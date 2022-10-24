Snap Counts: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 7

CHARLOTTE - View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers against the Buccaneers in Week 7.
|Player
|Offensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Austin Corbett
|50 (100%)
|3 (12%)
|Brady Christensen
|50 (100%)
|3 (12%)
|Ikem Ekwonu
|50 (100%)
|3 (12%)
|Taylor Moton
|50 (100%)
|3 (12%)
|PJ Walker
|50 (100%)
|Bradley Bozeman
|50 (100%)
|DJ Moore
|50 (100%)
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|43 (86%)
|Tommy Tremble
|32 (64%)
|13 (54%)
|Ian Thomas
|31 (62%)
|8 (33%)
|D'Onta Foreman
|27 (54%)
|Shi Smith
|25 (50%)
|6 (25%)
|Chuba Hubbard
|23 (46%)
|6 (25%)
|Giovanni Ricci
|10 (20%)
|20 (83%)
|Raheem Blackshear
|5 (10%)
|16 (67%)
|Stephen Sullivan
|2 (4%)
|12 (50%)
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|2 (4%)
- Terrace Marshall Jr. played a career-high 86 percent of the snaps, making two receptions for 31 yards.
- D'Onta Foreman played 54 percent of the snaps, his most this season. He finished with 145 scrimmage yards and 7.9 yards per rush.
- Bradley Bozeman started at center and played 100 percent of the snaps in place of Pat Elflein. It marked the first game this year with a different player on the offensive line.
|Player
|Defensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Myles Hartsfield
|67 (100%)
|5 (21%)
|Shaq Thompson
|67 (100%)
|1 (4%)
|Xavier Woods
|67 (100%)
|1 (4%)
|Brian Burns
|64 (96%)
|1 (4%)
|Donte Jackson
|63 (94%)
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|55 (82%)
|1 (4%)
|Derrick Brown
|53 (79%)
|1 (4%)
|Juston Burris
|49 (73%)
|7 (29%)
|Frankie Luvu
|44 (66%)
|Marquis Haynes
|37 (55%)
|7 (29%)
|Keith Taylor Jr.
|34 (51%)
|7 (29%)
|CJ Henderson
|33 (49%)
|1 (4%)
|Bravvion Roy
|28 (42%)
|Cory Littleton
|25 (37%)
|14 (58%)
|Marquan McCall
|18 (27%)
|2 (8%)
|Damien Wilson
|14 (21%)
|8 (33%)
|Daviyon Nixon
|9 (13%)
|1 (4%)
|Sean Chandler
|4 (6%)
|20 (83%)
|Tae Hayes
|3 (4%)
|5 (21%)
|Amare Barno
|3 (4%)
|1 (4%)
- Donte Jackson played all but four snaps in the game, despite limping off the field at one point and then returning. He had a team-high 10 tackles.
- Brian Burns (96 percent) and Yetur Gross-Matos (82 percent) played their highest snap rates this year as Burns finished with a sack and two tackles for loss and Gross-Matos had another tackle for loss.
- Frankie Luvu returned to the lineup after missing the last two games with injury. He played just 66 percent of the snaps, making four tackles.
- With Jaycee Horn inactive, Keith Taylor Jr. and CJ Henderson split snaps at cornerback, both playing about half.
|Player
|Special Teams Snaps
|Sam Franklin
|21 (88%)
|Brandon Smith
|20 (83%)
|Arron Mosby
|12 (50%)
|JJ Jansen
|11 (46%)
|Johnny Hekker
|11 (46%)
|Eddy Pineiro
|7 (29%)
|Cade Mays
|3 (12%)
|Michael Jordan
|3 (12%)
