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

