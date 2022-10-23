Stats and Superlatives: Panthers get ground game going against Bucs

TEAM STATS
- The Panthers defense held the Buccaneers to just three points, stopping two drives on fourth down deep in Carolina territory. It was the fewest points tallied by Tom Brady in 10 starts against the Panthers and just the sixth time he's been held out of the end zone in his career.
- Carolina rushed for 173 yards on 27 attempts, averaging 6.4 yards per rush. It was their most rush yards in a game since Week 8 of 2021, and highest rush average since Week 8 of 2020, both times at Atlanta.
- The offense had seven big plays of 20-plus yards, tied for its most big plays since Week 9 of 2018 (8) against Tampa Bay.
- The defense held the Bucs to just 2-of-12 on third down (16.7 percent), their lowest single-game average since Week 9 of 2020.
- The Bucs averaged just 2.9 yards per rush, with 46 rushing yards. Carolina's defense has a league-best rush expected points added (EPA) of 30.4 this season.
PLAYER STATS
- PJ Walker threw for 177 and two touchdowns on 16-of-22 passing for a passer rating of 126.5. It was the highest passer rating by a Panthers quarterback since Teddy Bridgewater had a 128.3 in 2020 (Week 7 vs. New Orleans).
- D'Onta Foreman totaled a career-best 145 scrimmage yards, including a career-long 60-yard rush. He averaged 7.9 yards per rush, ninth-most by a player with 15-plus rushes in a game this season.
- Chuba Hubbard rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown, his most rushing yards since Week 8 (82) of 2021.
- DJ Moore had seven catches for 69 yards and a touchdown, his highest output in a game this season.
- Brian Burns had five tackles with one sack and two tackles for loss. His eight tackles for loss this season tie for third-most in the NFL this season.
- Donte Jackson battled injury and made a team-high 10 tackles, his most this season.
- Johnny Hekker booted seven punts for 360 yards for an average of 51.4 yards per punt, including two downed inside the 20. He's averaging 49.4 gross yards per punt this year, ranking seventh in the NFL.
