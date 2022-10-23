For Panthers defense, "finishing" against Tom Brady was "special"

Through the first six games of this season, the Panthers defense often ran out of steam late in games. They had allowed just 50 points in the first half, the fifth-fewest total in the league. But attrition was an obvious issue, as they struggled to get opponents off the field on third down while Carolina's offense struggled to stay on the field. Coming into Sunday, the Panthers had allowed a league-high 96 points in the second half.

"It's something that's been overdue. We should have been doing this. It's always been those one or two drives where we let go of the rope, and we were preaching on the sidelines, hold onto the rope. Stay locked in, so we can have a complete game," Burns said. "There's still some holes in there we can fix, but for the most part, it was a good game."

And it was one that no amount of pain was going to keep Jackson from finishing.

Starting cornerback Jaycee Horn wasn't able to play, and CJ Henderson wasn't able to get through the game with an arm injury. So Jackson, who had to get a new tape job and was hobbling at multiple points, wasn't coming out.

"I've felt better," Jackson said, after a game-high 10 tackles, the second most of his career. "My ankle's still bothering me a little, but it's getting there. As much as you want to keep playing, it's going to linger. The plan this week was great, they rested me this week, so I could go today. It worked. It kept it from knocking me out of the game. I rolled it sometime in the second quarter, and was able to un-spat and re-spat, and get back in. It was still lingering.