Snap Counts: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 7

Oct 24, 2022 at 07:54 AM
Will Bryan
CHARLOTTE - View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers against the Buccaneers in Week 7.

PlayerOffensive SnapsSpecial Teams Snaps
Austin Corbett50 (100%)3 (12%)
Brady Christensen50 (100%)3 (12%)
Ikem Ekwonu50 (100%)3 (12%)
Taylor Moton50 (100%)3 (12%)
PJ Walker50 (100%)
Bradley Bozeman50 (100%)
DJ Moore50 (100%)
Terrace Marshall Jr.43 (86%)
Tommy Tremble32 (64%)13 (54%)
Ian Thomas31 (62%)8 (33%)
D'Onta Foreman27 (54%)
Shi Smith25 (50%)6 (25%)
Chuba Hubbard23 (46%)6 (25%)
Giovanni Ricci10 (20%)20 (83%)
Raheem Blackshear5 (10%)16 (67%)
Stephen Sullivan2 (4%)12 (50%)
Laviska Shenault Jr.2 (4%)
  • Terrace Marshall Jr. played a career-high 86 percent of the snaps, making two receptions for 31 yards.
  • D'Onta Foreman played 54 percent of the snaps, his most this season. He finished with 145 scrimmage yards and 7.9 yards per rush.
  • Bradley Bozeman started at center and played 100 percent of the snaps in place of Pat Elflein. It marked the first game this year with a different player on the offensive line.
PlayerDefensive SnapsSpecial Teams Snaps
Myles Hartsfield67 (100%)5 (21%)
Shaq Thompson67 (100%)1 (4%)
Xavier Woods67 (100%)1 (4%)
Brian Burns64 (96%)1 (4%)
Donte Jackson63 (94%)
Yetur Gross-Matos55 (82%)1 (4%)
Derrick Brown53 (79%)1 (4%)
Juston Burris49 (73%)7 (29%)
Frankie Luvu44 (66%)
Marquis Haynes37 (55%)7 (29%)
Keith Taylor Jr.34 (51%)7 (29%)
CJ Henderson33 (49%)1 (4%)
Bravvion Roy28 (42%)
Cory Littleton25 (37%)14 (58%)
Marquan McCall18 (27%)2 (8%)
Damien Wilson14 (21%)8 (33%)
Daviyon Nixon9 (13%)1 (4%)
Sean Chandler4 (6%)20 (83%)
Tae Hayes3 (4%)5 (21%)
Amare Barno3 (4%)1 (4%)
  • Donte Jackson played all but four snaps in the game, despite limping off the field at one point and then returning. He had a team-high 10 tackles.
  • Brian Burns (96 percent) and Yetur Gross-Matos (82 percent) played their highest snap rates this year as Burns finished with a sack and two tackles for loss and Gross-Matos had another tackle for loss.
  • Frankie Luvu returned to the lineup after missing the last two games with injury. He played just 66 percent of the snaps, making four tackles.
  • With Jaycee Horn inactive, Keith Taylor Jr. and CJ Henderson split snaps at cornerback, both playing about half.
PlayerSpecial Teams Snaps
Sam Franklin21 (88%)
Brandon Smith20 (83%)
Arron Mosby12 (50%)
JJ Jansen11 (46%)
Johnny Hekker11 (46%)
Eddy Pineiro7 (29%)
Cade Mays3 (12%)
Michael Jordan3 (12%)

PHOTOS: Game action shots from Panthers-Buccaneers

View best in-game photos from Carolina's Week 7 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker (11) loads up to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) is tackled by Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown (95) and teammate linebacker Julian Stanford (49) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Carolina Panthers cornerback Myles Hartsfield (38) tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Ko Kieft (41) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker (11) loads up to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Carolina Panthers place kicker Eddy Pineiro (4) kicks an extra point as teammate punter Johnny Hekker (10) holds during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore (2) hauls in a touchdown pass in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (32) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) leaps into the end zone as he scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Carolina Panthers defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, right, pressures Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) after a pass during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) directs his team during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches (56) tackles Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas, right, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker (11) hands off to Carolina Panthers wide receiver Derek Wright (83) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. The play led to a touchdown. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) celebrates with teammate quarterback PJ Walker, left, after a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu (49) and teammate defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (97) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass as Carolina Panthers defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (97) closes in during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) heads to the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu (49) reacts to a sack of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Advertising