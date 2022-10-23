PJ Walker makes a strong statement in Panthers' win

"It's crazy, (with) me being the person I was during camp, frustrated a little bit," Walker said. "Not showing my emotions, and just going out there and trying to battle every day. DJ and I had a lot of talks, just him saying, 'You're going to be here. Don't worry about it. God's plan will happen.' It was just us talking, and then it happened."

Moore was Walker's top target against the Bucs, grabbing seven receptions for 69 yards, including a 20-yard score.

"The execution was there today," Walker said. "We have a lot of conversations throughout the week, just talking about what I see or what I think will be there. He gets football. That's the best part; I think all of our receivers really get football. DJ is one of those special guys that if you get the ball in his hands, he's going to go out there and make plays for you."

While Walker's path to a 3-1 record as the Panthers' starter could seem unconventional or unlikely, those who have spent the most time playing alongside him were unsurprised by his performance.

"He's always been that guy in the locker room, on the field, and the practice field," tight end Ian Thomas said. "When you get your chances, you've got to make it happen. You've got to make it show. And it's pretty normal for PJ to make plays. We're not surprised here. It's just different on the outside looking in."

Added Tommy Tremble, who caught a 29-yard touchdown pass: "PJ really stepped up today, made that play, and made the plays we needed. We really appreciate him for that, man. He's a baller."

When asked if he could do anything more to earn the starting position outright, Walker didn't speculate. He elected to lean on what he could control – the mentality his teammates know well.