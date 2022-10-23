Postgame Transcripts: Week 7 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB PJ Walker

PJ, Coach Wilks just shared that you received the game ball. Just given the season, going back to training camp all that you've experienced, what did it mean?

It meant a lot. It meant a lot to me. Just to have the trust in the guys around me. It felt really good. It felt really exciting in the locker room after that win today. All smiles. The joy was amazing. You know we are just going to embrace it for the next 24-hours and move on.

There was a lot of talk after last week about you being handcuffed offensively, but today what type of statement did you make about yourself today on the field?

Just that I can be trusted with the football in my hand. Make the right decisions at the right time. You know even late in the game we had an opportunity to throw the ball and I made the right decision. For me, it is to just go out there and execute what we call, whether it is bubble screens or down the field. For me, it is just to execute and go out there and play at a high level.

PJ, you really spread the ball around effectively. Tight ends, DJ, everybody, and your focus was really good on the roll-outs. Were you seeing the field really well?

I was. I put a lot of work in this week watching film. I wasn't excited, I wasn't too happy about the performance I played last week. Especially on third down. Seeing and missing some coverages that led to some three-and-outs that shouldn't have been led. So, for me it is just to go out there. I feel really good going into this game with our game plan and knowing what they were going to do defensively. Even though they are a tricky defense with a lot of blitzes and a lot of different coverages. We never saw the same thing twice back-to-back out there today. So, for me it was really good for me to see it.

PJ, after you guys trade Christian McCaffrey, one of the best players, this week what was it like in the locker room? Did it almost kind of galvanize you guys in some way?

Absolutely. It was a heartbreak for all of us. We all knew what Christian meant for this team, this program in general. But for us to go out there today and put up 170 rushing. You know that is big-ups to that o-line. That o-line played really good today and you could just see it from our backs. Our backs got opportunities to make plays and they made them.

You talked about not trying to go for that home run ball in the game. Today you did a really good job of that. What do you feel was the difference today versus the past situations?

Just me getting reps over and over again. Getting comfortable with the team. Getting comfortable with our offense and just going out there and executing and playing my game. For me, I just hope to continue it.

Is there any personal satisfaction?

No. There is no personal satisfaction for me. I really just wanted to go out there and win for the guys around. Guys like Shaq Thompson who have been here for a long time man. Me and him talk on a daily basis about just going out there and playing really good as an offense and defense. We know the special teams is going to do their job, but as an offense and defense, we've got to go out there and do our jobs. Me and Shaq always talking about it and so it came to fruition today and we went out there and handled business.

These guys couldn't even fathom tanking and obviously when that is something that is swirling around how much was it pride for you guys to come out here today.

It was a lot of pride. You know the guys around, and you can just feel the energy as you came into this building today. You just feel the energy. You feel the vibe of us wanting to go out there and play this game. We talked last night in our team meeting about making that jump and today we did. Today we did as a whole team and we went out there and we played a full game of 60 minutes and we went out there and played really well.

PJ, what's the teams outlook now that you are 2-0 in the division with more divisional matchups going forward in the next coming weeks?

We want to continue to take the next step. Continue to get better every day. Continue to get one percent better every day because you know we have a couple of division games coming up. We just have to go out there and play our game. There is a lot of football left and, as a team, we look forward to continuing to go out there. We, our mindset as a group, is phenomenal. We have a lot of guys who go out there and practice every day. You can just see the energy level on Wednesday when we were full pads. You can just feel it. And you could feel the guys hunger to just go out there and win games and that is what you saw out there today.

How do you celebrate a win and a game like you had today?

I mean you can. I can. My family is here so that is the best thing for me. So, I am going to spend some time with my family and just go out there and spend some time with them. Relax and get ready for Atlanta this week coming up.

PJ you said last week when we asked you, you never thought you would be playing against Tom Brady. What does it feel like to beat Tom Brady?

We played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today. That is all that matters. Tom is on that side of the ball. We all knew who Tom is. We all know he is the greatest quarterback that played the game. So, for me it is just to go out there and beat the Bucs, not Tom.

Do you think you could have done anything more to earn that starting position next week?

Could I have done anything more? Nah. Just went out there and played my game. Executed what we called. Move the ball down the field efficiently.

Do you think you should be the starter?

That is not my call. My call is to go out there and get ready to work Monday. That is all that is going to matter to me. I am going to go out there and be ready whether it is to start, back-up, whatever it is, I will be ready.

What did you see on the touchdown to Tommy Tremble. What did you see on that play? It might be one of the best throws.

Just seeing the cornerback. You know they played the one high shell. They play the one high shell and you know just reading 27. His eyes got on DJ Moore. You know we have been throwing DJ the ball in the flat a little bit. Me just going out there and staying patient. Seeing Tommy just trying to throw him on a higher angle up the field and put it enough air on it so he can run up under it. He went out there and he made a play and scored.

The energy can be really high after a win like this. How do you keep that under control going into next week?

There is a lot of grown men in that locker room. And it is a lot of guys that've won games and there are a lot of guys who have been through some losses. That feeling right there in that locker room after a winning is nothing like it. I am just going to be honest with y'all. There is nothing like it. For us, we just have to continue to have that feeling. Kind of continue to love that feeling and want that feeling each week. So, for us, just go out there and play our game and be great every day and go out there and do what we do.

It really seems like you and DJ have a lot of chemistry on the field. What kind of plays into that connection?

I've known DJ for a while now. Since I was in college. I kind of recruited him to go to Temple a little bit. I knew he wasn't going to go being a Philly kid so just always talking. The execution was there today. Me and him have a lot of conversations throughout the week just talking about what I see and what I think is going to be there and he gets football. So that is the best part. I think all of our receivers really get football and DJ is one of those special guys that if you get the ball in his hands he is going to go out there and make plays for you. That is my job.

He told us throughout training camp and everything that you were having these conversations and he told you "You are going to be here," tell me about those conversations.

He did. It is crazy because you know me being the person I was during camp, frustrated a little bit and you know not showing my emotions just going out there and trying to battle every day. You know me and him had a lot of talks of him just saying you are going to be here. Don't worry about it. Gods plan. It happens. So, for us it was just us talking. We talking it into happening.

PJ I am just curious when Christian gets traded what was the mood of the offensive line and the running backs this week because obviously the team runs for 173 yards. What was kind of that coming in?

We knew what Christian meant for this team. We knew what he meant to this team. But that don't stop this team. Even with, that don't stop this team from going out there and playing on Sunday. We know he is gone. We knew what he brought to the table, but we still had to go out there and execute and go out there and play at a high level. The o-line knew that, the running backs knew that, and I knew that. I think everybody on the field knew that as well. So, we went out there and we did our job today and we played at a high level.

PJ you grew up watching Tom Brady beat the Eagles in 05, you were probably a fourth grader or something during that Super Bowl. What do you think that post-game moment when you are shaking his hand as the victor?

It'll mean a lot to me. But I'll see him again. We will see him again at some point this season. I know they will be looking forward to this game and it is a long season. Like I said I am not going to sit there and dwell on this and be happy about this one win. There is a lot of football left and I just want to continue to grow as a player. Continue to get better and help this team get better as a team and I think that we've got a really good group that can do a lot of things out there. Especially in this division. Especially in this league.

Talk about trust. To show they trust you with the ball. Interception had been an issue of your career here brief. But what have you learned since that first start against Detroit a few years ago that has helped you grow where you can be trusted with the ball?